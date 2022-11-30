Read full article on original website
Gasoline Alley hosts 2nd annual Kringle Market
Gasoline Alley is hosting its second annual Kringle Market on Saturday.
Bright Nights is open for its 28th Season
(Mass Appeal) – Spirit of Springfield is a non-profit organization that produces community events, like everyone’s favorite Bright Nights in Forest Park. Their President, Judy Matt joins us today to tell us all about their upcoming events.
Northampton looks to buy former Baptist Church for conversion to ‘Resilience Hub’
The City of Northampton has begun the process to buy a vacant downtown church after Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced she has executed an option to purchase the 14,500 square-foot former Baptist Church at the intersection of Main and West streets with an eye to converting it into a “Community Resilience Hub.”
Wine tasting event held in Westfield to support Athenaeum
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Westfield held it’s annual wine tasting fundraiser Friday evening to support the Westfield Athenaeum. Wine-lovers gathered at the Athenaeum and enjoyed a varied sampling of selected wines, as well as live music. “We raise money for projects that we are doing,...
A wrinkle free holiday season with Ascent Laser Aesthetics
(MASS APPEAL) – We all want to look our best this holiday season, and the folks at Ascent Laser Aesthetics know just how to keep us looking and feeling young. Joining me is Dr. Kevin Coughlin, Ascent Laser Aesthetics CEO, to tell us all about it. Call (413) 224-2658...
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
Quite a collection: Westfield’s The Mercantile is part barn sale, part kitchen store
WESTFIELD — Julie Cecchini Cook and Dan Cook are not just partners in life, they are partners in business. The Southwick couple married in 2017 and after combining their lives, they recently combined their passions at their new shop, The Mercantile, at the Mill at Crane Pond in Westfield.
December brings cold weather and chance for snow
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in the first week of December and with that comes the start of meteorological winter. Usually December is cold here in the Pioneer Valley, but it can also have its swings of warm temperatures. Our average high temperature in December is 40...
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
Porch Fire In Greenfield Thursday
(Greenfield, MA) There was a porch fire Thursday on Forest Avenue in Greenfield. Around 9:30 a.m. Greenfield Fire was called to 45 Forest Ave. where neighbors had spotted a fire on the porch of the home. The fire was caused by wood stove ashes that had been disposed of in an aluminum cooking tray and covered. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries or damage were reported.
Former Pine Grove Golf Course in Northampton awarded grant for restoration project
The City of Northampton has been awarded a $250,000 grant to continue ecological restoration work at the former Pine Grove Golf Course, announced by Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra on Friday.
Springfield’s yard waste collection ending for winter
The City of Springfield Department of Public Works announced that they are suspending yard waste collection for the winter on December 16.
New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield
Jae's Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land with 120,000 square feet of space and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
East Street in Easthampton closed due to accident
East Street from Fort Hill Road to North Street is closed in Easthampton.
Westfield Middle School’s new principal promises focus on visibility, trust
WESTFIELD — Westfield School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski has announced that Jesse McMillan of Chesterfield has accepted the position as principal of Westfield Middle School. Czaporowski called him a positive and hard-working person who truly cares about the students and staff that he will serve. “I was impressed with Mr....
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Announces Date to Open This Month
It's been quite the process for this Mexican restaurant to get the pieces in place to reopen its doors to the public, but it looks like they now have an opening date set for this popular joint in the Berkshires. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for awhile, but now we know it's opening up in December sooner than you might think.
Mountain Road, connecting Easthampton and Holyoke, closed Thursday, Friday
Mountain Road’s Route 141, the Mount Tom shoulder passageway that connects Easthampton and Holyoke, will be closed to all traffic on Thursday and Friday for maintenance. Easthampton police said Department of Public Works crew members will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
Car vs train accident in West Springfield Thursday evening
Lieutenant Tony Spears from the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News a train hit a car on Front Street Thursday evening.
15 Best Restaurants in Northampton, MA
When heading into a new town for the first time, it can be challenging to decide where to eat. There are many options, but can you be sure the food is good? Or that the environment is right? This list is here to help. Below you will find the 15...
