3 Men Critical After Waterbury Convenience Store Shooting, Police Say

The area of the shootings. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

Three men are in critical condition after a shooting at a Connecticut convenience store.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Waterbury.

The men were discovered after officers responded to Otto’s Convenience Store and Smoke Shop, located at 496 West Main St., for a report of shots fired, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

Once on the scene, officers found the three men ages 43, 42, and 26, and a crime scene at the smoke shop, Bessette said.

The men were transported to area hospitals and are listed in critical condition, he added.

Police are asking the public for information as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.