Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagles players team up off the field to deliver “A Philly Special Christmas” albumJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Related
This magical holiday light show was voted best in NJ for 2022
A fun thing to do during the holidays is pack up the car and go to see all of the holiday lights around the state. Some neighborhoods go all out with each house on the block lighting up the sky. It’s worth taking the trip to see. But there...
Atlantic City, NJ chocolate shop is giving away Taylor Swift tickets
Up until now the closest thing we had to the Wonka Factory was the Mars Factory in Hackettstown, New Jersey. Now, Bar 32 Chocolate & Cocktails in Atlantic City took it to another level. NJ fans of Taylor Swift are in the midst of their own search of a "golden ticket."
This Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town is Like a Norman Rockwell Painting
Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular Lehigh County tavern reopens just in time for holiday get-togethers
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Reconnecting with old friends over drinks and light bites is a timeless holiday tradition. And if you're fresh out of egg nog, tired of Christmas cookies or just prefer catching up somewhere besides your living room, consider stopping by a recently reopened pub in Lehigh County.
This Jersey Shore Restaurant Has the Most Amazing Reviews for Christmas Dinner
If you're looking for something extraordinary this year and want to go out to eat for Christmas Eve or Christmas, this place is just amazing with the reviews. If you've never been to this restaurant you are missing out. It is one of those restaurants that look like something that would be in a movie or magazine.
Holiday Chocolate Walk in Bordentown City, NJ Friday Night
This will certainly satisfy your chocolate craving. The 2022 Holiday Chocolate Walk in Bordentown is happening tonight (Friday, December 2nd) from 5:30pm - 9pm. Grab your family and friends and join the fun. Are you as intrigued as I was? According to the website, a Holiday Chocolate Walk is a...
NYC restaurant owner moves business, employees to the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Inside the kitchen at Volare Ristorante Italiano, food is prepped for what's expected to be a busy night. The restaurant at the intersection of Routes 715 and 611 in Tannersville opened in September. "I've been almost living here for 17 years, you know, and the need...
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
thebrownandwhite.com
Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family
A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market
A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
For Sailing Couple, a Houseboat Moored at Penn’s Landing Is Home Sweet Home
Jeannie Richter Conn, an ESL Specialist at Rose Tree Media School District, and husband Peter decided to fully embrace their love of sailing and move to a houseboat, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their lilac houseboat with shiny white shutters and gleaming metal roof is moored at Penn’s...
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
Fox News heavyweight joins Spadea from set of live national show
Brian Kilmeade is the co-host of Fox and Friends and the host of "One Nation" on Fox News Channel, the host of the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox Radio, and the author of a new book, "The President and the Freedom Fighter." He's going to be on stage this Friday...
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
Popular New Jersey winter village returns for 2022
It gets cold in New Jersey in the winter, but instead of dreading (or avoiding) it, some choose to celebrate it. Such is the case for the winter village event happening in Newark running now until Jan. 31, 2023. The winter village proved to be such a success the last...
A Weekend of Royalty Is Just 1 Hour From Mercer County, NJ
All of us have dreamed of living in a castle and being royalty at some point, right? Now if you just drive a little over an hour, you’ll be able to feel like a medieval queen or king. I saw this Airbnb pop up on the website while looking...
Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore
Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
aroundambler.com
Decision on Ambler’s Holiday Parade to be made in the morning
Ambler Main Street posted earlier today that it will make a decision on the morning of December 3rd on whether to hold the Ambler Holiday Parade later in the day at 1:00 p.m. The current forecast is for a 100% chance of rain with a high of 56 degrees. We...
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Philadelphia
Philadelphia (or Philly for short) is a great city, but sometimes you just need to get out of the concrete jungle and explore what else is out there. Luckily, the city is surrounded by small towns, historical landmarks, beautiful nature trails and iconic areas – all perfect for a day trip from Philadelphia. So whether you’re looking to explore some history, get your tourist on, or want to take a hike, here are 20 day trips from Philadelphia that are definitely worth the trip.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0