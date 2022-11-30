ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

CODE BLUE 32 issued for Buffalo tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the cold temperatures continue in Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo Monday evening. A CODE BLUE has been issued for Tuesday in southern Erie County only. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. 586 Genesee St.,...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lewiston's Frontier House returning to its hospitality roots

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Built in 1824, Lewiston’s Frontier House was developed as an inn and dining destination. Nearly 200 years later, it's going back to its hospitality roots. Ellicott Development Co.’s 4600 Group LLC affiliate has undertaken a $5.2 million restoration of the Lewiston landmark, turning the vacant building into a complex of five apartments and six short-term rentals, most likely to be part of the Airbnb network.
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Douglas Jemal adds Butler Mansion to his Buffalo holdings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal has added the Butler Mansion to his growing list of Buffalo real estate holdings. Jemal confirmed that he paid $3.72 million for the Butler Mansion, 672 Delaware Ave., buying it from the University at Buffalo Foundation. The deed was officially filed Dec. 5 in the Erie County Clerk's office with Jemal's Williams-Butler LLC buying the property from the UB Foundation's FNUB Inc.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

High Wind Warnings issued for portions of WNY Friday & Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of another windy day Saturday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a High Wind Warnings for portions of Western New York. A High Wind Warning has been issued for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties beginning 7pm Friday until 5pm Saturday. Strong winds from the south-southwest between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are possible.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

BankOnBuffalo rolls out a branch on wheels

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BankOnBuffalo's newest branch comes on four wheels. The bank this week debuted its BankOnWheels mobile branch, a large truck equipped with teller windows and a private office inside and a walk-up ATM accessible from outside. BankOnBuffalo CEO Michael Noah said the vehicle is a full-service branch...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Suspect arrested for multiple armed robberies on Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Buffalo Police Department arrested a suspect for multiple armed robberies that took place across the City of Buffalo. He is accused of taking thousands of dollars in cash, cigarettes, and clothing. Eric Rodgers, 37, of Buffalo was arrested on four charges of robbery...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

News 2 You: Remembering the Fiscal Cliff, the end of the line for Trico in Buffalo, U.S forces in Somalia, and a royal breakup

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Week in 2012. 10 years ago, as we watched closely the battle between congress and President Obama over what was the best way to avert the pending "Fiscal Cliff", HSBC announced it would be taking its name off of, and moving out of Buffalo's tallest building (now known as Seneca One) and in his first year as County Executive Mark Poloncarz presented his first budget proposal.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Shania Twain coming to Buffalo in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the KeyBank Center announced that Shania Twain is coming to Buffalo as part of the second leg of her tour. A second leg to her Queen of Me tour was announced to meet demand after the announcement of the first leg of her tour. Buffalo is part of 19 new dates added to the tour.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy