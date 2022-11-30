Read full article on original website
Update: Missing Montgomery County man found
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
State Police continue their search for missing Lykens woman
LYKENS, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing Dauphin County woman. 37-year-old Nicole McCartney was last seen by family members on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. McCartney is reported to be about 5-foot-2, and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Troopers...
Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident
A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
Berwick man sentenced to 5.5 years on gun charges
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Berwick man was sentenced to five and half years in prison for possessing multiple guns as a convicted felon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Monday, 28 year old, Cody Drumheller, of Berwick, was sentenced on Friday to five years and six months in prison […]
Pennsylvania State Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Kutztown student housing
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in November at a student apartment in Kutztown, Berks County. Video above: Previous report on fatal shooting at Kutztown. State police said Xzavier Wayman, 22, from Philadelphia, was taken into custody...
Police receive reports of broken windows, storm doors
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Several homeowners in Loyalsock Township reported that juvenile suspects broke their windows and storm doors. State police at Montoursville say they received multiple reports of the criminal mischief that occurred between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 25. Affected areas include Lincoln Drive, Northway Road, and Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw four minors fleeing the area on foot around the time of the incidents. Trooper T. Arnold says similar reports were made from Williamsport City residents. Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
6-year-old from Schuylkill County wins Farm Show National Anthem social media contest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced the singers who will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. Six-year-old Mia Bixler, of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes in the 2023...
Two fires under investigation in NEPA
A fire claimed the lives of dozens of animals at a wildlife sanctuary in one part of Schuylkill County. The fire broke out around 8am yesterday morning at Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township near Schuylkill Haven. The building has been deemed a total loss. Red Creek, which has been serving the area for 30 years, is currently accepting donations to rebuild at their website redcreekwildlifecenter.com. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.
Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
Card skimmer placed at register in area Walmart
TAYLOR, Pa. — According to Taylor police, four men seen in a security camera photo placed a skimmer on a card reader at an employee-manned register inside the Taylor Walmart days before Thanksgiving. "One has a scanner, and the other three are distracting. And it takes about five seconds,...
Pennsylvania sanitation worker hit by sign dies almost 3 months later
POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a sanitation worker has died almost three months after he was struck in the head by a street sign during an accident in eastern Pennsylvania. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 36-year-old Kerry Spiess was working on a sanitation truck that backed into the standing street sign in Pottsville […]
Vandals caught on camera damaging helipad in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — People were caught on camera after they caused damage to a helipad at the Stevens Fire Company on Stevens Road in Lancaster County. The Stevens Fire Company doesn't restrict its use to just helicopters buts says the damage is "unacceptable." On Sunday, two cars caused...
Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police
Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Harrisburg police arrest man for alleged unlawful contact with minor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Eduardo Montalvo was arrested on Dec. 2 for charges related to a sexual offense involving unlawful contact with a minor. On Aug. 8, 2022, the Harrisburg Police were notified of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor,...
Detectives bust woman with ‘a lot of e-bombs’
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman admitted to investigators she was in possession of “a lot of E-bombs” when asked if she had any drugs. Witnesses reported Deja Anye Muneer Murray and a relative were selling crack at a hotel. Detectives with the Narcotics Enforcement Unit received search warrants for the room on Aug. 10, according to the affidavit. Murray was standing outside of the room when detectives approached, police said....
Wolf Administration, AARP highlight safety for older drivers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PENNDOT), Aging (PDA), and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), along with the AARP hosted an event on Tuesday to highlight challenges faced by older drivers. In recognition of Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, PennDOT, PDA, PSP, and the AARP joined...
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
Driver of souped-up Dodge Challenger eludes officers across Dauphin County until surprise crash ending
Officers arrested a 21-year-old man after a high-speed chase Saturday night that spanned about 11 miles across Dauphin County and ended with the suspect smashing into a Penbrook police SUV, according to police. The pursuit started with an officer in Steelton and later involved officers from at least three additional...
Police searching for Cumberland County hit-and-run suspect
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Camp Hill Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 5. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of N 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. The suspect was observed fleeing from the scene of the accident on foot.
