Ellsworth “Butch” Hauschen, 95, of Emmetsburg
Services for 95-year-old Ellsworth “Butch” Hauschen of Emmetsburg will be Monday, December 5th at 10:30 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg on Sunday, December 4th from 3 PM to 6 PM. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
Funds Being Raised for Restoration of Historic Emmet County Farmstead
Wallingford, IA (Radio Iowa) — Funds are being raised for restoration work at the Brugjeld (Broo-yeld) Peterson Point Historic Farmstead located East of Wallingford, and the first occasion is this weekend. The Peterson Point Preservation Foundation, made up mostly of descendants of the original builders, recently entered a three-year...
Tigers with 7 Champions, Rebels with 4 at Okoboji
Milford, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers, GTRA Titans, Okoboji Pioneers, Sheldon/South O’Brien Orabs, Sioux Central Rebels, and Spirit Lake Park Indians competed at the Okoboji High School Girls Wrestling Tournament in Milford Friday night. The Spencer Tigers had a good night. Atalia Rosales won the 99-102 Bracket,...
Retirement Open House Being Held For Outgoing Sheldon Fire Chief
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– There’s a retirement open house for long-time Sheldon firefighter Dennis Kruger today. He served on the department for over 38 years, many as 1st Assistant Chief, and Fire chief since 2018. His children – Jason, Jodi, and Jenna – by the way, ALSO serve the department, making it somewhat of a family affair.
Handel’s Messiah Performance Returning to Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Handel’s Messiah is making a comeback to Spencer this holiday season. Board President Sandy Schmidt says members of the chorus have been practicing with a pipe organ for seven weeks, but will have a full orchestra join them for the presentation THIS Sunday night. Handel’s...
Basketball Scoreboard: 12/3/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are other regional basketball scores from Friday night. In girls, Spirit Lake beat Unity Chrisitan 84-79, Sibley-Ocheyedan routed George-Little Rock 65-27, Okoboji fell to West Lyon 68-63, West Bend-Mallard got past Southeast Valley 47-43, West Sioux blew past South O’Brien 55-15, and Trinity Christian beat Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33-31.
SCT Presents Miracle on 34th Street
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Community Theatre presents Miracle on 34th Street this weekend and next. Artistic Director Dave DeChristopher is directing this main stage production based on the movie. Showtimes and ticket information is available at the Spencer Community theatre website. The corporate sponsor is Midwest Hearing.
Spencer Schools Recognized By Special Olympics
Spencer, IA (KICD) – Wednesday morning, Special Olympics North America through Special Olympics Iowa recognized Spencer Community Schools as a Unified Champion School. It is an honor that only 150 schools in the United States and 3 in Iowa have received. Special Olympics Iowa’s Katie Wiese told KICD what that meant for Spencer and Iowa.
GTRA Girls and Boys Sweep West Bend-Mallard
Graettinger, Ia (KICD) – The GTRA Titans girls and boys basketball teams hosted West Bend-Mallard Thursday night in Graettinger. Matt Groenewold was on the call for Big Country 107.7. The GTRA girls would jump out to a 10-3 lead after the 1st quarter, nd built on that with a...
Storm Lake Questions TIF Income
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The City of Storm Lake’s finance director believes they haven’t been receiving the correct amount of tax income from five tax-increment financing districts for at least five years. Brian Oakleaf says he’s crunched the numbers on the property the city owns – King’s Pointe Water Park – and receipts are short by over a million dollars.
8 Regional Schools Compete at Okoboji Girls Wrestling Tournament
Milford, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls Wrestling team will compete at the Okoboji Girls Tournament Friday night in Milford. The Tigers are off to a good start this season, and coach Dave Storm credits that to his teams practice habits. This Tiger team is young, but Coach...
Sports Schedule: 12/1/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here’s what is coming up today for Sports. In Girls and Boys Basketball, Spirit Lake will travel to Orange City to play MOC-Floyd Valley, Okoboji hosts Central Lyon, West Bend-Mallard goes to GTRA, and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn is on the road against Woodbury Central. In Girls...
Iowa Governor Appoints New Judge For Part of Local Area
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– There is going to be a new face on the bench in part of the listening area with the announcement by Governor Kim Reynolds that she has made her selection for a new district associate judge for District 2B. Kathryn Austin of Eldora was given...
Three Charged In Osceola County Traffic Stops
Sibley, IA (KICD)– Two traffic stops last week in Osceola County resulted in three people being charged. The first stop was on Thanksgiving Day where 23 year old Dylan Bronson-Groen of Sheldon was taken into custody for alleged Possession of Controlled Marijuana he was cited to a future court appearance.
Spencer Goes 2-0 in Opening Double-Dual
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers opened up their boys wrestling season last night at home in a double-dual against GTRA and Okoboji/HMS. Okoboji/HMS and GTRA was the first matchup on the mat. Okoboji/HMS came away with a hard fought 42-36 win in a dual that was all wins by fall.
Coaches Preview: West Bend-Mallard @ GTRA
Graettinger, Ia (KICD) – The West Bend-Mallard Girls and Boys Basketball teams go to Graettinger tonight to match up with the GTRA Titans in a Twin Lakes Conference Battle. West Bend-Mallard Girls Basketball coach Kyle Bortell talked about some of the tings he’s looking to see from his team as they get in to the season.
Two Charged with Drug Offenses Following Laurens Traffic Stop
Laurens, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug offenses following a November traffic stop in Laurens. The Pochoantas County Sheriff’s Office inititated the stop in the early morning hours of November 21st on West Garfield Street which led to 41-year-old Bruce Christensen being charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 52-year-old Carman Fischer was also arrested and charged with allegedly possessing marijuana and meth.
