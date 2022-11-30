ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalport, PA

Coalport kicks off Christmas season with parade, tree lighting

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7kQI_0jSfXmsq00

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Christmas traditions in Coalport are still alive and well with the Christmas parade and tree lighting returning to signal the season is here.

On Sunday, Dec. 4 the Coalport Christmas Parade will kick off at 4 p.m. with lineup time at 3:30 p.m. at the Coalport C&MA Church, located at 511 Main Street and other streets. It will end at the Glendale Fire Hall at 946 Water Street where Santa will also be.

St. Marys area giving out Christmas Day dinners

Once the parade is over, the eighth annual community Christmas tree lighting will take place at The Garden Club and carols will be sung. The tree is expected to be lit around 5 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Treats will be handed out during the event in the Glendale Fire Hall by the fire company, the Coalport VFW, and the Loyal Order of the Moose of Coalport.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fox8tv.com

Altoona Christmas Parade

Thousands lined the streets in Altoona for the Spirit of Christmas Parade. Led by the Altoona Police and Fire Departments the parade made it way through downtown. The festivities kicked off with a tree lighting at the start of the parade and the evening ended with fireworks.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Blair County’s Baker Mansion to hold Christmas themed fundraiser

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With Christmas just weeks away, the Blair County Historical Society at Baker Mansion will be holding its festive holiday fundraiser. A presentation at the mansion will be on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature tours along with music from Anna Baker’s original piano method book, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County Historical Society’s Stocking Stuffer Market returns

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Historical Society is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with the return of the annual Stocking Stuffer Market. This marks the 20th year of the holiday shop that’s held at the Centre Furnace Mansion. “For the community, I think it has become a really wonderful holiday […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Spirit of Christmas parade heads toward Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Spirit of Christmas Parade is making its way toward Altoona, and with it comes a lot of closed roadways. The parade is scheduled to for Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m., but floats will begin lining up on 10th Avenue Expressway just before 5 p.m. If you are a […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Jaffa Shrine selling Christmas trees to benefit Road Runners

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers at the Jaffa Shrine are selling Christmas trees with proceeds benefitting the Jaffa Road Runners. This Jaffa Shrine fundraiser benefits the Road Runners, a group that transports kids who need special treatment, and their families, to and from hospitals in Philadelphia, Erie and Dayton, Ohio, all for no cost to […]
ALTOONA, PA
wtaj.com

Rebecca & Morgan decorate holiday cookies with Rachel Bites

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let Rachel Bites sweeten up your next party with custom-designed sugar cookies to match your theme, give as a favor, a corporate gift with your business logo or an assortment of gourmet cookies to offer to friends and family. Rachel Stoehr, the owner of Rachel...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Come eat breakfast with Santa at Bishop McCort Catholic High School

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown will be having Santa over for breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 10. The school’s Le` Education en Vogue club will be holding the event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Bishop McCort Bach Student Union. The school is located at 25 Osborne Street. Breakfast […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown: Fire destroys house in West End

Residents of the West End woke up early Saturday morning to a fire on the 200th block of Glenn St. The Johnstown Fire department responded to the call as well as units from West Hills and Richland fire departments. The fire was quickly extinguished but the house suffered severe damages....
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtaj.com

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Dec. 2, 2022

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. It’s time to check out a few of those awesome Perry Properties!. 1506 PINE STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG — LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669. DETAILS: $229,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3RD FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. Completely renovated single-level...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Red Cross holding blood drive in Ebensburg in honor of loyal donor

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive this December to honor an Ebensburg woman who lost her battle with cancer. On Dec. 23 the Red Cross will hold the blood drive at the Young People’s Community Center in memory of Marcy Brodish, 59, who passed away on August […]
EBENSBURG, PA
State College

Atherton Street Construction to Shut Down for Winter

Motorists will be getting a break from construction on Atherton Street in State College for a few months. The project is wrapping up for the winter and will resume in the spring as weather permits, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said on Friday. Sewer line replacement — the major component...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox8tv.com

Johnstown Deadly Fall Update

Now for an update to a story we first brought to you in early October. About 2 months have passed since a Johnstown man died after falling nearly 9 feet into a Creek beside his home. We spoke with his wife on Tuesday to see how she’s getting through the grief.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

MORNING STORM LEAVES INDIANA COUNTY RESIDENTS WITHOUT POWER

Many Indiana County residents are dealing with power outages after this morning’s rainstorms. Fortunately, those dealing with said outages might not have to wait long. Indiana County 911 reported utility lines down in Pine, Green and West Wheatfield Townships between noon and 12:30. Green Township residents are experiencing the most issues, according to Penelec, as 242 customers are without power at this time.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Route 150 in Bellefonte reopens following wall collapse

BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte has reopened weeks after a wall collapse. Due to the wall collapse, travel was restricted to one lane between West High and Mill Streets until Thursday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. Both lanes are now reopened, and the northbound detour using Route 144 and […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy