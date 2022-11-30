My initial reaction to it was not favorable. It reminded me of “Hells Bells'' by ACDC, a rather apocalyptic song about Satan, hell and all that evil stuff. The sound of the tolling bells on the title track of Black Sabbath’s first album also ricocheted in my head. Neither of these thoughts could outrun the church bell which “chimed ‘til it rang twenty nine times for each man on the Edmund Fitzgerald.” Doom and gloom, mired in negativity.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO