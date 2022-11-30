Firefighters are on Palo Alto High School’s campus after smoke was reported in the 200s building. Around 1 pm, students with classes in the 200s building were instructed to meet in the Peery Center instead. An announcement was made to the whole school, alerting students to evacuate the building, although, the school-wide fire alarm was not triggered.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO