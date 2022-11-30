ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

PCF Insurance Services announces acquisition of business insurance broker, Voluntary Benefits at Work￼

PYMNTS

Comvest Credit Partners Invests in Digital Healthcare Firm CheckedUp

Comvest Credit Partners has invested in digital healthcare solutions provider CheckedUp. The direct lending platform said in a Friday (Dec. 2) press release that it acted as an administrative agent on a senior secured credit facility to support CheckedUp’s acquisition of digital healthcare solutions and wellness content provider Health Media Network (HMN).
The Independent

Average insurance premium paid by motorists increases

The average premium paid by customers for private motor insuranceâ¯in the third quarter of this year was 2% higher than a year earlier, as vehicle repair costs increased, according to an insurance industry body.Motorists typically paid £436 in the third quarter of 2022, which was a 3% increase compared with the second quarter of this year, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said.It said insurers have been finding it increasingly challenging to absorb rising costs, such as more expensive repairs and rises in used car prices.The average cost of repairing vehicle damage under a policyholder’s own motor policy jumped by...
Vox

Here’s what employers are cutting instead of your job

In the last three months, Dumbo Moving downsized about 200 offices into storage and about another 100 into smaller office space. That’s double what the New York City-based moving company did in the same period last year and multiples higher than what it would have done pre-pandemic. The moving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

America's Richest Black Man Robert F. Smith, Stackwell, and Prudential Financial Launch First Ever HBCU Student Investment Program

The multi-year strategic partnership grants $500,000 in funding to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The average college student spends about $2,270 per month on living expenses. Unfortunately, between the demand of coursework, extracurriculars and social activity, there’s little time left for many young adults to carve out working time.
InsuranceNewsNet

The Modern Medicare Agency Offers Expert Advice on Medicare Plans

The Modern Medicare Agency , an independent insurance agency, helps people across NY choose the best and most affordable Medicare plans. After researching various advantage insurance plans, I felt frustrated and stressed. Mr. Barrett. came to the rescue. He was readily available to address all my concerns. I'm a very...
The Associated Press

New Wolters Kluwer annual accounting survey reveals how technology is helping firms tackle top 5 challenges and achieve 2023 goals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting today shared the results of its 16 th annual survey of tax and accounting professionals, which found that even in the face of challenges like economic uncertainty and changing tax legislation, early adoption of integrated, cloud-based technology is driving gains in efficiency, productivity, revenue and profitability among accounting firms of all sizes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005484/en/ Infographic of 2023 survey results. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Apartments.com Publishes November 2022 Growth Report

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- Apartments.com – a CoStar Group company – released an in-depth report of multifamily rent growth trends for November 2022 backed by analyst observations. Monthly asking rents declined for their fourth straight month with the Sunbelt, Las Vegas and Phoenix highlighting the true nature of the deteriorating rent situation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005053/en/ Year Over Year Rent Growth, by Market (Graphic: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Employers reassess remote work as economy shifts

November 2022—With a potential recession threatening the end of remote work due to a cooling labor market, surveys continue to indicate that employees prefer to spend the majority of their time working remotely. A new study from online loan marketplace LendingTree states that remote work has remained quite stable...
MINNESOTA STATE
disruptmagazine.com

Providing Small Businesses With Billions Of Funding, A Founder’s Stories with David Luck

I am David Luck, I started out studying Economics and Math at Emory University in Atlanta. After school, I had two different jobs that taught me how to build and improve great businesses. My first job was at Bain Consulting, where at 20-something years old you get to help build some of the best businesses in the world. This felt like going to business school whilst getting paid. Next, I went to the private equity firm KKR. There we also helped grow businesses but in this case, the stakes were higher – since we owned the companies and lived and died by our results. At both Bain and KKR, I was able to work mostly in the B2B space where I saw first-hand that small businesses were often lacking the support they needed. We started Capital on Tap in 2012 with the goal of helping underserved small businesses by providing accessible funding to allow them to grow. Since then, Capital on Tap has provided over £4 billion of funding to more than 200,000 customers across the UK and US.
nftgators.com

Identity Management Institute Launches Metaverse Security Centre and Certification Program

Identity Management Institute (IMI) has launched a metaverse security centre. The centre will help spread awareness of metaverse security risks and web3 best practices. The institute is also introducing a training and certification program for metaverse security. Identity Management Institute (IMI) is doubling down on its efforts to improve metaverse...
Real Simple

How to Make the Most of Your Employee Benefits

If you have employee benefits, you've probably heard the common advice to max out your retirement accounts, secure the best health insurance, and take all of your paid leave. While that all sounds relatively straightforward, there are often multiple benefits options to choose from—and if you don't know how to take advantage of all that's available to you, you could be wasting a significant amount of your compensation package.
marktechpost.com

Meet Protopia AI: A Texas-based Company Bridging a Critical Gap in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Imagine this: You run a data-driven driven fintech or healthcare company; you have access to a plethora of data, and could use new machine learning tools to better predict fraud or advance clinical research. Except, you can’t: the value and insights from the data are entangled in privileged customer data that make it difficult to access for your AI model.

