Mill Valley, CA

KRON4 News

Student brawls break out at Oakley high school

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Several fights broke out at Freedom High School in Oakley during a lunchbreak between classes on Thursday. “Most of these fights involved minor female high school students,” police stated. “The actions of the student body members who chose to participate in today’s fighting activities are inexcusable and not tolerable,” Oakley Police […]
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
palyvoice.com

Breaking: Smoke reported in 200s building, students evacuated

Firefighters are on Palo Alto High School’s campus after smoke was reported in the 200s building. Around 1 pm, students with classes in the 200s building were instructed to meet in the Peery Center instead. An announcement was made to the whole school, alerting students to evacuate the building, although, the school-wide fire alarm was not triggered.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Lockdown lifted after gunshots fired near schools in Oakley

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two Oakley schools were placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report of two gunshots nearby, city officials announced in a Facebook post. The shots were fired around 1:09 p.m. in the area of Brown Road and Neroly Avenue, which is near Freedom High School and Almond Grove Elementary School. Police […]
OAKLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF State Lecturer Killed in Vehicle Verses Trains Accident in Burlingame

A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
BURLINGAME, CA
KRON4 News

One hospitalized after Pleasant Hill shooting

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday night. On Friday at 8:14 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Contra Costa Boulevard on a report of gunshots heard in the area. Responding officers located a 36-year-old […]
PLEASANT HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Shooting in Berkeley

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Berkeley Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred at around 3 p.m. near The Sylvia Mendez Elementary School on Oregon Street. Police said that they are looking for a shooter in a silver car. They believe the driver opened fire on someone who happened...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles the East Bay

A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck the East Bay Saturday near Walnut Creek and Danville, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 p.m. and was centered 3.2 miles north, northeast of Diablo, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting causes police activity in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said. The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police […]
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Pacifica police investigating robbery on Highway 1

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

2.9 earthquake strikes near Walnut Creek

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9 earthquake struck in Contra Costa County Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake happened around Mt. Diablo — approximately 10 miles east of Walnut Creek. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. PT. USGS said the depth of the quake is 15.9 kilometers […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Another hate incident reported in Novato

Bench Lady: A citizen told police that a 40-ish woman was living on a bench on Miller Avenue for the last several days. She talks to herself, otherwise doesn’t do much. Police monitoring. Staring Contest: A woman on Cottage Avenue reported her neighbor was being strange. She said she...
NOVATO, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Schools Deal With Heating Problems Amid Winter Storm

﻿Winter weather has definitely arrived in the Bay Area, forcing everyone to bundle up and crank up their heater. But some Bay Area schoolchildren have had to rely on their sweaters and jackets to stay warm. Problems with the HVAC system at Holbrook Language Academy in Concord have left...
CONCORD, CA

