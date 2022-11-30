ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Portion of Bastrop County under boil water notice

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Bastrop County, east of downtown Elgin. The affected area includes Blisard Rd. in Zone 7. The Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure as a result of a water main break, which may have allowed harmful microbes to get into the water system.
Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend

Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
ELGIN MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY NIGHT

An Elgin man was arrested last night on Public Intoxication charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:20, Officers were asked to respond to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to highly intoxicated subject. Cpl. Perez arrived and made contact with Timothy Jospeh Johnson, 53 of Elgin, as he was walking to his vehicle. Johnson was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale

One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
