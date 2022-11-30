Read full article on original website
CODE BLUE 32 issued for Buffalo tonight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the cold temperatures continue in Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo Monday evening. A CODE BLUE has been issued for Tuesday in southern Erie County only. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. 586 Genesee St.,...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
$3.2 million project will restore Fredonia landmark White Inn
FREDONIA, N.Y. — Mark Geise has worked on bigger deals with bigger price tags. But restoring the landmark White Inn in the Village of Fredonia is "huge deal,” said Geise Chautauqua County's deputy county executive for economic development. Closed since 2017, the 24-room hotel whose history dates back...
Lewiston's Frontier House returning to its hospitality roots
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Built in 1824, Lewiston’s Frontier House was developed as an inn and dining destination. Nearly 200 years later, it's going back to its hospitality roots. Ellicott Development Co.’s 4600 Group LLC affiliate has undertaken a $5.2 million restoration of the Lewiston landmark, turning the vacant building into a complex of five apartments and six short-term rentals, most likely to be part of the Airbnb network.
November 2022 ranks as one of the snowiest Novembers on record for Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a historic lake effect snowstorm in the middle of the month, it's no surprise that this past November ranks as one of the snowiest on record for Buffalo. A total of 36.9 inches of snow fell in November of 2022, making it the second snowiest...
Douglas Jemal adds Butler Mansion to his Buffalo holdings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal has added the Butler Mansion to his growing list of Buffalo real estate holdings. Jemal confirmed that he paid $3.72 million for the Butler Mansion, 672 Delaware Ave., buying it from the University at Buffalo Foundation. The deed was officially filed Dec. 5 in the Erie County Clerk's office with Jemal's Williams-Butler LLC buying the property from the UB Foundation's FNUB Inc.
A WNY business owner shares her carbon monoxide poisoning story as a warning to others
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether it's for a small party, a tailgate, or a wedding reception, Suzanne Cross loves to create beautiful meat and cheese boards. "It's just a little small hobby and something to do with friends and family," she said. Cross first launched her charcuterie business, A Board...
Fatal shooting in Buffalo early Saturday morning
Buffalo Police is investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Buffalo just after 2 a.m. EST near Lang Avenue and Ericson Avenue. Read more here:
WGRZ TV
High Wind Warnings issued for portions of WNY Friday & Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of another windy day Saturday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a High Wind Warnings for portions of Western New York. A High Wind Warning has been issued for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties beginning 7pm Friday until 5pm Saturday. Strong winds from the south-southwest between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are possible.
BankOnBuffalo rolls out a branch on wheels
BUFFALO, N.Y. — BankOnBuffalo's newest branch comes on four wheels. The bank this week debuted its BankOnWheels mobile branch, a large truck equipped with teller windows and a private office inside and a walk-up ATM accessible from outside. BankOnBuffalo CEO Michael Noah said the vehicle is a full-service branch...
Suspect arrested for multiple armed robberies on Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Buffalo Police Department arrested a suspect for multiple armed robberies that took place across the City of Buffalo. He is accused of taking thousands of dollars in cash, cigarettes, and clothing. Eric Rodgers, 37, of Buffalo was arrested on four charges of robbery...
Buffalo police announce arrest in connection to multiple armed robberies
Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to multiple armed robberies that occurred in November.
NY Lottery announces TAKE 5 top-winning prize sold in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket for the Take 5 Evening drawing for Sunday was sold in Depew. The WNY winning ticket was sold at Wegmans located at 4960 Transit Road in Depew. The ticket is said to be worth $18,080.00. TAKE...
New York Bracing For Another Foot Of Lake Effect Snow
The latest update from the National Weather Service is calling for another round of Lake Effect snow across the state's snow belts. There are a couple of advisories in place for New York State including a Lake Effect Snow warning for Upstate New York. The National Weather Service is calling...
Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
$25 million Ellicott Station replacing downtown eyesore in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Rachael Tabelski, Batavia's city manager, said she used to cringe when driving down Ellicott Street and looking at a series of vacant buildings. “It was not a good look for the city,” Tabelski said. “How could we promote development when these buildings were sitting there?”
News 2 You: Remembering the Fiscal Cliff, the end of the line for Trico in Buffalo, U.S forces in Somalia, and a royal breakup
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Week in 2012. 10 years ago, as we watched closely the battle between congress and President Obama over what was the best way to avert the pending "Fiscal Cliff", HSBC announced it would be taking its name off of, and moving out of Buffalo's tallest building (now known as Seneca One) and in his first year as County Executive Mark Poloncarz presented his first budget proposal.
Viral TikTok shows Orchard Park resident trying to remove snow from top of car
One Orchard Park resident tried unconventionally to remove a giant block of snow from her car - with the efforts all captured on a now-viral TikTok video.
Police investigate tractor trailer accident in Pendleton
PENDLETON, N.Y. — South Transit Road in Pendleton is back open after being shut down most of Sunday night by a tractor trailer crash. The truck went off the road near Transit and Donner roads striking a utility pole, taking down lines with it. We are still waiting for...
Shania Twain coming to Buffalo in 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the KeyBank Center announced that Shania Twain is coming to Buffalo as part of the second leg of her tour. A second leg to her Queen of Me tour was announced to meet demand after the announcement of the first leg of her tour. Buffalo is part of 19 new dates added to the tour.
