Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit
Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
4 Vikings Starters Will Hit Free Agency after the Season
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the first-year general manager, tried to fill as many holes as possible in the offseason. His task wasn’t easy, as the team needed multiple new starters on defense and was over the cap limit. For that reason, Adofo-Mensah signed players to cheap one-year deals. Four Vikings starters will hit free agency.
The Cost of Trading Kyler Murray
Let's make one thing very, very clear: The Arizona Cardinals should not trade Kyler Murray. In a season where the Cardinals are 4-8 and have fallen behind every expectation for the year, there's a handful of fans who wish to rid the franchise of Murray and move on to other adventures.
Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Cardinals: Free-agent Cody Bellinger hitting with Matt Holliday
The free-agent is working with Cardinals’ bench coach Matt Holliday. The hot stove is beginning to heat up for the St. Louis Cardinals, with an intriguing a bit surprising piece of news that will be worth monitoring closely over the next few weeks, as free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger has been seen working on his swing with Cardinals’ new bench coach Matt Holliday.
Questions Answered: Richard Sherman, Kyler Murray Feud, Week 13 Prediction
Questions Answered: Richard Sherman, Kyler Murray Feud, Week 13 Prediction. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 1st edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some...
ESPN Identifies Vikings Biggest Weakness
Lassoed in a batch of contending teams down the stretch, ESPN has identified what it believes is the Minnesota Vikings biggest weakness. Unsurprisingly, because the Vikings recent lore with the offensive trenches is so downtrodden, the target is an offensive lineman. And his name is Ed Ingram. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell...
3 Best Prop Bets for Commanders vs NY Giants in Week 13
The Washington Commanders have everything to play for in Week 13. While their playoff hopes won’t be crushed with a loss to the New York Giants, a win in East Rutherford would put them in a great position with four games remaining. The Commanders could be without some key...
FanSided
298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0