Penguins defenseman Kris Letang out indefinitely after suffering stroke

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke on Monday, the team’s General Manager Ron Hextall announced on Wednesday.

The team said that Letang, 35, is not experiencing any lasting effects of the stroke and will continue to undergo a series of tests over the next week.

According to a release, there will not be any further updates on his condition until all testing is complete and a medical plan is in place. His condition is not believed to be career-threatening.

“Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing,” said Hextall. “The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UMPC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority.”

In 2014, Letang missed over two months due to a stroke. During that time period, testing revealed that he was born with a very small hole in the wall of his heart. Although the small defect in the wall is apparent in all individuals, it typically closes on its own in most people. Since his initial stroke eight years ago, he has played 543 regular-season games and made 69 playoff appearances.

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” said Letang. “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

