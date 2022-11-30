Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Lady Comets Win At Gillespie
The Greenville Lady Comets evened their season record at 3-3 with a 61-36 win at Gillespie Thursday night. Greenville High jumped out to a 9-0 lead and posted its first 12 points on three-point field goals. The Lady Comets led 31-16 at halftime and 44-25 after three quarters. The Lady...
wgel.com
Roger D. Bannister
Roger D. Bannister, 82, of Highland, IL, passed away, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born February 4, 1940, to Richard and Ruby (nee Zolman) Bannister in Farmington, MO. He married Betty Chilton on November 26, 1960, at Memorial Methodist Church, Farmington, MO.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The All-Time Best Athletes From St. Louis, Ranked
St. Louis has produced some of the biggest sports stars in the world. From baseball to boxing to golf, these locally-grown superstars have earned the right to be celebrated as some of the best athletes in history.
Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill
Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market features over 15 local merchants from the St. Louis metro area, with new vendors added on a weekly basis.
wgel.com
Senator Plummer To Hold Youth Advisory Council Fall Meeting
Senator Jason Plummer of the Illinois 54th District will host his Youth Advisory Council Fall Meeting on Monday, December 5, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. for over 80 high school students from 25 schools. The event will be held at the Kaskaskia College Vandalia Campus, 2310 W. Fillmore St., Vandalia, IL.
advantagenews.com
Time for Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair
The 33rd annual “Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair” is happening this weekend (December 3 & 4) at Alton High School. It’s put on by the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders, or ABob. Alton High orchestra director Laura Plummer tells the Big Z:. Hours are nine until...
advantagenews.com
Brief power outage for some in Alton Friday
At its peak, around 2700 Ameren-Illinois customers in part of Alton were without power early Friday afternoon. The company says a piece of equipment malfunctioned near the Lock & Dam and fell onto a line. Crews were able to re-route service to get those customers back online in a short...
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
advantagenews.com
Final First Friday shopping tonight in Alton
It’s the third and final installment of the late-night art and shopping experience at more than 20 locations across the downtown Alton district tonight. First Fridays gives you a chance to visit a number of downtown businesses and take advantage of free shuttle service with parking next to Jacoby Arts Center.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out
Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
advantagenews.com
Godfrey Snowflake Festival is Friday
Godfrey is ready for the annual Snowflake Festival Friday night at Glazebrook Park. At the 17th annual event you can get enjoy some hot cocoa and cookies, and a craft station sponsored by the Alton Optimist’s Club will have a variety of activities for the kids. The event runs from 6-8pm.
wgel.com
More Released On Fatal Rt. 127 Crash
Illinois State Police have released more information on the three vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Mulberry Grove man last Friday. Just after 4:15 PM Friday, 63 year old Robert L. Elmore, of Mulberry Grove, was traveling northbound on Rt. 127 just north of Rt. 143. Elmore was driving a Dodge Journey. Another vehicle, a Ford F250 was northbound behind Elmore. The truck was driven by 42 year old Justin P. Benhoff, of Carlyle. A third vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by 25 year old Ariel L. Bly, of Greenville, was heading southbound in the same area. For unknown reasons, Elmore’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck Bly’s Town & Country, which caused Benhoff’s F250 to strike Elmore’s vehicle.
advantagenews.com
Macoupin County accident sends one to hospital
A car crashed and overturned Friday afternoon along Route 16 in Macoupin County near Gillespie. Illinois State Police tell The Big Z it happened around 12:20 PM, west of Whitefield Road. Troopers say the driver of the car attempted to pass another vehicle while heading eastbound. The car left the...
wgel.com
Carlyle Lake Water Control Public Meeting
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced plans for a public workshop to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Mariner’s Village Resort Conference Center in Carlyle, Illinois. The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the current water control plan for Carlyle...
wgel.com
3 Bond Co. Entities To Receive IPA Horace Mann Award
The Kaskaskia Region of the Illinois Principals Association will be awarding its Horace Mann Reaching Out and Building Bridges Award to three Bond County entities next week. It has been announced the award will go to the Bond County Health Department, Greenville Police Department and the Bond County Community Unit 2 School District.
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
WAPT
Golfer accused of biting off man's nose in argument over game, police say
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. — An argument over a golf game ended with one of the golfers biting off the nose of another golfer in the parking lot of a Bay St. Louis casino, according to police. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Monday outside the Hollywood...
The One Thing It’s Illegal to Do with Beer in St. Louis, Missouri
One of the first things many people think of when it comes to St. Louis, Missouri is beer. However, did you know there is one thing you are not allowed to do with this sudsy beverage in the big city? It's possible you were breaking the law and didn't even know it.
Massive Indoor Slide Park Arrives in St. Louis Area
Slick City features slides, a zip-line and air-filled basketball courts
