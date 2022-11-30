Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vineyardgazette.com
From Chilmark to Down Under
Jane Slater’s new book The Mosher Family Tree is a story 150 years in the making. But it took retirement to get the wheels turning. For four decades, Ms. Slater and her husband Herb operated Over South Antiques, a Menemsha mainstay. Ms. Slater closed the shop in 2016, following Herb’s passing.
vineyardgazette.com
State Proposes Major Overhaul of Septic Regulations
As coastal ponds and estuaries continue to deteriorate throughout the Cape and Islands, the state Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a pair of wastewater regulation amendments that could have sweeping impacts across the region, forcing Island towns to upgrade hundreds — if not thousands — of septic systems, or come up with a long-term plan to mitigate their nitrogen pollution.
vineyardgazette.com
EMT Open House Looks to Increase Overnight Ranks
For those interested in becoming a volunteer EMT, the Dukes County fire chiefs are hosting an open house at the regional high school dining hall on Dec. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. Although all six towns have full-time EMT staff, many night positions are filled with on-call volunteers, Edgartown fire chief Alex Schaeffer explained over the phone. A statewide shortage of EMT volunteers has left nearly a quarter of the Island’s shifts unfilled, he said, which runs the risk of stretching the existing staff too thin.
vineyardgazette.com
Bank Robbery Netted $39,100, Officials Say, as Suspects Face Federal Charges
Two men who state prosecutors charged with robbing the Vineyard Haven branch of Rockland Trust will now face federal charges after the U.S. attorney’s office said they stole about $39,000 in cash and threatened tellers with guns. According to a release from the office of Rachael Rollins, the U.S....
vineyardgazette.com
A Christmas Village to Melt the Heart of Any Scrooge
When Rachel Hines first received a phone call about displaying a full collection of Dickensian Christmas village figurines at The Carnegie Heritage Center, her immediate reaction was “Absolutely” followed by “What is that?”. “I’ve actually never read A Christmas Carol,” Ms. Hines, the Vineyard Preservation Trust’s program...
vineyardgazette.com
Community Chorus Rings in the Season
This weekend, Island Community Chorus returns mask-free with the debut of its new director Bill Peek. The annual holiday concert will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown with accompanists including Molly Sturgis on piano, Jan Hyer on cello, and Mr. Peek on guitar.
vineyardgazette.com
Getaway Driver Suspect Charged With Armed Bank Robbery
Prosecutors have elevated charges against an Edgartown man they said drove the getaway vehicle in the Rockland Trust bank hold-up, charging him on Thursday with also participating in the armed robbery. Miquel A. Jones, 30, of Edgartown was charged Thursday with masked armed robbery and conspiracy in connection to a...
Comments / 0