Martha's Vineyard Times
New Oak Bluffs roundabout approved
At their Thursday evening meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted to approve a significant modification to the North Bluff Seawall Project that will feature a new roundabout at the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue Extension in Oak Bluffs. The project, brought to the commission by the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
The COVID vaccine bus to return
Tisbury health agent Maura Valley notified The Times that the vaccination bus will return to Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) “due to high demand for COVID boosters.” The bus clinic will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 am to 5 pm. COVID vaccines are offered to adults and children ages six months and up. Booster shots will be offered to those five years and up .
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘We don’t have years to wait’
At their Wednesday meeting, The Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s joint affordable housing group began discussions on a possible new solution to the Island’s housing crisis. At their Nov. 2 meeting, the affordable housing group had discussed ways of encouraging Island select boards to reconsider using revenue from short...
Martha's Vineyard Times
$300k bail set for second robbery defendant
Two suspects in the armed Nov. 17 robbery of a Rockland Trust branch in Tisbury will face federal charges as new details emerged indicating they attempted to burn clothing and bury guns at a West Tisbury farm, according to a press release issued Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s office. For the first time, law enforcement officials said that $39,100 was taken in the heist.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Historic district commissioners seek town guidance
Reeling from the loss of their longtime captain, Harold Chapdelaine, who passed away in April, the West William Street Historic District Commission and Tisbury Historical Commission, met with the select board and town administrator Jay Grande on Wednesday for advice and resources to further the commissions’ duties. The joint...
