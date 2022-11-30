For those interested in becoming a volunteer EMT, the Dukes County fire chiefs are hosting an open house at the regional high school dining hall on Dec. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. Although all six towns have full-time EMT staff, many night positions are filled with on-call volunteers, Edgartown fire chief Alex Schaeffer explained over the phone. A statewide shortage of EMT volunteers has left nearly a quarter of the Island’s shifts unfilled, he said, which runs the risk of stretching the existing staff too thin.

