Vin Diesel honors Paul Walker on 9th anniversary of 'Fast & Furious' star's death: 'Miss you'

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker at the "Fast and Furious 6" World Premiere in 2013. Jon Furniss/Invision/AP

Vin Diesel shared a heartfelt tribute to his late "Fast & Furious" costar Paul Walker.

"Nine years… love you and miss you," Diesel captioned a photo of them in front of a car.

Walker died in a car accident in 2013.

Vin Diesel honored his "Fast & Furious" costar Paul Walker on the ninth anniversary of Walker's death with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Nine years… love you and miss you," Diesel captioned a photo of himself and Walker standing in front of a white car together.

Walker died in a 2013 car accident while in the midst of filming the seventh "Fast & Furious" movie. His character was subsequently written out of the franchise .

Diesel (real name Mark Sinclair) plays Dominic Toretto in the "Fast & Furious" movies, while Walker played Toretto's close friend, former LAPD officer Brian O'Conner. In real life, the men had a similarly close bond .

"Fast & Famous" cast members regularly pay tribute to the late Walker.

In 2021, Diesel shared a heartfelt letter to Walker on Instagram on the eighth anniversary of his death, along with a photo of their respective daughters Hania and Meadow on Meadow's wedding day. (Diesel reportedly walked Meadow down the aisle during the ceremony.)

"Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always... and I know in my heart that they are right," Diesel wrote in the emotional letter.

And in 2020, Diesel also marked the seventh anniversary of Walker's death with an Instagram post.

"Seven years... Not a day passes... All love, Always," Diesel captioned a photo of himself and Walker together.