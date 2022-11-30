ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Hospitalized After Newhall Crash

By Louie Diaz
 3 days ago

A person was transported to the hospital Wednesday after hitting a pole in a Newhall crash.

Around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a newhall crash near Lyons and Newhall Avenues, said Ruben Munoz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“IT was for a vehicle versus a pole,” Munoz said.
As a result of the Newhall crash, one person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, according to Munoz.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

