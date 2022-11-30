ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down the NFC East standings after Eagles 40-33 win over Packers

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Eagles remain the top team in the NFC East after a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

After two years of questionable on-field product, this four-team division is the best in football right now, with four likely playoff teams if the season ended today.

Three of Philadelphia’s final six games will be against division opponents, with the Eagles facing the Cowboys and Giants in two of the final three contests.

Here’s a breakdown and notes on the NFC East standings entering Week 13.

Philadelphia Eagles 10-1

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia remains atop the NFC East after defeating the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

After a historic rushing performance from Jalen Hurts, the Eagles will maintain their two-game lead over the Cowboys, with Philadelphia holding the head-to-head tiebreaker edge.

Dallas Cowboys 8-3

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys defeated the Giants to secure the season sweep and take full control of the second place and the fifth seed in the wild card spot.

New York Giants 7-4

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

After a quick start to the season, the Giants have stumbled, losing three of their last four. They host the Commanders and Eagles over the next two weeks and then travel to Washington.

Washington Commanders 7-5

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders beat the Falcons 19-13 and have the best record in the NFL over the past seven weeks along with Philadelphia.

