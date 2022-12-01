Former Police Detective, Air Force Vet From Northern Westchester Dies

A Northern Westchester man remembered for his readiness to help others and his service to his community and country has died.

Yorktown Heights resident Allen See died on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the age of 91, according to his obituary .

Born in Valhalla in 1931, See served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954 and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant before later joining the Yorktown Police Department, serving as a detective for 23 years until his retirement in 1981, his obituary said.

Along with his service to Yorktown, See was also passionate about hunting and fishing, where he felt most at peace, according to his obituary.

"He was always at home on a fishing boat or on a lake," his obituary said.

See is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Grimont; his children Allen, Jr., Stephen, Christopher, and Catherine; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services for See will be private, according to his obituary.