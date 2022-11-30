ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lahaska, PA

94.5 PST

Holiday Chocolate Walk in Bordentown City, NJ Friday Night

This will certainly satisfy your chocolate craving. The 2022 Holiday Chocolate Walk in Bordentown is happening tonight (Friday, December 2nd) from 5:30pm - 9pm. Grab your family and friends and join the fun. Are you as intrigued as I was? According to the website, a Holiday Chocolate Walk is a...
thebrownandwhite.com

Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family

A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market

A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular New Jersey winter village returns for 2022

It gets cold in New Jersey in the winter, but instead of dreading (or avoiding) it, some choose to celebrate it. Such is the case for the winter village event happening in Newark running now until Jan. 31, 2023. The winter village proved to be such a success the last...
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore

Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
aroundambler.com

Decision on Ambler’s Holiday Parade to be made in the morning

Ambler Main Street posted earlier today that it will make a decision on the morning of December 3rd on whether to hold the Ambler Holiday Parade later in the day at 1:00 p.m. The current forecast is for a 100% chance of rain with a high of 56 degrees. We...
AMBLER, PA
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Philadelphia

Philadelphia (or Philly for short) is a great city, but sometimes you just need to get out of the concrete jungle and explore what else is out there. Luckily, the city is surrounded by small towns, historical landmarks, beautiful nature trails and iconic areas – all perfect for a day trip from Philadelphia. So whether you’re looking to explore some history, get your tourist on, or want to take a hike, here are 20 day trips from Philadelphia that are definitely worth the trip.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

