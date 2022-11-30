The winter meetings are just a few days away, and for baseball fans, this is the most exciting time of the off-season. This year, the winter meetings will feature something baseball fans have never seen. The inaugural draft lottery will take place on December 6th. This is thanks to the newest collective bargaining agreement. The top six picks will be chosen by lottery, but every team that missed the playoffs will have a chance at the first pick. Picks 7-18 will be chosen from the worst record to the best record of the non-playoff teams remaining. The bottom 3 teams will all have an equal chance at 16.5 percent and each team after that will have a decreasing chance. The Chicago Cubs finished 2022 with a record of 74-88 which put them at the 12th worst record in the league. This gives them a 1.1 percent chance at the first pick of the draft. Jonathon Mayo of MLB does a great job of breaking down how the draft lottery works, you can read that here.

