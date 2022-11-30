Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to find your top songs, artists, and podcast of the year

In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, photo, a trading post sports the Spotify logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. | Richard Drew, Associated Press

For the sixth year in a row, Spotify has finally compiled everything you need to know about your music history this past year.

Yes, that’s right — Spotify Wrapped is out, and it has ranked everything from top artists to top podcasts, supplying personalized stats on your listening habits in 2022.

According to USA Today , Bad Bunny was confirmed as the most streamed artist globally with more than 18.5 million streams, followed by Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd and BTS.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles’ “As it Was” was the most streamed song on the app and “The Joe Rogan Experience” was the most popular podcast.

Where can I find Spotify Wrapped 2022?

Spotify Wrapped is easy to find. Simply go to your Spotify app and click on the home screen, per USA Today . This is where you can open a summary of your music history.

If the prompt doesn’t appear on the homepage of the app, consider visiting spotify.com/us/wrapped on a browser, which will redirect you, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer .

Each slide on the Wrapped story, which will summarize your listening history in different ways, can be shared on social media and saved to your camera roll.

What’s new in Spotify Wrapped 2022?

This year’s Wrapped also includes a “music personality” feature, which Billboard described as “a kind of Myers-Briggs-style personality test using four-letter codes that breaks down how you listen to music while assigning you one of 16 categories.”

The personalities include “The Specialist,” “The Replayer,” “Early Adopter,” “Voyager,” “Adventurer” or “Fanclubber.”

“The way we listen to music says a lot about us and your Listening Personality not only tells you about the music you listen to but what that says about your music taste,” said Babar Zafar, the VP of product development who leads the team that creates the Wrapped experience, per Mashable .

Another new feature, according to TechCrunch , is “Audio Day,” which is a slide that visually showcases a person’s listening trends from morning to night.

Who are the top artists and podcasters in 2022?

According to Spotify , the most-streamed artists globally in 2022 are:

Bad Bunny. Taylor Swift. Drake. The Weeknd. BTS.

The most-streamed songs globally in 2022 are:

“As It Was” by Harry Styles. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals. “Stay (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid Latoi. “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone. “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny.

The most popular podcasts globally in 2022 are:

“The Joe Rogan Experience.” “Call Her Daddy.” “Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain.” “Caso 63” (All Languages). “Crime Junkie.”

What months are included in Spotify Wrapped?

A rumor on the internet indicated that the months of November and December didn’t really count toward Spotify Wrapped. This was later confirmed by Spotify, as I previously reported .

In an “ideas” forum on their website, one user suggested what the company could do to compile a more accurate history. Instead of tracking data from Jan. 1 until Oct. 31, Spotify could include November and December listening data from the previous year.

“We’ve been keeping an eye on this submission for an extended period of time, and it doesn’t seem this will reach the votes necessary to put it forward for prioritization,” the company responded in 2022 , two years later.

“As such, we’re marking this case as closed. This includes any similar suggestions that are received.”