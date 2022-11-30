ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Connecticut Theatre Company explores human nature in "A Christmas Carol"

NEW BRITAIN – In time for the holidays, the classic Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is being performed as a musical by the Connecticut Theatre Company where a show director says it’s not just a family-friendly tale, but also a story about overcoming greed and the darker parts of human nature.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville Choral Society bringing holiday concert to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

BRISTOL – The Plainville Choral Society is bringing its holiday concert “A Christmas Peace” to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church this Friday and Saturday. The concert will be held Dec. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. at the church at 355 Camp St. It will feature familiar traditional Christmas songs, new songs and a few original pieces created by Plainville Choral Society members.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Fall events at New Britain Museum of American Art

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art’s fall happenings are ending in December with a few more programs and events. “An Evening of Motown” is tonight from 5:30-8 p.m. featuring Theresa Wright. The Walk-In Tours continue every Saturday through the month starting tomorrow through...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New Britain after Central Park tree lighting

NEW BRITAIN – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that the 40-foot Holiday Tree that adorns the base of Central Park has officially been lit for the season. “This is such a beautiful night to begin to celebrate Christmas,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “I love seeing all the looks on all the kids’ faces on how excited they are to see Santa.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Santa's Walking Wonderland returning to Indian Rock this weekend, next

BRISTOL – Santa’s Walking Wonderland will be returning to the Indian Rock Nature Preserve this weekend and next. The event – which is by reservation only – will kick off Friday and run through this weekend from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Indian Rock – located at 501 Wolcott Road. It will also take place next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Community Foundation of Greater New Britain celebrates with 'Giving Brewsday' event

NEW BRITAIN – On Nov. 29, also known as Giving Tuesday, The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain celebrated its sixth annual “Giving Brewsday” event. “Although #GivingTuesday is a social media movement that encourages people to pause during the busy holiday season to give monetary donations and support to charities, the Foundation’s innovative Giving Brewsday is a free happy hour providing a fun and an in-person way for young professionals, and the community at-large, to learn about and meet local organizations at a local brewery,” said David J. Obedzinski, president of the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville Community Food Pantry seeking gift card donations

PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Community Food Pantry is seeking gift card donations for its Secret Santa program and will be packing up 85 baskets of Christmas meals for clients. The Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., is accepting donations of gift cards for Kohl’s, Walmart...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Haven Independent

Breakfast Delivery Warms Up ​“Tent City”

A West River encampment woke up to hot food and coffee after another crew of individuals experiencing homelessness arrived with frittatas and potatoes — plus the promise of second helpings and opportunities to grow solidarity across Greater New Haven’s unhoused populations. That brief half hour of breakfast and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hartfordschools.org

Holiday Toy Giveaway for Hartford Residents at City Hall

Announcing the 2022 Holiday Toy Giveaway, Saturday, December 17, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Hartford City Hall, located at 550 Main Street. REGISTRATION TAKES PLACE AT UCONN HARTFORD AT 10 PROSPECT STREET, HARTFORD CT (behind City Hall) beginning at 10:00 AM. First come, first served. Children must be...
HARTFORD, CT
ctvisit.com

The Best Christmas Tree Farms in Mystic Country

It’s tree-chopping time! Here are some local farms to check out as you partake in the beloved holiday tradition of choosing or cutting down your real tree. Merry Christmas!. Allen Hill Farm (Brooklyn, CT) Beginning with the letter ‘A’... Allen Hill, a sixth-generation family farm, boasts a 100+ acreage,...
BROOKLYN, CT
New Britain Herald

St. Paul School in Kensington accepting applications

BERLIN – Families wishing to have their children attend St. Paul School may apply now. Saint Paul’s, which serves students of all faiths in reK through eighth grade, has been accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC). The Catholic school provides a traditional academic...
BERLIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Coins could be more than just ‘found money’

Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
WATERBURY, CT
Florence Carmela

Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, Connecticut

Academy Award winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently got a taste of Sally's Apizza on Wooster Street, in New Haven, Connecticut during a visit. On Tuesday night, the pizzeria posted this photo of Paltrow standing outside the shop with two employees. Sally's marketing manager Kat Manning said the actress visited the legendary pizzeria on Tuesday and shared a pizza pie with her group of friends.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

“In The Heights” performance asked to shut down mid-scene after running into college “quiet hours”

A Yale production of Tony-winning musical “In The Heights” was interrupted mid-scene and told to shut down on Thursday night. The show — which began at 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 1 in Pauli Murray College’s Lighten Theater — was on track to run over the 11:00 p.m. start of residential college quiet hours. Despite email permission from the Murray Head of College Office to “go over a bit,” the Lighten Theater Manager, a student employee of Yale Undergraduate Production, turned on all theater lights at promptly 11 p.m. and announced that the show needed to stop. The show was around 10-15 minutes from concluding.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

NJ Investors Buy Winchester Lofts

Two New Jersey-based investors have purchased the 158-unit Winchester Lofts luxury apartment complex — capping off a two-year local real estate spending spree that has seen that same landlord duo buy a total of 632 New Haven apartments for a price tag likely well in excess of $100 million.
NEW HAVEN, CT

