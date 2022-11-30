Read full article on original website
After a disappointing 6-6 season for the Bears, it was inevitable that some change was going to be made in the program. I don’t think many would have seen this coming. According to Colt Barber at SE365, Baylor DC Ron Roberts, who joined Aranda in Waco as part of his inaugural staff from Louisiana-Lafayette and spent the last three years here, is out as of today. Joining him is safeties coach and special-teams coordinator Ronnie Wheat, who just finished his first year in Waco. From Twitter:
Tonight is the First Round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. Baylor will play Stephen F. Austin at 7PM in the Ferrell Center. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN+. Baylor football earned plenty of accolades as the Big 12 announced all-conference awards. Here’s a breakdown of the Baylor Bears receiving honors.
When we hit record yesterday during our lunch hours, we had no idea what was brewing behind the scenes in Waco. Rumors started to bubble almost immediately after we finished recording, and within a couple of hours it became clear that Ron Roberts was out as the Defensive Coordinator of you Baylor Bears. Special Teams Coordinator and Safeties Coach Ronnie Wheat was to follow. The podcast news drop curse had seemingly struck again.
