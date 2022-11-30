ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Alabama doesn’t deserve a College Football Playoff spot, no matter what happens

The Alabama Crimson Tide theoretically have a chance to make the College Football Playoff with the right losses on Saturday, but they don’t deserve it. Neither the Alabama Crimson Tide nor the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the field for conference championship weekend after coming in at No. 6 and 5, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. With no ability to pick up another signature win and capture a conference crown, what both teams needed was a lot of help (and chaos) to make the Top 4.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: Free-agent Cody Bellinger hitting with Matt Holliday

The free-agent is working with Cardinals’ bench coach Matt Holliday. The hot stove is beginning to heat up for the St. Louis Cardinals, with an intriguing a bit surprising piece of news that will be worth monitoring closely over the next few weeks, as free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger has been seen working on his swing with Cardinals’ new bench coach Matt Holliday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

This Cowboys decision makes intentions for Odell Beckham Jr. clear

The Dallas Cowboys have been clear that they want to add free agent Odell Beckham Jr. but their latest roster decision makes things even clearer. It’s been possibly the worst-kept secret in NFL history that the Dallas Cowboys want to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Jerry Jones can’t stop talking about it. Players can’t stop trying to recruit him. Fans can’t stop clamoring for it. At this point, even with other contenders involved, it’ll feel like a massive disappointment if OBJ doesn’t end up in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Dr. Pepper challenge loses its last college football fans with bogus tiebreaker rules

College football fans were in an uproar after a controversial end to the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway during halftime of the SEC Championship Game. There was no controversy in the first half of the SEC Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers. It was a full-on blowout by Georgia, who took a 35-10 lead into halftime. But there was controversy during the break.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

12-team College Football Playoff would offer clarity amid chaotic parity

The chaotic College Football Playoff picture in 2022 would have been perfect for the expanded 12-team field coming in a couple of years. The four-team College Football Playoff hasn’t been the perfect solution for crowing a national champion, but the Top 4 has been more straightforward than not with conference champions claiming the top spots.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Nick Saban makes Alabama’s case for the College Football Playoff

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban explained why they deserve a College Football Playoff berth. A berth in the College Football Playoff seemed unlikely for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide after they lost to the LSU Tigers in overtime back in November. That was Alabama’s second loss of the season, meaning that they faced long odds to make it to the Playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Georgia is taking turnover luck to new heights in SEC Championship Game

The Georgia Bulldogs won the turnover battle, with a bit of luck, against the LSU Tigers early on in the SEC Championship Game. The Georgia Bulldogs have held the No. 1 spot in the rankings ever since they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers back in November. The team is loaded with talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Well, they showed off their skillsets early on in the SEC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy