ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

New coffee shop from Unmapped Brewing Co. brings taste of the North Shore to Minnetonka

By Christine Schuster
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1X4O_0jSfVPt700
Christine Schuster

Base Camp Coffee and Provisions at 14625 Excelsior Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Mural by Kada Goalen / Kada Creative. Photo courtesy of Tuck Carruthers.

Unmapped Brewing Co. in Minnetonka began its newest adventure this month with the opening of an adjoining coffee shop and outdoors apparel retailer, Base Camp Coffee & Provisions.

Tuck Carruthers, who has been with Unmapped since its founding in 2017, has traded brewing beer for brewing coffee and is leading the new venture as business manager and barista.

With the opening of Base Camp, fans of Fika Coffee won't need to travel to the North Shore to enjoy coffee beans roasted at the beloved Lutsen shop.

The Glen Lake neighborhood coffee shop now joins the ranks of Cascade Restaurant, Angry Trout, The Fisherman's Daughter, Lutsen Resort and others in brewing Fika Coffee beans.

“The word Fika itself is a Swedish word that means to take a break and enjoy coffee with the people that are around you," Carruthers said, adding Fika Coffee and the North Shore mirror Unmapped's ideals for community and outdoor adventure.

The outdoor enthusiasts behind Base Camp, including Unmapped owners Megan and JD Park, hope the new gathering spot will help gear up customers for their next adventure.

The coffee shop features a retail collection of outdoor apparel, including pieces from Ozark Mountains-based Fayettechill and bicycle pack brand Cedaero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZP5gy_0jSfVPt700
Base Camp Coffee and Provisions at 14625 Excelsior Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Mural by Kada Goalen / Kada Creative. Photo courtesy of Tuck Carruthers.

While Base Camp is a destination of its own, seating in the brewery's 3,500-square-foot taproom is open during coffee shop hours.

"The brewery itself has been so fortunate to become a community gathering place," Carruthers said, adding Base Camp will build on that mission and draw new visitors who perhaps don't drink beer.

"We're just super excited to offer this new adventure," he said.

So far, the most popular drink on the menu is the maple latte, which is made with Lutsen-based Wild Country Maple Syrup, according to Carruthers.

Base Camp is open from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

10 best Christmas light displays in the Twin Cities

Put on winter gear and grab the hot chocolate: 'Tis the season for holiday light shows! Take a walk through your neighborhood or drive across town to check out these displays. 🚘 Sever's Holiday Lights: Drive through more than 2.5 million lights synced to holiday music in Shakopee, or get out to walk through a forest of glowing trees. $25+.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Minnesota Restaurant Open For 50 Years Is Closing For Good Christmas Eve

It's wild to me how much we take for granted, and also as wild to me how cyclical things are in life and in business. One business in Minnesota, specifically in the North Metro, which has been a family staple for many families over the last 50 years announced recently that it was going to close its doors for good. Asia Chow Mein Restaurant in Columbia Heights made the announcement on Black Friday.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
millcitytimes.com

Small Business Spotlight: The Nicollet Diner

At 1333 Nicollet has transformed its new 14,000 square foot space into a fun, contemporary 24-hour diner, drag venue and craft cocktail lounge. We spoke to Sam Turner, Owner/Founder, to get the scoop on the different experiences available when we visit. Q: What’s new with The Nicollet Diner?. A:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Beloved Minnesota McDonald’s Employee Dies at the Age of 92

Over 30 years ago a retired Minnesota man started working for his local McDonald's in Wayzata, Minnesota. He worked the drive-thru window and people loved to see his smile every day. Sadly, he passed away recently. His name was Art Mason. He absolutely loved getting to greet people in the...
WAYZATA, MN
Bring Me The News

How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?

The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle fire at south Minneapolis apartment building

MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews are battling a fire at an apartment building in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.The four-story apartment, located on the 2300 block of Lyndale Avenue South, was vacant and boarded up, according to fire officials. City records indicate the building had been condemned as of Oct. 13.The building's owner is listed as C. David George, according to a city website. George also owns a condemned structure at 200 Oak Grove Street in Minneapolis, which caught fire after being boarded. The Minneapolis Fire Department says at least one person was inside the building when it caught fire Saturday and wrote in a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County

Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
PINE COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Fast-moving system could bring some light snow to the area on Friday

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says that gusty south winds will bring milder air to the north today. (Thursday) Some patchy blowing snow is possible. A cold front will push through Friday and a period of snow will follow Friday evening. They say that light accumulations are likely. Strong winds will follow with gusts of 40-50 mph and some more blowing snow through early Saturday morning.
CHANHASSEN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hundreds of cars ticketed, towed in Twin Cities on 1st night of snow emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A lot of drivers in the Twin Cities woke up to bad news Wednesday morning.After Tuesday's snowfall, St. Paul declared a snow emergency, restricting street parking so crews could plow.City officials say hundreds of scofflaws got their comeuppance for parking violations -- 849 vehicles were ticketed and 251 were towed.MORE: Don't get your wallet plowed during snow emergenciesSt. Paul's snow emergency lasts until 9 p.m. Saturday. For the full rules, click here.Minneapolis later confirmed with WCCO that 770 tickets were issued and 220 vehicles were towed. Click here to see parking rules in Minneapolis. Many other cities declared snow emergencies due to Tuesday's storm, which brought anywhere from 7 to 9 inches of snow to parts of the Twin Cities.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Warmer end to week, but snow, cold ahead

MINNEAPOLIS -- The next couple of days will bring slightly warmer temperatures, but more snow and bitter cold are on the way.Thursday will top out around 32 in the Twin Cities, though it'll feel cooler than that due to breezes up to 25 mph.Friday will be even warmer, with highs approaching 40 degrees in the metro. Up north will be cloudy in the morning hours, while the southern half of the state should see some sunshine.Snow will move into northern Minnesota in the afternoon and reach the Twin Cities by early evening. It'll be a quick-moving system that should only drop an inch or so.Temperatures will fall to the teens on Saturday, and stay below average for several days.More snow is possible on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
86K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy