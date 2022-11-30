Coalport kicks off Christmas season with parade, tree lighting

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Christmas traditions in Coalport are still alive and well with the Christmas parade and tree lighting returning to signal the season is here.

On Sunday, Dec. 4 the Coalport Christmas Parade will kick off at 4 p.m. with lineup time at 3:30 p.m. at the Coalport C&MA Church, located at 511 Main Street and other streets. It will end at the Glendale Fire Hall at 946 Water Street where Santa will also be.

Once the parade is over, the eighth annual community Christmas tree lighting will take place at The Garden Club and carols will be sung. The tree is expected to be lit around 5 p.m.

Treats will be handed out during the event in the Glendale Fire Hall by the fire company, the Coalport VFW, and the Loyal Order of the Moose of Coalport.

