Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Santa's Walking Wonderland returning to Indian Rock this weekend, next
BRISTOL – Santa’s Walking Wonderland will be returning to the Indian Rock Nature Preserve this weekend and next. The event – which is by reservation only – will kick off Friday and run through this weekend from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Indian Rock – located at 501 Wolcott Road. It will also take place next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Bristol Press
Bristol CERT honoring memory of late member with blood drive
BRISTOL – The Bristol Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is honoring the memory of late member Sean September with a blood drive Dec. 10 at West Bristol School. The blood drive, sponsored by Bristol CERT, will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the gym at the school at 500 Clark Ave.
Bristol Press
Plainville Senior Center holding several holiday season activities
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Senior Center has announced several activities to warm the heart this holiday season, including a holiday concert and New Year’s celebration. The first program announced at the Senior Center at 200 East St. is intended to help those struggling with the loss of a loved one during the holidays. On Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Bill Pilkington, supervisor for pastoral and bereavement services at Hartford HealthCare at Home, will hold a program called “An Empty Seat at the Table: Getting Through the Holidays.”
Bristol Press
FRIDAY FICKS: For whom the bell tolls
My initial reaction to it was not favorable. It reminded me of “Hells Bells'' by ACDC, a rather apocalyptic song about Satan, hell and all that evil stuff. The sound of the tolling bells on the title track of Black Sabbath’s first album also ricocheted in my head. Neither of these thoughts could outrun the church bell which “chimed ‘til it rang twenty nine times for each man on the Edmund Fitzgerald.” Doom and gloom, mired in negativity.
Bristol Press
Plainville Choral Society bringing holiday concert to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
BRISTOL – The Plainville Choral Society is bringing its holiday concert “A Christmas Peace” to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church this Friday and Saturday. The concert will be held Dec. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. at the church at 355 Camp St. It will feature familiar traditional Christmas songs, new songs and a few original pieces created by Plainville Choral Society members.
Bristol Press
Colin Ruane
Colin Ruane, age 34 of Bristol, formerly of Beacon Falls and Southbury, passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, on Nov. 29, 2022. He was the loving husband of Mary (Stocking) Ruane, and devoted father of Jackson Ruane. Colin was born on June 28, 1988, in New Haven, the...
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern Theatre Arts Club will be performing '12 Angry Jurors'
BRISTOL – After months of preparation, students of all high school grades with the Bristol Eastern Theatre Arts Club will be performing “12 Angry Jurors” both Friday and Saturday in a demonstration of acting talent. Margaret De Vito, Bristol Eastern drama director, noted this would be her...
Bristol Press
Plainville Community Food Pantry seeking gift card donations
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Community Food Pantry is seeking gift card donations for its Secret Santa program and will be packing up 85 baskets of Christmas meals for clients. The Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., is accepting donations of gift cards for Kohl’s, Walmart...
Bristol Press
Terryville
PLYMOUTH – American Legion Post 20 will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner this year. The dinner will be served starting at…. PLYMOUTH – The Ladies of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will host a "SOUP-ER" Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3. The bazaar…. Monday 11/14/2022. PLYMOUTH – The Terryville...
Bristol Press
Dorothy B. Dlubac
Dorothy B. Dlubac, 91, of Bristol, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at Bristol Hospital. She was born on Oct. 27, 1931 in Caribou, ME, and was the last surviving member of George and Anne Caron's 15 children. Dorothy is survived by...
Bristol Press
Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation welcoming visitors to celebrate first night of Chanukah
SOUTHINGTON – The Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation is welcoming visitors to celebrate the first night of Chanukah December 18 at 5 p.m. at the home of a congregation member. Participants can anticipate playing dreidel, eating traditional potato pancakes called latkes, taking part in the first lighting of the Chanukah...
Bristol Press
Lawrence J. Amara
Lawrence J. Amara, 77, of Bristol, formerly of Plainville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, following a brief, hard fought battle with cancer. Born in New Britain on July 25, 1945, he was one of two sons to the late Joseph and Rose (Santacroce) Amara. Raised and educated in...
Bristol Press
Karen M. (Konopaske) DiTomasso
Karen M. (Konopaske) DiTomasso 73, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. Karen was born in Bristol on May 3, 1949, to the late Emil and Mary (Lauretano) Konopaske. She received her BA, MA, and 6th year degree...
Bristol Press
CCSU got a double-double from Amos but falls to Holy Cross 63-57
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Gerrale Gates had 22 points in Holy Cross' 63-57 win against Central Connecticut State on Saturday night. Gates had seven rebounds for the Crusaders (3-6). Simon Wilbar scored 13 points while going 4 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Nolan Dorsey recorded 12 points.
Bristol Press
Trumbull stuns top seeded Southington 34-25 in Class LL quarterfinals
SOUTHINGTON - When Southington’s Lincoln Cardillo rushed for a 64-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, everyone thought that the top-seeded Blue Knights would run away with the Class LL quarterfinals victory over Trumbull. However, what ensued was a resilient Trumbull Eagles team that not only limited...
Bristol Press
Bristol Rotary is accepting applications for college scholarship program
BRISTOL – The Bristol Rotary Club is accepting applications for its 2023 Karl J. Schwartz college scholarship program, which will award up to seven $8,000 scholarships, renewable for up to four years, to eligible graduating high school seniors. Those who wish to apply for the scholarships must live and...
Bristol Press
Rasmussen-Tuller elected new Bristol Democratic Town Committee chairperson
BRISTOL – Ken Rasmussen-Tuller has been elected the new Bristol Democratic Town Committee chairperson with Rich Goodwin to serve as first-vice chair after the committee’s Monday night meeting. Former Chairperson Morris “Rippy” Patton has stepped down from the position after the November election. Patton voiced his intentions with...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Elijah Brown, 21, of 177 Prospect St., Bristol, was charged Nov. 24 with violation of a protective order. Lino S. Delossantos, 32, of 509 Church St., was charged Nov. 25 with sixth degree larceny. Robert J. Cosmos, 41, of 275 Watertown Road, Thomaston, was charged Nov. 26 with sixth degree...
Bristol Press
Five people taken to hospital following car crash in Southington involving wheel chair van from local group home
SOUTHINGTON – Five people were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a two-car crash involving a wheelchair van from a local group home. Firefighters said none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The crash was reported around 11:36 a.m., in the area of West Street and...
Bristol Press
Bristol man, 36, reported missing
BRISTOL – Police are looking for a man who has gone missing from Bristol. A Silver Alert has been issued for 36-year-old Luis Ocasio, who has been missing since Thursday. He has been described as white/Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. The Bristol resident stands 5 foot, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
Comments / 0