Franklin County, MA

WWLP 22News

Bright Nights is open for its 28th Season

(Mass Appeal) – Spirit of Springfield is a non-profit organization that produces community events, like everyone’s favorite Bright Nights in Forest Park. Their President, Judy Matt joins us today to tell us all about their upcoming events.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Wine tasting event held in Westfield to support Athenaeum

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Westfield held it’s annual wine tasting fundraiser Friday evening to support the Westfield Athenaeum. Wine-lovers gathered at the Athenaeum and enjoyed a varied sampling of selected wines, as well as live music. “We raise money for projects that we are doing,...
WESTFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

A wrinkle free holiday season with Ascent Laser Aesthetics

(MASS APPEAL) – We all want to look our best this holiday season, and the folks at Ascent Laser Aesthetics know just how to keep us looking and feeling young. Joining me is Dr. Kevin Coughlin, Ascent Laser Aesthetics CEO, to tell us all about it. Call (413) 224-2658...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
WWLP 22News

December brings cold weather and chance for snow

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in the first week of December and with that comes the start of meteorological winter. Usually December is cold here in the Pioneer Valley, but it can also have its swings of warm temperatures. Our average high temperature in December is 40...
CHICOPEE, MA
franklincountynow.com

Porch Fire In Greenfield Thursday

(Greenfield, MA) There was a porch fire Thursday on Forest Avenue in Greenfield. Around 9:30 a.m. Greenfield Fire was called to 45 Forest Ave. where neighbors had spotted a fire on the porch of the home. The fire was caused by wood stove ashes that had been disposed of in an aluminum cooking tray and covered. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries or damage were reported.
GREENFIELD, MA
WSBS

Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Announces Date to Open This Month

It's been quite the process for this Mexican restaurant to get the pieces in place to reopen its doors to the public, but it looks like they now have an opening date set for this popular joint in the Berkshires. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for awhile, but now we know it's opening up in December sooner than you might think.
PITTSFIELD, MA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Northampton, MA

When heading into a new town for the first time, it can be challenging to decide where to eat. There are many options, but can you be sure the food is good? Or that the environment is right? This list is here to help. Below you will find the 15...
NORTHAMPTON, MA

