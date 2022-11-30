Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Daniel Brian Lentini
Daniel Brian Lentini, 48, of New Britain, passed away at home on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Daniel was born in New Britain and was the son of Robert and Theresa (Bisson) Lentini. Daniel is predeceased by his brother, Robert Anthony Lentini. Daniel was always known to be the most inquisitive of minds, constantly in search of a greater purpose in pursuit of happiness and wisdom. He was a relentless soul that would stop at nothing to attain the best for his family and children.
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: Another year full of excitement, transformation comes to end in New Britain
We are in the last month of 2022, and what a year it has been! The holiday season is in full swing here, and I love how almost everywhere you go you can see decorations and lights on the homes or businesses of those getting into the Christmas spirit. New...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Emma H. Sisti, 41, 204 Winthrop St., New Britain, second-degree failure to appear. Jaime Mercado-Alvrarado, 40, 151 Pennsylvania Ave., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Khimellys Carrion, 30, 151 Pennysylvania Ave., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Emil Malagic, 29, 73 Newton St., Meriden, failure to insure private motor vehicle, following too...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police chief retiring after more than 30 years
BRISTOL – The city’s police chief will be retiring in January after a career that spanned more than 30 years with the New Britain Police Department after starting as an explorer. The mayor’s office this week announced Chief Christopher Chute – who was born and raised in the...
New Britain Herald
Christmas Carols by glow of candlelight will draw hundreds to South Church in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Christmas Carols by the glow of candlelight will draw hundreds of people to South Church on a Sunday in December. The South Church Music Series’ annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is set to take place Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. inside the church, located at 90 Main St. in New Britain.
New Britain Herald
Connecticut Theatre Company explores human nature in "A Christmas Carol"
NEW BRITAIN – In time for the holidays, the classic Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is being performed as a musical by the Connecticut Theatre Company where a show director says it’s not just a family-friendly tale, but also a story about overcoming greed and the darker parts of human nature.
New Britain Herald
Ryan T. Lee Memorial Foundation currently seeking college students to apply for scholarships
A number of well-loved people are being honored through a scholarship fund to benefit college students in New Britain and Berlin. The Ryan T. Lee Memorial Foundation is currently seeking college students who would like to apply for $2,000 scholarships in the name of several beloved community figures. One scholarship...
New Britain Herald
Number of redevelopment projects underway at Myrtle Street Corridor in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – There are a number of redevelopment projects on the way cultivating the resurgence and revitalization of the Myrtle Street Corridor. “This area used to be a thriving hub of activity for decades when Stanley Works operated out of these buildings, and while they are certainly iconic, this site has unfortunately been vacant since the early 1990s,” Mayor Erin Stewart said at the Phase I of The Energy & Innovation Park Project kick off. “We are starting to see a resurgence of the Myrtle Street Corridor and this project will play a major role in making sure that continues.”
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Elijah Brown, 21, of 177 Prospect St., Bristol, was charged Nov. 24 with violation of a protective order. Lino S. Delossantos, 32, of 509 Church St., was charged Nov. 25 with sixth degree larceny. Robert J. Cosmos, 41, of 275 Watertown Road, Thomaston, was charged Nov. 26 with sixth degree...
New Britain Herald
New gymnastic program opens in New Britain YWCA, already off to successful start on mats
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain YWCA has become the home of Revel Gymnastics CT, a new competitive team that hit the scene six months ago. “At Revel we believe in community which is why the New Britain YWCA made a perfect home for our program,” said Jamie-Lee Lagoy, owner and CEO.
New Britain Herald
Fall events at New Britain Museum of American Art
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art’s fall happenings are ending in December with a few more programs and events. “An Evening of Motown” is tonight from 5:30-8 p.m. featuring Theresa Wright. The Walk-In Tours continue every Saturday through the month starting tomorrow through...
New Britain Herald
Community Foundation of Greater New Britain celebrates with 'Giving Brewsday' event
NEW BRITAIN – On Nov. 29, also known as Giving Tuesday, The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain celebrated its sixth annual “Giving Brewsday” event. “Although #GivingTuesday is a social media movement that encourages people to pause during the busy holiday season to give monetary donations and support to charities, the Foundation’s innovative Giving Brewsday is a free happy hour providing a fun and an in-person way for young professionals, and the community at-large, to learn about and meet local organizations at a local brewery,” said David J. Obedzinski, president of the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain.
New Britain Herald
Massachusetts man charged in Plainville bank robbery is a suspect in 14 robberies, attempted holdups
A Massachusetts man suspected in 14 robberies and an attempted robbery – spanning over several states – was arrested Thursday and accused of robbing a bank in Plainville. Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Mass., was ordered to be detained during a hearing the same day as his arrest in federal court, in Hartford.
New Britain Herald
Plainville Community Food Pantry seeking gift card donations
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Community Food Pantry is seeking gift card donations for its Secret Santa program and will be packing up 85 baskets of Christmas meals for clients. The Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., is accepting donations of gift cards for Kohl’s, Walmart...
New Britain Herald
Pair of local worship leaders working to ensure area businesses have antidote, training for drug overdoses
NEW BRITAIN – A pair of local worship leaders are working to ensure that if a drug overdose occurs inside a bodega or barbershop the antidote is there and staff are trained to use it. Husband-and-wife Pastors Dana and Evelyn Smith were both “in that place” more than 20...
New Britain Herald
Plainville Choral Society bringing holiday concert to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
BRISTOL – The Plainville Choral Society is bringing its holiday concert “A Christmas Peace” to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church this Friday and Saturday. The concert will be held Dec. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. at the church at 355 Camp St. It will feature familiar traditional Christmas songs, new songs and a few original pieces created by Plainville Choral Society members.
New Britain Herald
Bristol Rotary is accepting applications for college scholarship program
BRISTOL – The Bristol Rotary Club is accepting applications for its 2023 Karl J. Schwartz college scholarship program, which will award up to seven $8,000 scholarships, renewable for up to four years, to eligible graduating high school seniors. Those who wish to apply for the scholarships must live and...
New Britain Herald
Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation welcoming visitors to celebrate first night of Chanukah
SOUTHINGTON – The Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation is welcoming visitors to celebrate the first night of Chanukah December 18 at 5 p.m. at the home of a congregation member. Participants can anticipate playing dreidel, eating traditional potato pancakes called latkes, taking part in the first lighting of the Chanukah...
New Britain Herald
Second New Britain man sentenced for role in theft of 14 firearms
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday after federal officials said he helped steal more than a dozen guns. Kenney Cotto, 25, faced sentencing in federal court in Bridgeport, where a judge ordered that his prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
New Britain Herald
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New Britain after Central Park tree lighting
NEW BRITAIN – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that the 40-foot Holiday Tree that adorns the base of Central Park has officially been lit for the season. “This is such a beautiful night to begin to celebrate Christmas,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “I love seeing all the looks on all the kids’ faces on how excited they are to see Santa.”
