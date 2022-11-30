ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Winter Storm Keeps Iowa State Patrol Busy

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol’s adding up the numbers after yesterday’s blast of winter. Troopers handled 23 crashes, 21 of which involved property damage. There were two injuries. A mix of precipitation covered a large part north west, north central, and central Iowa, creating some slick conditions.

