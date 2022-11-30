After a disappointing 6-6 season for the Bears, it was inevitable that some change was going to be made in the program. I don’t think many would have seen this coming. According to Colt Barber at SE365, Baylor DC Ron Roberts, who joined Aranda in Waco as part of his inaugural staff from Louisiana-Lafayette and spent the last three years here, is out as of today. Joining him is safeties coach and special-teams coordinator Ronnie Wheat, who just finished his first year in Waco. From Twitter:

