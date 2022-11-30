Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, a 1982 graduate of Linden High School, was inducted into the Professional Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame in Chicago on May 17, 2022. She was actually notified of her pending induction for the Class of 2020, but due to Covid issues, the induction ceremonies were held up for two years. This was “the dream of a lifetime” coming true for this athlete. When her Linden High School World History teacher asked her what she planned to do upon graduation, Carolyn replied “I want to be the best female bowler in the country.”

LINDEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO