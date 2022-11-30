Read full article on original website
rosevilletoday.com
Lincoln Christmas Parade Cancelled, Hometown Christmas Tree Lighting rescheduled
Lincoln, Calif. – The Lincoln Hometown Christmas parade has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The Lincoln Hometown Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 8, 2022. The celebration will take place from 5:00- 8:00 pm, rain or shine. Lincoln Tree Lighting. NEW DATE &...
villagelife.com
Concert band performing free holiday shows
RANCHO CORDOVA — The Rancho Cordova River City Concert Band presents its winter concert, Silver and Gold, featuring sounds of the holiday season at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Koreana Plaza. Special guest will be the sensational vocal group – The Tube Family Singers. Included in Sunday’s...
goldcountrymedia.com
Vandals strike holiday promenade on Sutter Street
Businesses in Folsom’s Historic District are feeling as if they were paid an early visit by The Grinch last week after vandals struck several areas of holiday decorations and lights on Sutter Street in the late night hours more than once over the last several days. Known as the...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Illumination Holiday Festival returns, Saturday, December 3
Celebrate the holiday with families, friends, and neighbors at the 3rd annual Illumination Holiday Festival on Saturday, December 3 from 3 to 8 p.m. at District56 (9701 Big Horn Blvd.). This year’s event has been expanded to include a variety of activities for the entire family! Shop for special gifts...
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento’s Black Wall Street Hosts Black Friday Fest
The scene Nov. 25 was reminiscent of Christmas Eve at the North Pole: gifts being wrapped, the smell of fresh pastries in the air, holiday music and jolly old Black Santa, engaging kids and their families. Children’s laughter filled the happy halls of Sacramento’s Black Wall Street during this year’s...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade Canceled: Here's what's happening instead
The Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade has been canceled, according to CEO of the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, Tom Indrieri. The cancellation came as a result of the rain forecast. The Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, public works department, and the Lincoln city manager met Friday morning to make that decision.
Safeway and gas station planned for shopping center in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new grocery store and a gas station could be making their way to West Roseville, based on documents filed with the city. The marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. The 76,000-square-foot shopping center will include a Safeway as the anchor of the center, along with a gas station with 16 pumps. There will also be about 14,000 square feet of several other shops and a drive-thru.
Citrus Heights Big Lots closing in January
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Big Lots location in Citrus Heights is scheduled to close in January, according to a spokesperson. A recent social media post identified high crime and theft rates as being the reason for closing, but Big Lots spokesperson Josh Chaney did not confirm why the location at 8525 Auburn Blvd. is closing.
Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend. The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday. The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car. The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Hot property: 3 bedrooms for a great price in Orangevale
This week’s Legends Real Estate featured home is a previously featured home in an established Orangevale neighborhood that awaits a new owner at a great price. It’s an excellent price point for a first-time buyer at a list price of $450,000. Located at 8745 Baxter Way, this home...
mavensnotebook.com
MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for December 1
Written exclusively for Maven’s Notebook by hydrologist Robert Shibatani. Its currently raining here in Sacramento along with much of the north State and north-central Sierra Nevada with snowfall beginning last night from the Oregon border and continuing throughout the morning as far south as Huntington Lake as of early afternoon today.
Rain in the Sacramento Valley and snow in the Sierra this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rain continues to fall throughout the Sacramento Valley on Saturday and will continue to do so throughout the weekend, according to National Weather Service (NWS). Radar reports from the NWS Sacramento office show that scattered rainfall will be seen throughout the Sacramento Valley until 10 p.m. on Sunday and the Sierra […]
Mountain Democrat
Shoppers busy on Main Street
Main Street Placerville was a buzz Friday afternoon as holiday shoppers made their way from store to store. Merchants reported a strong start to their fourth-quarter sales, which is good news leading into the busiest time of year. “Business has been great,” said Mary Meader, who with her son Jeff...
Spin
The True and Tragic Stories of Mac J
Blue Chips is a monthly rap column that highlights exceptional rising rappers. To read previous columns, click here. To be a rap fan in 2022 is to experience cyclical and compounding grief, to have most excitement checked by the fear of another untimely eulogy. This is another way of saying that rappers are dying from gun violence at an alarming rate. The recent killings of Takeoff and PnB Rock follow a harrowing trend: any degree of fame and perceived wealth appears increasingly fatal. One can only imagine the psychic toll each death has on rappers, those carrying the pain of watching another peer mowed down along with the dread that they might be next.
boatingindustry.com
Tommy’s Boats acquires Larson Marine
Tommy’s Boats and Larson Marine signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Larson Marine, a Malibu/Axis dealer with locations in Rancho Cordova and Stockton, Calif. Larson Marine also serves the Sacramento, San Jose, Lake Tahoe, Pleasanton and Silicon Valley regions as a Bennington Pontoon dealership. “Larson Marine is...
abc10.com
Here's what's happening with the proposed resort village at Palisades Tahoe
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — A partially revised draft environmental impact report for a proposed resort village in Placer County is now available for public review. The proposed 85-acre resort village would be in northeastern Placer County. It's a plan to redevelop the ski resort at the west end of Olympic Valley within the Palisades Ski Resort area.
deltacollegian.net
Galt dream gone
Delta College’s plans once included a campus at the northern county line, in November the board approved sale of the land. In 2006, the San Joaquin Delta Community College District Board of Trustees purchased approximately 141.88 acres of property in a rural part of Galt for $2 million. Sixteen...
String of burglaries at businesses continues in Arden-Arcade
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another small business owner in Arden-Arcade is rebuilding after a break-in at their store. It’s the latest in a string of burglaries causing some business owners to think they’re being targeted. A toys and collectibles shop was burglarized last week, and a clothing store right across the street was hit several […]
KCRA.com
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for more Valley rain and Sierra snow
Northern California has a slow-moving weather system moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow. Here's what our weather team says you can expect. Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. (Video above: 8...
