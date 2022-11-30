Read full article on original website
wgel.com
MG FFA Takes First In Section 19 Agronomy Contest
Five members of the Mulberry Grove FFA chapter competed in this year’s Section 19 Agronomy contest at Lakeland College in Mattoon in late November. The other four chapters that competed included Nokomis, South Central, Cowden Herrick, and Shelbyville. This contest consists of identifying different types of weeds, crop plants/seeds, different types of farm equipment, a general knowledge 25 question test and two different crop rings of either corn, soybeans, alfalfa hay, silage, wheat, and oats.
advantagenews.com
Macoupin County accident sends one to hospital
A car crashed and overturned Friday afternoon along Route 16 in Macoupin County near Gillespie. Illinois State Police tell The Big Z it happened around 12:20 PM, west of Whitefield Road. Troopers say the driver of the car attempted to pass another vehicle while heading eastbound. The car left the...
wgel.com
Senator Plummer To Hold Youth Advisory Council Fall Meeting
Senator Jason Plummer of the Illinois 54th District will host his Youth Advisory Council Fall Meeting on Monday, December 5, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. for over 80 high school students from 25 schools. The event will be held at the Kaskaskia College Vandalia Campus, 2310 W. Fillmore St., Vandalia, IL.
wgel.com
Roger D. Bannister
Roger D. Bannister, 82, of Highland, IL, passed away, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born February 4, 1940, to Richard and Ruby (nee Zolman) Bannister in Farmington, MO. He married Betty Chilton on November 26, 1960, at Memorial Methodist Church, Farmington, MO.
wgel.com
Lady Comets Win At Gillespie
The Greenville Lady Comets evened their season record at 3-3 with a 61-36 win at Gillespie Thursday night. Greenville High jumped out to a 9-0 lead and posted its first 12 points on three-point field goals. The Lady Comets led 31-16 at halftime and 44-25 after three quarters. The Lady...
muddyrivernews.com
Five people charged in beating death of Hannibal man plead not guilty; change of venue granted for two as attorney says matter is ‘racially charged’
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Five people facing first-degree assault and second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9 have pleaded not guilty. Tiara Bonner, Jason Anderson, Jordan Payne, Thomas Payne and Kaelin Rickey all made appearances by video from the Marion County Jail during their arraignment before Judge Rachel Bringer-Shepherd Friday morning in Marion County Circuit Court.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
advantagenews.com
Brief power outage for some in Alton Friday
At its peak, around 2700 Ameren-Illinois customers in part of Alton were without power early Friday afternoon. The company says a piece of equipment malfunctioned near the Lock & Dam and fell onto a line. Crews were able to re-route service to get those customers back online in a short...
Man shot, killed in encounter with officers in Litchfield, Ill.
An investigation is underway after a man died in a shooting that followed a confrontation with officers on Thanksgiving Day in Litchfield, Illinois.
newschannel20.com
Rollover crash with injuries closes ramp on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Emergency crews late Thursday night are on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Illinois State Police said the ramp northbound at 6th Street will be closed for about eight hours...
advantagenews.com
Pierce wins opening night at Dome race
Oakwood, Illinois' Bobby Pierce led all 30 laps of the Late Model stock car main event en route to an opening night win at the 7th annual Gateway Dirt Nationals Thursday night in St. Louis. With the win, Pierce earn $5,000 and is locked in to Saturday night's $30,000 to win main event.
Effingham Radio
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57, of Jacksonville, IL, formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church, in St. Clare Hall. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
WAND TV
Commercial vehicle crash on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers are currently on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Drivers should slow down and move over if taking an alternate route is not possible. The ramp...
KMOV
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
wlds.com
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL
West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
wgel.com
3 Bond Co. Entities To Receive IPA Horace Mann Award
The Kaskaskia Region of the Illinois Principals Association will be awarding its Horace Mann Reaching Out and Building Bridges Award to three Bond County entities next week. It has been announced the award will go to the Bond County Health Department, Greenville Police Department and the Bond County Community Unit 2 School District.
Effingham Radio
ISP Conduct Death Investigation Regarding Two Deceased Individuals Found North Of Neoga
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in Neoga, Illinois. On November 30, 2022 at approximately 11:47 a.m., 33 year-old-male Levi C. Connour and 40 year-old-female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found deceased at a residence near County Road 1200N in Neoga, Illinois (Cumberland County).
Multiple car backup caused by an accident involving many vehicles
270, heading north, just south of Manchester, an accident involving multiple vehicles caused the three left lanes to be closed.
thebengilpost.com
CUSD 7 District tax levy under consideration
A historically high inflation rate is allowing Community Unit School District 7 to levy the maximum amount allowed under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (PTELL). PTELL, approved by Macoupin County voters in 1995, restricts taxing bodies from increasing their annual tax extensions by no more than five percent of the previous year’s extension or the Consumer Price Index, whichever is less. The CPI, essentially the rate of inflation as determined by the Department of Commerce, has never exceeded five percent since 1996, the year PTELL became effective in Macoupin County. This year, with inflation soaring to seven percent, CUSD 7 and other Macoupin school districts will be able to seek a five percent increase in their property tax revenue.
