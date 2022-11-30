ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Daniel Brian Lentini

Daniel Brian Lentini, 48, of New Britain, passed away at home on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Daniel was born in New Britain and was the son of Robert and Theresa (Bisson) Lentini. Daniel is predeceased by his brother, Robert Anthony Lentini. Daniel was always known to be the most inquisitive of minds, constantly in search of a greater purpose in pursuit of happiness and wisdom. He was a relentless soul that would stop at nothing to attain the best for his family and children.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Emma H. Sisti, 41, 204 Winthrop St., New Britain, second-degree failure to appear. Jaime Mercado-Alvrarado, 40, 151 Pennsylvania Ave., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Khimellys Carrion, 30, 151 Pennysylvania Ave., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Emil Malagic, 29, 73 Newton St., Meriden, failure to insure private motor vehicle, following too...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police chief retiring after more than 30 years

BRISTOL – The city’s police chief will be retiring in January after a career that spanned more than 30 years with the New Britain Police Department after starting as an explorer. The mayor’s office this week announced Chief Christopher Chute – who was born and raised in the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Connecticut Theatre Company explores human nature in "A Christmas Carol"

NEW BRITAIN – In time for the holidays, the classic Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is being performed as a musical by the Connecticut Theatre Company where a show director says it’s not just a family-friendly tale, but also a story about overcoming greed and the darker parts of human nature.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Number of redevelopment projects underway at Myrtle Street Corridor in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – There are a number of redevelopment projects on the way cultivating the resurgence and revitalization of the Myrtle Street Corridor. “This area used to be a thriving hub of activity for decades when Stanley Works operated out of these buildings, and while they are certainly iconic, this site has unfortunately been vacant since the early 1990s,” Mayor Erin Stewart said at the Phase I of The Energy & Innovation Park Project kick off. “We are starting to see a resurgence of the Myrtle Street Corridor and this project will play a major role in making sure that continues.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Elijah Brown, 21, of 177 Prospect St., Bristol, was charged Nov. 24 with violation of a protective order. Lino S. Delossantos, 32, of 509 Church St., was charged Nov. 25 with sixth degree larceny. Robert J. Cosmos, 41, of 275 Watertown Road, Thomaston, was charged Nov. 26 with sixth degree...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Fall events at New Britain Museum of American Art

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art’s fall happenings are ending in December with a few more programs and events. “An Evening of Motown” is tonight from 5:30-8 p.m. featuring Theresa Wright. The Walk-In Tours continue every Saturday through the month starting tomorrow through...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Community Foundation of Greater New Britain celebrates with 'Giving Brewsday' event

NEW BRITAIN – On Nov. 29, also known as Giving Tuesday, The Community Foundation of Greater New Britain celebrated its sixth annual “Giving Brewsday” event. “Although #GivingTuesday is a social media movement that encourages people to pause during the busy holiday season to give monetary donations and support to charities, the Foundation’s innovative Giving Brewsday is a free happy hour providing a fun and an in-person way for young professionals, and the community at-large, to learn about and meet local organizations at a local brewery,” said David J. Obedzinski, president of the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville Community Food Pantry seeking gift card donations

PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Community Food Pantry is seeking gift card donations for its Secret Santa program and will be packing up 85 baskets of Christmas meals for clients. The Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., is accepting donations of gift cards for Kohl’s, Walmart...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville Choral Society bringing holiday concert to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

BRISTOL – The Plainville Choral Society is bringing its holiday concert “A Christmas Peace” to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church this Friday and Saturday. The concert will be held Dec. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. at the church at 355 Camp St. It will feature familiar traditional Christmas songs, new songs and a few original pieces created by Plainville Choral Society members.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Bristol Rotary is accepting applications for college scholarship program

BRISTOL – The Bristol Rotary Club is accepting applications for its 2023 Karl J. Schwartz college scholarship program, which will award up to seven $8,000 scholarships, renewable for up to four years, to eligible graduating high school seniors. Those who wish to apply for the scholarships must live and...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Second New Britain man sentenced for role in theft of 14 firearms

NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday after federal officials said he helped steal more than a dozen guns. Kenney Cotto, 25, faced sentencing in federal court in Bridgeport, where a judge ordered that his prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New Britain after Central Park tree lighting

NEW BRITAIN – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that the 40-foot Holiday Tree that adorns the base of Central Park has officially been lit for the season. “This is such a beautiful night to begin to celebrate Christmas,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “I love seeing all the looks on all the kids’ faces on how excited they are to see Santa.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT

