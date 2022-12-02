Pick Up Only: Starbucks Location For Quick Orders Opens In Westchester County

A newly-opened Starbucks location in Westchester County is perfect for those looking to grab a quick cup of joe.

The new coffee shop, located in Yonkers at 16 Nepperhan St. by the Yonkers Metro-North station, is a pickup-only location, streamlined for commuters looking to grab a coffee on their way to work, according to Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

"This 'pick-up only' location is perfect for Metro-North commuters to grab a quick cup of fresh coffee and delicious breakfast before or after their ride," Spano said.

Visitors of the location are advised to download the Starbucks app beforehand and use it to place their orders to make their experience as quick as possible, according to Spano.