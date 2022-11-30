ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Eyewitness News

Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police chief retiring after more than 30 years

BRISTOL – The city’s police chief will be retiring in January after a career that spanned more than 30 years with the New Britain Police Department after starting as an explorer. The mayor’s office this week announced Chief Christopher Chute – who was born and raised in the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville announces updated snow removal policy

PLAINVILLE – The Town of Plainville has announced an updated snow removal policy. The Plainville Fire Department asks residents and business owners to keep fire hydrants free of obstruction of snow during the winter season. As residents shovel or push snow off their driveways and sidewalks, they are asked...
PLAINVILLE, CT
darientimes.com

‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company

Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Number of redevelopment projects underway at Myrtle Street Corridor in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – There are a number of redevelopment projects on the way cultivating the resurgence and revitalization of the Myrtle Street Corridor. “This area used to be a thriving hub of activity for decades when Stanley Works operated out of these buildings, and while they are certainly iconic, this site has unfortunately been vacant since the early 1990s,” Mayor Erin Stewart said at the Phase I of The Energy & Innovation Park Project kick off. “We are starting to see a resurgence of the Myrtle Street Corridor and this project will play a major role in making sure that continues.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

PERSONALITIES: Vernon mechanic stands on integrity

VERNON — For three generations, the Baum family has been operating their shop at 11 Windermere Ave., starting off with Farm Oil and evolving into Farm Car Care, currently operated by the third generation of the operation, Michael Baum. A Vernon native, or as Baum would say, a Rockville...
VERNON, CT
FOX 61

Every vote counts: Connecticut race ends by a difference of 1 vote

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

New Canaan Nixes Controversial Affordable Housing Application, Report Says

A town in Fairfield County has rejected an application for a new housing development that would include 31 affordable housing units, the New Canaan Advertiser reported. The news outlet said in a report on Tuesday, Nov. 29, that the New Canaan Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to reject the application for the 102-unit development at 751 Weed St. in New Canaan.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Eyewitness News

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer

Illumination's 'The Grinch' will be showing on the Connecticut Science Center's big screen. A 17-year-old was the victim of a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 2, including an Early Warning Weather Alert for Saturday.
WATERBURY, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT

Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate shooting on Main Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area. While officers were investigating the scene, […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Desperate Dixwell Deal Profits Megalandlord

The Elicker Administration plans to purchase a handful of rundown Dixwell Avenue properties from affiliates of Ocean Management for $350,000 more than those properties’ combined city-appraised value — and for $800,000 more than what the megalandlord paid to buy those same buildings six years ago — as part of a public effort to develop affordable housing in a revitalizing stretch of the Dixwell neighborhood.
hartfordschools.org

Holiday Toy Giveaway for Hartford Residents at City Hall

Announcing the 2022 Holiday Toy Giveaway, Saturday, December 17, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Hartford City Hall, located at 550 Main Street. REGISTRATION TAKES PLACE AT UCONN HARTFORD AT 10 PROSPECT STREET, HARTFORD CT (behind City Hall) beginning at 10:00 AM. First come, first served. Children must be...
HARTFORD, CT

