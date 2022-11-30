Temperatures are on the warming trend Friday ahead of a pretty potent cold front. Before the front gets here, the SW wind, gusting to/over 40 mph at times, will push highs into the 40s for many, possibly the 50s across parts of northern Iowa! Wind chills won’t be too much of an issue Friday, but still keep the warmer gear with you, should you be working outside throughout the day. Behind the front, the wind remains very strong, but out of the NW, allowing for the cold air to return Friday night, along with a few snowflakes Friday evening.

