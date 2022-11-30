PCF Insurance Services announces acquisition of business insurance broker, Voluntary Benefits at Work￼

Read full article on original website
Comvest Credit Partners Invests in Digital Healthcare Firm CheckedUp
Comvest Credit Partners has invested in digital healthcare solutions provider CheckedUp. The direct lending platform said in a Friday (Dec. 2) press release that it acted as an administrative agent on a senior secured credit facility to support CheckedUp’s acquisition of digital healthcare solutions and wellness content provider Health Media Network (HMN).
Average insurance premium paid by motorists increases
The average premium paid by customers for private motor insuranceâ¯in the third quarter of this year was 2% higher than a year earlier, as vehicle repair costs increased, according to an insurance industry body.Motorists typically paid £436 in the third quarter of 2022, which was a 3% increase compared with the second quarter of this year, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said.It said insurers have been finding it increasingly challenging to absorb rising costs, such as more expensive repairs and rises in used car prices.The average cost of repairing vehicle damage under a policyholder’s own motor policy jumped by...
Can You Be Paid To Be A Caregiver For A Family Member? How Personal Services Contracts Work
As emotionally grueling as the strain can be for someone providing care to a family member, it is often matched by equally burdensome financial stress. For America's 48 million unpaid family...
Employers Need Workers. Now They're Realizing The Untapped Talent of These People.
Remote work, combined with a tight labor market, explains why this group is being hired at a higher rate, according to the researcher's analysis.
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Good Question: Can I Draw...
Vox
Here’s what employers are cutting instead of your job
In the last three months, Dumbo Moving downsized about 200 offices into storage and about another 100 into smaller office space. That’s double what the New York City-based moving company did in the same period last year and multiples higher than what it would have done pre-pandemic. The moving...
LinkedIn’s CEO says skills are replacing a college degree in this job market
Skills-first hiring will create "a much more efficient, equitable labor market, which then creates better opportunities for all," Ryan Roslansky says. In the job market, skills are the new degrees. Just ask the expert on how to get hired: LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky. Employers should focus on skills when making...
Essence
America's Richest Black Man Robert F. Smith, Stackwell, and Prudential Financial Launch First Ever HBCU Student Investment Program
The multi-year strategic partnership grants $500,000 in funding to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The average college student spends about $2,270 per month on living expenses. Unfortunately, between the demand of coursework, extracurriculars and social activity, there’s little time left for many young adults to carve out working time.
The top 10 Fortune 500 companies offering employees the most flexibility
When the pandemic first hit, some white-collar workers began to live out Fifth Harmony’s hit “Work From Home” as they traded in their cubicle for the couch. But the former X Factor group has yet to make a follow-up song titled “Work From Hybrid Offices.”. That...
Finance leaders share how they’re retaining and competing for financial planning and analysis talent as demand for their skills soars
"It’s exceptionally hard to hire new people right now," the CFO of an engineering consulting firm said.
The Modern Medicare Agency Offers Expert Advice on Medicare Plans
The Modern Medicare Agency , an independent insurance agency, helps people across NY choose the best and most affordable Medicare plans. After researching various advantage insurance plans, I felt frustrated and stressed. Mr. Barrett. came to the rescue. He was readily available to address all my concerns. I'm a very...
VA to offer new life insurance program beginning Jan. 1
VA will begin offering VALife as guaranteed acceptance, whole life insurance available to all veterans aged 80 and under with any level of service-connected disability on Jan, 1, 2023.
New Wolters Kluwer annual accounting survey reveals how technology is helping firms tackle top 5 challenges and achieve 2023 goals
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting today shared the results of its 16 th annual survey of tax and accounting professionals, which found that even in the face of challenges like economic uncertainty and changing tax legislation, early adoption of integrated, cloud-based technology is driving gains in efficiency, productivity, revenue and profitability among accounting firms of all sizes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005484/en/ Infographic of 2023 survey results. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Apartments.com Publishes November 2022 Growth Report
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- Apartments.com – a CoStar Group company – released an in-depth report of multifamily rent growth trends for November 2022 backed by analyst observations. Monthly asking rents declined for their fourth straight month with the Sunbelt, Las Vegas and Phoenix highlighting the true nature of the deteriorating rent situation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005053/en/ Year Over Year Rent Growth, by Market (Graphic: Business Wire)
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Employers reassess remote work as economy shifts
November 2022—With a potential recession threatening the end of remote work due to a cooling labor market, surveys continue to indicate that employees prefer to spend the majority of their time working remotely. A new study from online loan marketplace LendingTree states that remote work has remained quite stable...
disruptmagazine.com
Providing Small Businesses With Billions Of Funding, A Founder’s Stories with David Luck
I am David Luck, I started out studying Economics and Math at Emory University in Atlanta. After school, I had two different jobs that taught me how to build and improve great businesses. My first job was at Bain Consulting, where at 20-something years old you get to help build some of the best businesses in the world. This felt like going to business school whilst getting paid. Next, I went to the private equity firm KKR. There we also helped grow businesses but in this case, the stakes were higher – since we owned the companies and lived and died by our results. At both Bain and KKR, I was able to work mostly in the B2B space where I saw first-hand that small businesses were often lacking the support they needed. We started Capital on Tap in 2012 with the goal of helping underserved small businesses by providing accessible funding to allow them to grow. Since then, Capital on Tap has provided over £4 billion of funding to more than 200,000 customers across the UK and US.
nftgators.com
Identity Management Institute Launches Metaverse Security Centre and Certification Program
Identity Management Institute (IMI) has launched a metaverse security centre. The centre will help spread awareness of metaverse security risks and web3 best practices. The institute is also introducing a training and certification program for metaverse security. Identity Management Institute (IMI) is doubling down on its efforts to improve metaverse...
PE Firms Rebrand Prison Healthcare Companies, But Care Issues Continue
– A new report, “Private Equity Firms Rebrand Prison Healthcare Companies, But Care Issues Continue,” by the Private Equity Stakeholder Project (PESP) focuses on healthcare company Wellpath and the regulatory risks that the company continues to take in local jails and prisons. – Wellpath is owned by private...
How to Make the Most of Your Employee Benefits
If you have employee benefits, you've probably heard the common advice to max out your retirement accounts, secure the best health insurance, and take all of your paid leave. While that all sounds relatively straightforward, there are often multiple benefits options to choose from—and if you don't know how to take advantage of all that's available to you, you could be wasting a significant amount of your compensation package.
marktechpost.com
Meet Protopia AI: A Texas-based Company Bridging a Critical Gap in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Imagine this: You run a data-driven driven fintech or healthcare company; you have access to a plethora of data, and could use new machine learning tools to better predict fraud or advance clinical research. Except, you can’t: the value and insights from the data are entangled in privileged customer data that make it difficult to access for your AI model.
