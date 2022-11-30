Read full article on original website
Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids
Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
Bivol on Canelo Rematch: First He Said It Wasn’t His Weight Class, Now It's His Arm; What [Can I] Say?
Dmitry Bivol couldn’t help but break out into a smile when he was informed of another one of Canelo Alvarez’s justifications for his loss in their light heavyweight title bout in May. In what was a minor upset, Russia’s Bivol outpointed Mexico’s Alvarez over 12 rounds to successfully...
Fury: Someone's Getting Knocked Out In Much Different Fight From Last Time With Chisora
Tyson Fury defeated Dereck Chisora relatively easily the last time they fought. The eventual heavyweight champion dominated Chisora for much of a rematch that was stopped by Chisora’s handlers following the 10th round in November 2014 at ExCeL London. Fury mostly controlled that bout with his jab and occasionally connected with right hands, but some fans in the sellout crowd of approximately 22,000 booed at times because their second bout lacked action.
Crawford Says He Received Half of His Purse Already Ahead of Avanesyan Fight
Terence Crawford feels good about his new and mysterious financial backer, given how he has already secured half his purse without even stepping inside the ring. The WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, will defend his strap in front of his hometown fans on Dec. 10 against England-based Russian contender David Avanesyan. The fight will be available for viewing on a pay-per-view platform called BLK Prime, a newcomer to boxing. The company reportedly enticed Crawford with a $10 million purse for one fight.
Tyson Fury Beats Down Derek Chisora, Stops Him in Tenth of Trilogy
Tyson Fury handed out a brutal beating to Derek Chisora as he battered his old rival around the ring before it was finally stopped in the tenth round. Chisora gave what Chisora gives – exceptional toughness and bravery. But this was uncomfortable watching at times as Fury teed off on an opponent who would just not quit and not go down.
Diego Pacheco Floors Adrian Luna Three Times In Second Round Stoppage
GLENDALE, Arizona – Diego Pacheco presented his final case for strong consideration in the Prospect of the Year race. The 21-year-old Los Angeles-based super middleweight closed out 2022 with his fourth knockout in as many fights, as he stopped Adrian Luna in the second round of their regional title fight. Pacheco scored three knockdowns before referee Tony Zaino was alerted to stop the contest at 2:08 of round two in a DAZN-aired undercard bout Saturday evening from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Hearn: Wood Will Be Back Out In January; We're Up For Santa Cruz, Lara, Martinez
Leigh Wood is ready to return to the ring. Whether or not his secondary WBA featherweight title will depend on what comes of his latest round of ordered talks with Leo Santa Cruz. The threat of a title consolidation bout is back on the table for the streaking Brit, who...
Julio Cesar Martinez: Carmona Is Young And Hungry, Will Bring Everything on Fight Night
It didn’t take long for Julio Cesar Martinez to get over the disappointment of his rematch with McWilliams Arroyo once again hitting the scrap heap. The silver lining was that the reigning WBC flyweight titlist wasn’t the cause for the fallout. Even better news for Mexico City’s Martinez was the news that he would remain on the December 3 DAZN show, as he will face Spain’s Samuel Carmona in the televised co-feature from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Tyson Fury Slightly Heavier, Dereck Chisora Much Heavier For 3rd Fight Than Their Rematch
Tyson Fury is a much bigger star in his home country than the last time he fought Dereck Chisora. The 6-foot-9 Fury wasn’t much heavier Friday, though, than he was when he weighed in for their rematch eight years ago. Manchester’s Fury stepped on the British Boxing Board of Control’s scale at 268¾ pounds for his WBC heavyweight title defense against Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Regis Prograis Confirms That He Has Received His 7-Figure Purse In Full For Zepeda Fight
It took some sorting out, but Regis Prograis has been paid in full for his 11th-round knockout win against Jose Zepeda on Saturday night. Prograis confirmed in a video posted to his Twitter account Thursday that he has received his $1,080,000 guarantee and his $240,000 bonus for winning from promoters of the event. Prograis revealed Wednesday morning on Twitter that the seven-figure check he deposited Monday bounced for insufficient funds.
Hector Luis Garcia: Once I Take Carre of Tank - I'll Be Fighting Ryan Garcia
After a red hot 2022 campaign, Hector Luis Garcia plans on picking right back up where he left off in 2023. He takes on WBA world lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on January 7th in a Showtime pay-per-view main event. The event will take place in Washington, DC.
Chocolatito: This Could Be The Best Fight of The Trilogy!
Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez is ready to go to battle once again with his friendly foe Juan Francisco Estrada on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live on DAZN – and the living legend expects their trilogy clash to be the best yet. The...
Andrew Moloney: Estrada-Chocolatito 3 Will Be Best Of The Three
GLENDALE, Arizona – All eyes are on the third act of one of the sport’s best trilogies in recent history. Former secondary WBA junior bantamweight titlist Andrew Moloney will tune in from afar, as he is in prime position to challenge the winner of the Juan Francisco Estrada-Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez rubber match. The pair of little big men will collide for a third time Saturday evening at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (DAZN, 8:00 p.m. ET), with Estrada’s lineal 115-pound championship and the vacant WBC title at stake.
Denys Berinchyk Banks Wide Points Win Over Yvan Mendy For EBU Title
If professional success comes to Denys Berinchyk, it is coming late, as the former Ukrainian amateur star won the European lightweight title with a wide unanimous decision over France’s Yvan Mendy on the Fury-Chisora bill in Tottenham. Ten years ago, Berinchyk was part of the dazzling Ukrainian team at...
Daniel Dubois: Lerena Looking For a Rep - I've Got To Destroy Him!
Daniel Dubois, at 25, remains the junior member of the heavyweight pack, but the Londoner is not one for hanging around. Dubois makes the first defense of his WBA “regular” heavyweight title against South Africa’s Kevin Lerena in the chief support to Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title defense against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Lerena: I'm No Steppingstone; Dubois Is Gonna Realize, ‘What The F--- Have I Done?'
Kevin Lerena knows the role he is supposed to play in Daniel Dubois’ high-profile undercard appearance Saturday night. The South African southpaw has plans of his own, however, for a fight against a heavily favored heavyweight Lerena feels has been disrespectful during the buildup toward their 12-rounder. Lerena has boxed mostly as a cruiserweight during his 11-year professional career, but he plans to show a crowd of 60,000-plus at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London that he, not Dubois, is the heavyweight worth watching.
Lyon bowls Australia close to win in series opener
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Nathan Lyon spun Australia close to victory in the opening cricket test against the West Indies at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. Set 498 to win, and starting the day on 192-3, West Indies stumbled against Lyon to reach lunch on the final day at 257-7 with Australia needing three wickets to wrap up a victory in the first test.
Malignaggi Breaks Down Brandon Glanton vs. David Light WBO Eliminator
Paulie Malignaggi is used to world title fights, having partaken in his fair share over the years, and this coming Friday in Tampa, Florida, Malignaggi will be on the mic once more, as he brings his analytical expertise to ProBox TV, where Brandon Glanton will take on David Light in a battle that would see the winner move closer towards a showdown with WBO world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie.
Tyson Fury Needs Right Elbow Surgery, 6-8 Weeks To Recover; Says He ‘F----- Me Hands Up’
Tyson Fury revealed during his post-fight interview Saturday night that he’ll need some time to deal with two injuries in the aftermath of his dominant victory over Dereck Chisora. “I’ve gotta do some stuff,” Fury told ESPN’s Mark Kriegel in the ring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. “I’ve...
