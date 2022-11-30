Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
fox7austin.com
Portion of Bastrop County under boil water notice
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Bastrop County, east of downtown Elgin. The affected area includes Blisard Rd. in Zone 7. The Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure as a result of a water main break, which may have allowed harmful microbes to get into the water system.
KSAT 12
Webb County prosecutor quits in middle of trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4
SAN ANTONIO – In a shocking turn of events, an associate district attorney with Webb County has quit in the middle of the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol supervisor, Juan David Ortiz. Joshua Davila in a Facebook post said the following; “I have officially left the...
KSAT 12
Lead investigator tells jurors that ex-Border Patrol agent admits to killing 4 women
SAN ANTONIO – One of the lead investigators looking into the deaths of four prostitutes in Laredo testified late Thursday afternoon that the suspect in the killings admitted to the slayings. “I’m the one who did it,” Capt. Federico Calderon of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office said on the...
Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend
Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
No bomb found after threat evacuates Bastrop Walmart
Police posted at 7:25 p.m. on their Facebook page that the store and area around it were cleared and nothing was found.
Body found in Williamson County identified as man who disappeared, was last seen at Domain
A body that was found in Williamson County could belong to a man who went missing a month ago, authorities say.
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
Ground broken on Elgin business park; $12 million facility first to move in
The new site is an effort to have more space for production and to eliminate the commute to and from Austin for employees, said Keri Westland, chief administrative officer for Carr Lane.
Two Austin-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
fox7austin.com
Austin attorney found dead days after allegedly trying to kill his ex-girlfriend
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin attorney who was caught on camera allegedly pulling out a gun and trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend while she was at work has been found dead, officials say. The Austin Police Department said just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, it received a check...
San Antonio Amber Alert: 6 children found safe after reported missing, 1 suspect still at large
One suspect was taken into custody after the children were found, but investigators are still on the hunt for a man who they believe is connected to their abduction.
Teen injured in east Austin shooting
Austin-Travis County EMS said they transported a teen patient to a local trauma facility with critical life-threatening injuries.
Texas Woman Stabs Boyfriend For 'Not Helping Her With The Bills'
Cassandra Gutierrez has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
kwhi.com
ELGIN MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY NIGHT
An Elgin man was arrested last night on Public Intoxication charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:20, Officers were asked to respond to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to highly intoxicated subject. Cpl. Perez arrived and made contact with Timothy Jospeh Johnson, 53 of Elgin, as he was walking to his vehicle. Johnson was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
fox7austin.com
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport employee arrested after gun found inside her purse
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin-Bergstrom International Airport concession employee was arrested after a gun, with 13 rounds inside the magazine, was found inside her purse at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. According to the arrest affidavit, on Nov. 28, around 12:21 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to...
San Antonio Current
Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale
One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
COVID Tracker: Hospitalizations in triple-digits for the first time since mid-October
SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since July, Bexar County ended a month with more COVID-19 hospitalizations than it started with—a sign of worsening virus trends as families gather for the holiday season. There were 107 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus symptoms at San Antonio-area hospitals on...
Looking for the best Christmas lights in Texas? You’ll have to go to this Central Texas city to see them
It's the holiday season finally, officially that is, for those who've been singing carols since the start of November, everyone else is now catching up to you.
The best donut shop in Texas can be found in Austin: report claims
We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there's no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.
