Hundreds of meals served millions more to go, campaign to feed the hungry
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A hot meal is a necessity but not everyone can afford one. That's where places like the Siena Francis House come in. They provide hot meals to their guests and on Thursday they served more than 400 meals with the help of one of the partners of the Food Bank of Heartland.
Food For Thought: A coffee shop with a greater purpose
Many days life seems to be coming at you at five times the normal speed. So, every once in a while, you have to slow down, pull over and head into a coffee shop to re-balance yourself. One of the best places for that is Myrtle and Cypress, inside a...
Prayer walk held for 15-year-old homicide victim
Friday evening dozens came out to remember Omaha’s latest homicide victim - 15-year-old Synthia Elliot. "She was caring, kind hearted,” said those attending the prayer walk when asked to share words of what she was like. "Synthia was special. You really don’t get to see people like that,”said...
Creighton University hosts ceramics sale to help raise money for Siena Francis House
(Omaha,Neb. ) — It's that time of year where giving is in full swing. For those feeling generous this might be an event for you. Creighton University is holding it's Empty Bowl Project sale. Where They are selling over 1,000 hand made bowls, and plates all to help raise money for the Siena Francis House.
Douglas County Health reports uptick in COVID hospitalizations in Omaha-area
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A new COVID-19 update has now been released by the Douglas County Health Department. It shows a big jump in hospitalizations since the last report was issued earlier this week. There are now 155 people in Omaha-area hospitals. That's an increase of 36 since Monday. At...
Gas station owner says business hurt by ongoing bridge work over I-29 in Iowa
MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa—Desoto Bend Mini Mart owner Don Reif is frustrated. He said in April, work began on the Desoto Avenue bridge over I-29. To this day it's still shut down. "They assured me when this project started it would go as planned, it'd stay on schedule, and it...
Durham Museum's Holiday Culture Festival returns in full swing
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) -Durham Museum's Holiday Culture Festival is back after a two-year hiatus. It's the festival that brings cultures from around the world together, to share and celebrate the holiday spirit. “This is one of our most popular events during Christmas at Union Station, it has been for years,”...
Property taxes due before the first of the year
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Douglas County Treasurer's Office announced property taxes are due before the first of the year. They are due on December 31, 2022, and they are delinquent after March 31, 2023. Property taxes can be paid by the following ways:. Online at www.dctreasurer.org with an...
Creighton announces its basketball game against Nebraska Sunday is sold out
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you were hoping to find a seat at this Sunday's Creighton-Nebraska basketball game, you're out of luck unless you're a Creighton student. The university sent a message Friday saying it's officially been declared a sellout. All that's left now is limited standing room only tickets.
Nebraska interim head coach accused of attacking his wife verbally and physically
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — There are new details coming out surrounding the arrest on Wednesday of former Nebraska interim head football coach Mickey Joseph. He has been accused of attacking his wife both verbally and physically, according to a Lincoln police department report on the incident. Police were dispatched...
Creighton falls to No. 2 Texas, drops second game in a row
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — No. 2 Texas earned a hard fought 72-67 win over No. 7 Creighton as part of the Big 12 - BIG EAST Battle on Thursday night at a sold out Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It was arguably the biggest test of the season so...
Creighton men's soccer advances to elite eight, plays No. 7 Duke on Saturday
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton's men's soccer team is on fire, and it couldn't have come at a more perfect time of the season. After sweeping through the top 3 seeds in the BIG EAST conference tournament to win the conference championship, the Bluejays have kept the winning streak alive, winning their first three games of the NCAA Men's College Cup.
