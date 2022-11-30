Read full article on original website
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Yonker Police Sergeant Killed on Duty By Multi-Vehicle Road Crash At Tuckahoe RoadAbdul GhaniYonkers, NY
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts PointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York
A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
theexaminernews.com
Teatown Expands Preserve, Adds Five Acres Next to Shadow Lake
Five pristine acres on the southern edge of Shadow Lake in Yorktown were purchased last month by the Westchester Land Trust and transferred to Teatown Lake Reservation. Adjacent to existing Teatown land, the tract was the last remaining unprotected property next to the lake. The acquisition is the culmination of a 20-year effort by local organizations and government agencies to protect all available open land around Shadow Lake.
Eachus leads Assembly race by 21 with all ballots tallied but awaiting recount
Democratic Assembly candidate Chris Eachus holds a slim lead in a race that remains one of New York's last undecided contests until election workers in Orange and Rockland counties recount all ballots by hand. Eachus, a former Orange County legislator, led Republican Kathryn Luciani by 21 votes in the 99th...
yonkerstimes.com
Help State Police Cortlandt ID This Man:
Used Stolen Credit Cards in Ossining, Cortlandt, Peekskill, total $1173. NYSP Cortlandt is attempting to identify this mask wearing individual. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the pictured individual used stolen credit cards to purchase multiple items at various locations within Ossining, Cortlandt and Peekskill totaling over $1,173. Described as wearing...
New York’s Ban On Gas Lawn Equipment Is Getting Closer
New York State is working on banning all gas-powered lawn equipment by 2027 and the process has already started across the Empire State. New York State Senate bill S7462A calls for the end of in-state sales of gas-powered lawn equipment by the year 2027. The process of the bill becoming...
South Salem Man Charged After Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash At Cross River Shopping Center
A suspect has been apprehended after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash at a busy shopping center in Northern Westchester. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the town of Lewisboro at the Orchard Square Shopping Center at the intersection of routes 35 and 121 in the hamlet of Cross River.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment
CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
Medical experts: Long Island has highest COVID-19 rates in New York
Hospitals and doctors' offices are seeing more and more people coming back with a second round or more of COVID-19.
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
With CT essential worker bonuses done, more post-COVID issues arise
The larger question — how to rescue families from the economic shocks of the pandemic and inflation — has begun to heat up at the Capitol.
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
'A Dream Come True': New Restaurant To Open In Cortlandt Manor
A new Southern-inspired restaurant in Northern Westchester will soon celebrate its grand opening. K&P Lounge, located in Cortlandt Manor at 276 Watch Hill Rd, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the restaurant's owners. The business will serve up authentic...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 17-23, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 17-23, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
ctbites.com
Bottega and Craft Kitchen Owners Open Quattro Osteria in Newtown
Bottega Italian Kitchen + Bar, Craft Kitchen + Bar, and now, with the very quiet opening of Quattro Osteria in Newtown, we officially have a trio. The “we” is the partnership between Michael Hayek (Square One Bar & Grill in Danbury) and Jasson Arias, who was the brains behind the popular food truck, Rice & Beans.
New York: Who’s Receiving $1,200 in Property Tax Rebate?
You should be aware, if you live in New York, that up to $1,050 in property tax rebates have begun to be given to about 3 million homes in the state. In New York City, households received a return of $425 on average. You must fulfill the requirements listed below...
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Lantern Light Village, Holiday Pops & Christmas in the Mansion
(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities for the whole family? News 8 has eight ideas for you! For the next three weekends, enjoy the Lantern Light Village at Mystic Seaport Museum with horse and carriage rides, festive lights, and a visit from Santa. Also during the next three weekends, take the family to the Danbury […]
News 12
Parents expected to voice displeasure with Hendrick Hudson school system tonight
Many parents in the Hendrick Hudson school system are angry over changes made to the district’s three elementary schools this year, and it is expected they'll be voicing their opinions loud and clear at a public hearing scheduled for tonight. Big changes have been made at Hendrick Hudson's elementary...
Connecticut mom outraged over gender identity book for 2nd graders: 'Never expected this in my town'
Connecticut mom Megan Watros issued a stark warning to parents nationwide, urging them to 'push back' after a controversial book sparked outrage among parents
