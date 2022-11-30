PCF Insurance Services announces acquisition of business insurance broker, Voluntary Benefits at Work￼

I am David Luck, I started out studying Economics and Math at Emory University in Atlanta. After school, I had two different jobs that taught me how to build and improve great businesses. My first job was at Bain Consulting, where at 20-something years old you get to help build some of the best businesses in the world. This felt like going to business school whilst getting paid. Next, I went to the private equity firm KKR. There we also helped grow businesses but in this case, the stakes were higher – since we owned the companies and lived and died by our results. At both Bain and KKR, I was able to work mostly in the B2B space where I saw first-hand that small businesses were often lacking the support they needed. We started Capital on Tap in 2012 with the goal of helping underserved small businesses by providing accessible funding to allow them to grow. Since then, Capital on Tap has provided over £4 billion of funding to more than 200,000 customers across the UK and US.

