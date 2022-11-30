Read full article on original website
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
New Britain Herald
Christmas Carols by glow of candlelight will draw hundreds to South Church in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Christmas Carols by the glow of candlelight will draw hundreds of people to South Church on a Sunday in December. The South Church Music Series’ annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is set to take place Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. inside the church, located at 90 Main St. in New Britain.
New Britain Herald
Connecticut Theatre Company explores human nature in "A Christmas Carol"
NEW BRITAIN – In time for the holidays, the classic Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is being performed as a musical by the Connecticut Theatre Company where a show director says it’s not just a family-friendly tale, but also a story about overcoming greed and the darker parts of human nature.
New Britain Herald
Plainville Choral Society bringing holiday concert to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
BRISTOL – The Plainville Choral Society is bringing its holiday concert “A Christmas Peace” to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church this Friday and Saturday. The concert will be held Dec. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. at the church at 355 Camp St. It will feature familiar traditional Christmas songs, new songs and a few original pieces created by Plainville Choral Society members.
New Britain Herald
Fall events at New Britain Museum of American Art
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art’s fall happenings are ending in December with a few more programs and events. “An Evening of Motown” is tonight from 5:30-8 p.m. featuring Theresa Wright. The Walk-In Tours continue every Saturday through the month starting tomorrow through...
New Britain Herald
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New Britain after Central Park tree lighting
NEW BRITAIN – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that the 40-foot Holiday Tree that adorns the base of Central Park has officially been lit for the season. “This is such a beautiful night to begin to celebrate Christmas,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “I love seeing all the looks on all the kids’ faces on how excited they are to see Santa.”
New Britain Herald
Annie Junior performance to be put on by Newington Children's Theatre Company
NEWINGTON – The Newington Children’s Theatre Company will celebrate its 60th season with a production of Annie Junior. According to a press release, the first school year musical features four different casts including 109 children from more than 18 towns. “Based on the popular comic strip and adapted...
Bristol Press
Santa's Walking Wonderland returning to Indian Rock this weekend, next
BRISTOL – Santa’s Walking Wonderland will be returning to the Indian Rock Nature Preserve this weekend and next. The event – which is by reservation only – will kick off Friday and run through this weekend from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Indian Rock – located at 501 Wolcott Road. It will also take place next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
New Britain Herald
Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation welcoming visitors to celebrate first night of Chanukah
SOUTHINGTON – The Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation is welcoming visitors to celebrate the first night of Chanukah December 18 at 5 p.m. at the home of a congregation member. Participants can anticipate playing dreidel, eating traditional potato pancakes called latkes, taking part in the first lighting of the Chanukah...
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: Another year full of excitement, transformation comes to end in New Britain
We are in the last month of 2022, and what a year it has been! The holiday season is in full swing here, and I love how almost everywhere you go you can see decorations and lights on the homes or businesses of those getting into the Christmas spirit. New...
New Britain Herald
Community Foundation of Greater New Britain celebrates with 'Giving Brewsday' event
NEW BRITAIN – On Nov. 29, also known as Giving Tuesday, The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain celebrated its sixth annual “Giving Brewsday” event. “Although #GivingTuesday is a social media movement that encourages people to pause during the busy holiday season to give monetary donations and support to charities, the Foundation’s innovative Giving Brewsday is a free happy hour providing a fun and an in-person way for young professionals, and the community at-large, to learn about and meet local organizations at a local brewery,” said David J. Obedzinski, president of the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain.
connect-bridgeport.com
Annual Bridgeport Food Drive for Humane Society and Shepherd's Corner Nets Plenty of Goods and Cash
The annual Bridgeport Police Department Food Drive proved to be a success and two local organizations are the recipients of the effort. According to Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers and School Resource Officer Jamie Hamrick, the drive provided much-needed supplies. and funds for the Shepherd’s Corner and the Harrison County...
New Britain Herald
Plainville Community Food Pantry seeking gift card donations
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Community Food Pantry is seeking gift card donations for its Secret Santa program and will be packing up 85 baskets of Christmas meals for clients. The Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., is accepting donations of gift cards for Kohl’s, Walmart...
Breakfast Delivery Warms Up “Tent City”
A West River encampment woke up to hot food and coffee after another crew of individuals experiencing homelessness arrived with frittatas and potatoes — plus the promise of second helpings and opportunities to grow solidarity across Greater New Haven’s unhoused populations. That brief half hour of breakfast and...
hartfordschools.org
Holiday Toy Giveaway for Hartford Residents at City Hall
Announcing the 2022 Holiday Toy Giveaway, Saturday, December 17, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Hartford City Hall, located at 550 Main Street. REGISTRATION TAKES PLACE AT UCONN HARTFORD AT 10 PROSPECT STREET, HARTFORD CT (behind City Hall) beginning at 10:00 AM. First come, first served. Children must be...
ctvisit.com
The Best Christmas Tree Farms in Mystic Country
It’s tree-chopping time! Here are some local farms to check out as you partake in the beloved holiday tradition of choosing or cutting down your real tree. Merry Christmas!. Allen Hill Farm (Brooklyn, CT) Beginning with the letter ‘A’... Allen Hill, a sixth-generation family farm, boasts a 100+ acreage,...
New Britain Herald
St. Paul School in Kensington accepting applications
BERLIN – Families wishing to have their children attend St. Paul School may apply now. Saint Paul’s, which serves students of all faiths in reK through eighth grade, has been accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC). The Catholic school provides a traditional academic...
Eyewitness News
Coins could be more than just ‘found money’
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
Yale Daily News
“In The Heights” performance asked to shut down mid-scene after running into college “quiet hours”
A Yale production of Tony-winning musical “In The Heights” was interrupted mid-scene and told to shut down on Thursday night. The show — which began at 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 1 in Pauli Murray College’s Lighten Theater — was on track to run over the 11:00 p.m. start of residential college quiet hours. Despite email permission from the Murray Head of College Office to “go over a bit,” the Lighten Theater Manager, a student employee of Yale Undergraduate Production, turned on all theater lights at promptly 11 p.m. and announced that the show needed to stop. The show was around 10-15 minutes from concluding.
NJ Investors Buy Winchester Lofts
Two New Jersey-based investors have purchased the 158-unit Winchester Lofts luxury apartment complex — capping off a two-year local real estate spending spree that has seen that same landlord duo buy a total of 632 New Haven apartments for a price tag likely well in excess of $100 million.
