ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

Hundreds of meals served millions more to go, campaign to feed the hungry

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A hot meal is a necessity but not everyone can afford one. That's where places like the Siena Francis House come in. They provide hot meals to their guests and on Thursday they served more than 400 meals with the help of one of the partners of the Food Bank of Heartland.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Food For Thought: A coffee shop with a greater purpose

Many days life seems to be coming at you at five times the normal speed. So, every once in a while, you have to slow down, pull over and head into a coffee shop to re-balance yourself. One of the best places for that is Myrtle and Cypress, inside a...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Prayer walk held for 15-year-old homicide victim

Friday evening dozens came out to remember Omaha’s latest homicide victim - 15-year-old Synthia Elliot. "She was caring, kind hearted,” said those attending the prayer walk when asked to share words of what she was like. "Synthia was special. You really don’t get to see people like that,”said...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Durham Museum's Holiday Culture Festival returns in full swing

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) -Durham Museum's Holiday Culture Festival is back after a two-year hiatus. It's the festival that brings cultures from around the world together, to share and celebrate the holiday spirit. “This is one of our most popular events during Christmas at Union Station, it has been for years,”...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Property taxes due before the first of the year

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Douglas County Treasurer's Office announced property taxes are due before the first of the year. They are due on December 31, 2022, and they are delinquent after March 31, 2023. Property taxes can be paid by the following ways:. Online at www.dctreasurer.org with an...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Creighton announces its basketball game against Nebraska Sunday is sold out

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you were hoping to find a seat at this Sunday's Creighton-Nebraska basketball game, you're out of luck unless you're a Creighton student. The university sent a message Friday saying it's officially been declared a sellout. All that's left now is limited standing room only tickets.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Creighton falls to No. 2 Texas, drops second game in a row

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — No. 2 Texas earned a hard fought 72-67 win over No. 7 Creighton as part of the Big 12 - BIG EAST Battle on Thursday night at a sold out Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It was arguably the biggest test of the season so...
AUSTIN, TX
fox42kptm.com

Creighton men's soccer advances to elite eight, plays No. 7 Duke on Saturday

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton's men's soccer team is on fire, and it couldn't have come at a more perfect time of the season. After sweeping through the top 3 seeds in the BIG EAST conference tournament to win the conference championship, the Bluejays have kept the winning streak alive, winning their first three games of the NCAA Men's College Cup.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy