ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Kisco, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving

You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Teatown Expands Preserve, Adds Five Acres Next to Shadow Lake

Five pristine acres on the southern edge of Shadow Lake in Yorktown were purchased last month by the Westchester Land Trust and transferred to Teatown Lake Reservation. Adjacent to existing Teatown land, the tract was the last remaining unprotected property next to the lake. The acquisition is the culmination of a 20-year effort by local organizations and government agencies to protect all available open land around Shadow Lake.
YORKTOWN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Help State Police Cortlandt ID This Man:

Used Stolen Credit Cards in Ossining, Cortlandt, Peekskill, total $1173. NYSP Cortlandt is attempting to identify this mask wearing individual. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the pictured individual used stolen credit cards to purchase multiple items at various locations within Ossining, Cortlandt and Peekskill totaling over $1,173. Described as wearing...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment

CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
WTNH

Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

Bottega and Craft Kitchen Owners Open Quattro Osteria in Newtown

Bottega Italian Kitchen + Bar, Craft Kitchen + Bar, and now, with the very quiet opening of Quattro Osteria in Newtown, we officially have a trio. The “we” is the partnership between Michael Hayek (Square One Bar & Grill in Danbury) and Jasson Arias, who was the brains behind the popular food truck, Rice & Beans.
NEWTOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy