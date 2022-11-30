Speeding arrest: Man caught driving 110 mph on I-95S in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was arrested after state police clocked him driving 110 mph in Fairfield on Tuesday.

State troopers pulled-over a 2015 black Chevrolet Camero on Tuesday after clocking it traveling 110 mph in a 55 mph zone. The car was driving on I-95 south in Fairfield and was pulled-over at the Exit 25 ramp.

Victor Bravo Espinoza | Photo courtesy CSP

The driver, 22-year-old Victor Bravo Espinoza, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and failure to carry an operator license.

Espinoza was released on a $500 bond and is due in Bridgeport Superior Court on December 19.

