ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Arrest made in Queensbury Walmart parking lot shooting

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgP7L_0jSfWxju00

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting that occurred in the Queensbury Walmart parking lot on Sunday . Adrian Simental, 33, faces multiple charges.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

On Sunday, the Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury closed briefly following a shooting incident in the parking lot. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location just before 4 p.m., after receiving a call for a man who had been shot in the hip.

Police say their investigation revealed an aggressive driving encounter occurred in the area of Northway Plaza, and Simental’s vehicle followed the victim’s vehicle into the Walmart parking lot, where the verbal and physical altercation ensured. Simental allegedly fired a handgun during the altercation and hit the victim in the lower abdomen. Simental allegedly fled the scene after the shooting, according to police, and was located after an investigation.

Schenectady duo allegedly steal over $3,000 worth of goods from beauty store

The victim was treated at Glens Falls Hospital and Albany Medical Center. He has since been released. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Simental was arraigned on Wednesday in Warren County CAP Court and taken to the Warren County Jail. He is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Monday, December 5.

Charges:

  • first-degree assault
  • second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case

The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
NEWS10 ABC

Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
TROY, NY
iheart.com

Schenectady Woman Arrested For Allegedly Showing Child Inappropriate Photos

A Schenectady woman has been arrested on a child endangerment charge after being accused of committing a disturbing crime. State Police say they received a complaint last week that a child was shown inappropriate photos while traveling on a school bus. An investigation revealed 25-year-old Sierra Cook was employed as a bus aide when she allegedly showed nude photographs that were on her cell phone to the child and others. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in court on December 20th.
SCHENECTADY, NY
New York Post

Teachers sue Albany school district over pervy coworker Patrick Morgan’s hidden bathroom cam

At least 17 teachers filed lawsuits against an Albany school district after they were filmed in a co-ed bathroom by a pervy teacher who installed a hidden camera. The teachers claim the district knew that teacher Patrick Morgan had a history of inappropriate behavior and an outstanding disciplinary record before he was arrested in February for installing the camera in the Sand Creek Middle School bathroom, according to the slew of lawsuits filed this week in Albany.  The lawsuits come after Morgan pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance in early November. He was initially charged with 22 counts after...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Public not in danger after Latham domestic dispute

A domestic dispute prompted a large police presence in Latham on Thursday evening. However, police say there is no threat to the public. Officers were called to a home on Fiddlers Lane. One person was hurt, say police, and the investigation is ongoing. NewsChannel 13 will pass along any new...
LATHAM, NY
WCAX

Fatal fire at Readsboro home, displaces family

READSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal fire in the town of Readsboro. Police say they responded to a home on Grinka Road at 3:00 a.m. Friday. When fire crews arrived, they say they drove up to a house full of flames. Police say a woman was unaccounted for and later found in the kitchen.
READSBORO, VT
WNYT

Albany man indicted for August manslaughter at Cambridge motel

An Albany man is indicted for manslaughter, in a shooting death at a Cambridge motel. Keith Libertucci, 66, is facing a felony count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of James May, 46, on August 28, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Post-Star, which reports Libertucci told police he had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis for hours at the Motel Cambridge that day.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy