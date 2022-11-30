Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Yardbarker
Willson Contreras reportedly receiving interest from top contender
Free agent catcher Willson Contreras figures to be in demand on the open market and might have a very attractive option in one particular team. Contreras has been drawing interest from the Houston Astros, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Contreras’ former team, the Chicago Cubs, has subsequently shown interest in ex-Astros catcher Christian Vazquez.
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
brewcrewball.com
Milwaukee Brewers Trade Candidates: Infielders
Two things are constant once we hit the month of December; the temperatures drop in Milwaukee, and the stove heats up across Major League Baseball. Brew Crew Ball continues to take a look at potential trade candidates and targets for the Brewers this offseason. Today, we examine what is out there to improve the infield. In 2022, the Brewers saw their most consistent production come via the infield. However, some heavy contracts loom within that productive infield, so the Brewers front office will be forced to make some tough decisions these next few months to keep the Brewers a contender.
Yankees losing reliever to Diamondbacks increases urgency to improve bullpen
While Miguel Castro wasn’t exactly in the New York Yankees‘ long-term bullpen plans, losing someone like him certainly alters the picture for the 2023 season. Hopefully general manager Brian Cashman has a lot of potential relief targets on deck ahead of the Winter Meetings. On Friday morning, per...
Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
Why are the Chicago Bulls struggling so much?
A veteran roster loaded with offensive talent hasn’t helped the Chicago Bulls meet expectations this season
Yardbarker
Mets Announcer Reveals The Latest On Jacob deGrom
The New York Mets have made very clear that their top priority this offseason will be retaining staff ace Jacob deGrom. The 34-year-old returned from a shoulder injury in late July and did not disappoint, going 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA during the regular season. But with several teams interesting...
Using Statistics to Evaluate: The Greatest First Baseman in Cubs History
The Chicago Cubs have a history of Hall of Fame first baseman. But who is the best in their history?
3 Chicago PD characters who probably won’t be back in season 10
When a show hits a decade, there’s bound to be some cast turnover. There are tons of examples of this happening since the advent of television, and Chicago PD is no exception. There have been characters who have been killed off, hauled off (in handcuffs) or simply written off without much of an explanation.
dodgerblue.com
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Chicago Cubs Focused On Trea Turner & Dansby Swanson
The Chicago Cubs are the latest team to have their name thrown in the ring among the high-end free-agent shortstop class, but the premium price tag might be too much with where their roster stands. The Cubs are six years removed from snapping a 108-year drought between World Series titles,...
Chicago Cubs News: Addressing rumors, potential DH target, and more
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings begin on Sunday and that marks the beginning of what should be a pivotal week for the Chicago Cubs and their offseason. Unlike in previous offseasons where there has been speculation regarding the Cubs and whether or not they will spend actively in free agency, the team, this offseason, has set the expectation that money will be spent this offseason in order to return the team to contention in 2023. As rumors surface regarding potential Cubs' targets like shortstop Trea Turner signing with a different team, fans are naturally growing pessimistic over the Cubs' chances of having a successful off-season.
Cubs News: Jacob deGrom gets paid, Brewers make a trade, and more
The Chicago Cubs may not be able to wait until the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings begin on Sunday to make their first impact move as the Hot Stove erupted on Friday night with a major free-agent signing. Former New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom signed a massive 5-year deal with the Texas Rangers worth $185 million.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 bold predictions for the Winter Meetings
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings are set to begin on Sunday and with agents and front office officials meeting for the first time in-person at the Winter Meetings since 2019. The expectation is that there will be a flurry of trades and impact free-agent signings next week. With the Chicago Cubs expecting to return to contention in 2023, there is reason to believe that the team will be at the center of most of the discussions being had next week.
Yardbarker
Latest Rumor Suggests Bad News For The Bulls
Fans of the Chicago Bulls are used to terrible news related to injuries. It seems that nearly every player on the roster has experienced absences because of injuries lately. But one injury has hurt the team more than others: that of Lonzo Ball. It has been almost a year since...
What’s the current state of Chicago baseball? 4 lifelong Cubs and White Sox fans weigh in.
Fans often have a “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” mindset about their teams, but after the Cubs and White Sox had less than stellar seasons — though one was expected — the Tribune spoke with four lifelong fans about the state of Chicago baseball, how they think their teams can improve and what it would take to abandon their fandom. Amanda Simmons Growing up on the corner of Irving Park Road and ...
Cubs have a chance for the first pick of the 2023 MLB draft
The winter meetings are just a few days away, and for baseball fans, this is the most exciting time of the off-season. This year, the winter meetings will feature something baseball fans have never seen. The inaugural draft lottery will take place on December 6th. This is thanks to the newest collective bargaining agreement. The top six picks will be chosen by lottery, but every team that missed the playoffs will have a chance at the first pick. Picks 7-18 will be chosen from the worst record to the best record of the non-playoff teams remaining. The bottom 3 teams will all have an equal chance at 16.5 percent and each team after that will have a decreasing chance. The Chicago Cubs finished 2022 with a record of 74-88 which put them at the 12th worst record in the league. This gives them a 1.1 percent chance at the first pick of the draft. Jonathon Mayo of MLB does a great job of breaking down how the draft lottery works, you can read that here.
Yardbarker
Cubs Analyst Has Big Wish For Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs are very likely to lose longtime catcher and 2016 World Series champion Willson Contreras in free agency. However, that does not mean that they won’t target other top-of-the-line free agents. One such star out on the free agent market is Carlos Correa. The 28-year-old is one...
See the White Sox promotional dates for the 2023 season at Guaranteed Rate Field
CHICAGO – There is a lot of unknown when it comes to the team that’s going to take the field for the White Sox in 2023 with a new manager and some changes to the roster. But one thing fans can count on are some promotions at Guaranteed Rate Field, many of which were announced […]
