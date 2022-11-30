Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not in lineup Saturday
Pietrangelo (personal) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Detroit, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pietrangelo is set to miss his third straight contest. He has three goals and 21 points in 23 games this season while averaging 23:29 of ice time. Daniil Miromanov, who was called up Wednesday, will make his season debut on the Vegas blue line.
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
Devils' Miles Wood: Absence clarified
Wood missed Thursday's game versus the Predators due to an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. The reason for Wood's absence wasn't known prior to the game, when he was announced as out at the start of warmups. Given that he's dealing with an illness, it's safe to assume the 27-year-old is day-to-day.
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with 10-second free-throw violation after Russell Westbrook goes full heel
Giannis Antetokounmpo's free-throw struggles are back in full effect this season, and so too has his drawn-out pre-shot routine returned. Prior to Friday, Giannis had been toeing the line of a 10-second violation but had yet to be called for one this season. That changed against the Lakers, who wound...
Colorado offers Deion Sanders more than $5 million annually as coach mulls landing spot
It's widely expected that Jackson State coach Deion Sanders will announce his future plans Saturday after the Tigers face Southern University in the 2022 SWAC Championship Game. Sanders has been connected to job openings at Colorado, Cincinnati and South Florida with Prime himself confirming a job offer from the Buffaloes.
It's tip-off time! See which basketball teams and players made a strong opening statement
High school basketball is back! And like always, that means plenty of tournaments to officially tip off the season. See which teams and players made a great opening statement in this weekend's tourmanents and season openers! ...
How to watch Baylor vs. Gonzaga: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
The #6 Baylor Bears will take on the #14 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Sanford Pentagon. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Baylor will be stumbling in from a defeat. Baylor found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 96-70 punch to...
Devils drop Flyers, set franchise mark with 11th consecutive road win
PHILADELPHIA — Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer and Fabian Zetterlund scored, and the New Jersey Devils set a club record with their 11th straight road victory, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night. Miles Wood added two assists for the Devils, who are a win away from tying the NHL record for consecutive road victories. New Jersey lost its first road game of the season, at the Flyers on Oct. 13, and hasn’t dropped one away from home since. The Devils’ next road game is Dec. 12 at the Rangers. “I think that’s a big accomplishment,” Mercer said. “Road games are hard,...
College basketball power rankings: Purdue's undefeated start puts it ahead of Houston, Virginia, Texas, UConn
You put your head down to lock in on the start of the college hoops season and the next thing you know December is already here. With more than 1,500 games under our belts, power rankings season is officially back. (And if rankings are really your thing, here's a nugget for you: The NCAA will unveil the 2022-23 NET rankings to the public on Monday.)
College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide
Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah
It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
Orioles' Kyle Gibson: Signs with Orioles
Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gibson has been eating innings at the big-league level for a full decade, but how much remains in the tank ahead of his age-35 season is unclear. His 5.05 ERA last season means he's finished above 5.00 in that category in two of the last three seasons, though he did post a 3.71 ERA in 2021 and hasn't seen a big drop in velocity. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate in 2022 was below average as usual, though allowing plenty of contact isn't quite as dangerous as it used to be in Baltimore now that the left-field fence has been pushed back. The veteran righty should have a good shot at a spot near the back of the Orioles' rotation to open the year, but his age means the bottom could fall out at any time without much warning.
Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Will not play this season
Ellis (back) will not play in 2022-23, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. General manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed this news Thursday. It is no surprise. as Ellis has not played since Nov. 13, 2021. Unfortunately, there's a chance it could end up being the last game of his NHL career.
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Exits late Thursday
Phillips was ruled out before the end of Thursday's game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips went down after attempting to sack Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter, and he was able to exit under his own power, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. While the nature of this injury is unclear, it's possible he was simply ruled out given how little time was left in the contest. Either way, it will be worth monitoring Phillips' status heading into Week 14's contest versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Jazz's Mike Conley: Out again
Conley (leg) will remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley's absence will mark his eighth straight game missed due to a strained leg. Collin Sexton has seen an extended stint in the starting lineup as a result. Utah will not play again until Wednesday against the Warriors, so the veteran point guard will have some more time to heal before another potential return.
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still sidelined Sunday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram will miss his fourth straight game Sunday after missing Saturday's practice. Ingram will have plenty of time to rest his toe injury for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Trey Murphy has started all three games in the star forward's absence.
Texans' Derek Stingley: Unavailable Sunday
Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Stingley was unable to practice this week and will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas should see increased roles in the Texans' secondary against Cleveland.
