Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco police will use killer robots to assist police with violent suspects like mass shootersVictorSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco’s plan to limit traffic stops revised, to be voted on at later dateRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco approves police to use lethal force with robotsRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Bomb threat shuts down Marin County high school
A bomb threat has prompted the evacuation of a Marin County high school, according to police. The Mill Valley Police Department initially issued an alert around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, warning residents about evacuations.
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma: Two high schools closed Friday due to electrical equipment malfunction
PETALUMA, Calif. - Two high schools in Petaluma will be closed Friday, according to Sonoma County education officials. Casa Grande High School and Sonoma Mountain High School in Petaluma will be closed for the day due to electrical equipment malfunctioning at the schools. Both share the same campus. Officials said...
Student brawls break out at Oakley high school
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Several fights broke out at Freedom High School in Oakley during a lunchbreak between classes on Thursday. “Most of these fights involved minor female high school students,” police stated. “The actions of the student body members who chose to participate in today’s fighting activities are inexcusable and not tolerable,” Oakley Police […]
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
palyvoice.com
Breaking: Smoke reported in 200s building, students evacuated
Firefighters are on Palo Alto High School’s campus after smoke was reported in the 200s building. Around 1 pm, students with classes in the 200s building were instructed to meet in the Peery Center instead. An announcement was made to the whole school, alerting students to evacuate the building, although, the school-wide fire alarm was not triggered.
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest 1 person for shooting a man outside a pizza business in Pleasant Hill
The shooting happened around 8:15pm Friday outside Pizza My Way in Pleasant Hill. Police arrested the gunman. The victim underwent surgery but condition unknown at this time.
Lockdown lifted after gunshots fired near schools in Oakley
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two Oakley schools were placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report of two gunshots nearby, city officials announced in a Facebook post. The shots were fired around 1:09 p.m. in the area of Brown Road and Neroly Avenue, which is near Freedom High School and Almond Grove Elementary School. Police […]
NBC Bay Area
SF State Lecturer Killed in Vehicle Verses Trains Accident in Burlingame
A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
One hospitalized after Pleasant Hill shooting
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pleasant Hill are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Friday night. On Friday at 8:14 p.m., officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Contra Costa Boulevard on a report of gunshots heard in the area. Responding officers located a 36-year-old […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Shooting in Berkeley
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Berkeley Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred at around 3 p.m. near The Sylvia Mendez Elementary School on Oregon Street. Police said that they are looking for a shooter in a silver car. They believe the driver opened fire on someone who happened...
At least 4 injured, 1 critically after SamTrans bus crashes into 16 cars outside Serramonte Target
At least four people were injured, one critically after a SamTrans bus crashed into 16 cars in the Serramonte Center parking lot in Daly City Friday.
Hayward BART station reopens after closure prompted by man’s fall onto tracks
HAYWARD, Calif. (BCN)– BART’s Hayward station has reopened after a man fell into the trackway as a train approached Friday morning, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. At about 9:15 a.m., the man suffered some sort of medical episode and fell onto the tracks as a train approached, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said. The […]
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles the East Bay
A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck the East Bay Saturday near Walnut Creek and Danville, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 p.m. and was centered 3.2 miles north, northeast of Diablo, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
Shooting causes police activity in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said. The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police […]
KTVU FOX 2
Communities prepare for frigid temperatures — freeze warning for some areas
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - At King’s Nursery in Santa Rosa, floor manager Ron Magill used a frost cloth to cover certain plants for the night to protect them from the frigid cold. This includes citrus trees, succulents, and sweet pea starts. "Especially things that have flowers, you want to...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...
Pacifica police investigating robbery on Highway 1
PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just […]
2.9 earthquake strikes near Walnut Creek
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9 earthquake struck in Contra Costa County Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake happened around Mt. Diablo — approximately 10 miles east of Walnut Creek. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. PT. USGS said the depth of the quake is 15.9 kilometers […]
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Another hate incident reported in Novato
Bench Lady: A citizen told police that a 40-ish woman was living on a bench on Miller Avenue for the last several days. She talks to herself, otherwise doesn’t do much. Police monitoring. Staring Contest: A woman on Cottage Avenue reported her neighbor was being strange. She said she...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Schools Deal With Heating Problems Amid Winter Storm
Winter weather has definitely arrived in the Bay Area, forcing everyone to bundle up and crank up their heater. But some Bay Area schoolchildren have had to rely on their sweaters and jackets to stay warm. Problems with the HVAC system at Holbrook Language Academy in Concord have left...
