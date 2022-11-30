Read full article on original website
Kennedy Dancers Back by Popular Demand
On December 10, 2022, the Kennedy Dancers return to the Thursday Morning Club’s Madison Community House for a special holiday performance. The holiday showcase features performances by the Kennedy Dance Professional Repertory with choreography by founder, Diana Dragone. Kennedy Dancers, Inc. is a non-profit Jersey City based professional dance...
Holiday Boutique Features Great Gifts for the Season
Tuesday, November 29 marks the start of the annual Holiday Boutique at the Fanwood-Scotch Plains Thrift Shop, when shelves are stocked with brand new merchandise perfect for holiday gift giving. New items generously donated to the shop all year have been side aside to adorn the shelves just for this purpose.
Gift and Thrift Boutique to host Christmas Sale
The Gift and Thrift Boutique will host a great Christmas Sale on Saturday, Dec. 10th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Holiday Sale includes All Things Christmas with hundreds of items at great prices. Also, the church will present a grand display of over 50 Nativities created in...
Cupcake Decorating with Sweet Samantha
The Clark Public School District’s Parent University Program presents Winter Cupcake Decorating with Sweet Samantha, runner-up on Food Network’s Cake Wars. Each parent/child pair will decorate 3 cupcakes together: a polar bear, a snowman, and gingerbread. The event will take place on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m....
Fanwood-Scotch Plains Rotary club annual Luminary Sale
During the month of December, the Fanwood-Scotch Plains Rotary club will sell Luminaries at the Fanwood Department of Public Works on Manfra Way, off of North Avenue. The sale dates are December 3, December 10-11, December 17-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and December 24 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Rahway’s Annual Tree Lighting and Winter Wonderland
The City of Rahway kicked off the holiday season on Friday, November 25th. Rahway’s Annual Tree Lighting and Winter Wonderland series took place downtown. This fun event featured bounce houses, live performances, ice sculptors, fire pits, pictures with Santa, and so much more. There will be a Santa Parade in Rahway on December 17th, from 12-3. For more information about this event visit: cityofrahway.com/winterwonderland.
New Providence holds annual Christmas Walk
Santa came to town during the annual New Providence Christmas Walk. Held on Friday, November 25, the family-friendly event featured Santa in a parade thru the downtown led by the New Providence High School Marching Band. The grand finale was a fireworks display.
18th Annual Christmas Tree & Menorah Lighting
Clark’s 18th Annual Christmas Tree & Menorah Lighting was held on Saturday, November 26th. It was hosted by the Township of Clark and the Clark Recreation Department. Santa was there, and families had the opportunity to visit with him and take photos. Other highlights were Trackless Train Ride, “Frozen” Play Center, Unicyclist, Buggy Rides, Ice Sculpting, Petting Zoo, Horse Drawn Hay Rides, Snowglobe, Ice Rink, Mechanical Reindeer, Navasink Brass Band, Strolling Dickens Carolers, Popcorn, Home Baked Cookies, Cider Donuts, Philly Pretzels, Hot Chocolate & More!
Garwood holds annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
The 2022 Garwood Tree Lighting was held on Saturday, November 26th at Garwood Borough Hall. Santa and his favorite elves were there. Festivities included live entertainment by the Celebrations Choir and Legends Dance Center, complimentary hot chocolate, donuts, face painting, holiday music, and more. Residents were encouraged to bring a...
Madison Borough holds annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
This year’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, held on Friday, November 25th, on Waverly Place was both in-person, and live streamed for those to enjoy from the comfort of their own home. The full HD recording of the parade and tree lighting can be viewed by visiting the The Borough of Madison New Jersey YouTube channel:youtu.be/eYzLAZGPNpY.
Cranford VFW to host Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Service
On Wednesday, December 7th at 9:00 a.m., Cranford VFW Post #335 will hold an outdoor Memorial Service in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941 which ignited the beginning of World War II. This service is open to the public and will be held at the...
Beautiful Mountainside’s Holiday House and Business Decorating Contest
Beautiful Mountainside will once again sponsor a home and business holiday decorating contest. Residents and businesses of Mountainside are encouraged to enter by submitting their name/business name, address, email and phone number to: kulldonn@mac.com. Entry Deadline: Dec. 19th, Prize: $100 gift card. Participants must be willing to have their address...
Small Officer Celebrates Grand Opening in Summit
Small Officer, an on-demand shared office space, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Summit, NJ. Small Officer uses technology-driven solutions that make the entire cowork experience seamless and turnkey. Clients are able to book a space on the app within minutes, open doors with the ease of a smart phone, stay and work as long as needed and leave with a project completed, a session finished, or a team collaboration launched in person rather than over zoom.
Arthur L. Johnson High School hosts first-ever Tournament of Bands
On Saturday, September 24, Arthur L. Johnson High School hosted its first-ever Tournament of Bands Competition, hosting 9 different schools from Central New Jersey. ALJ jumped up to a score of 81.170, leaping from a score of 75 the week prior. Currently, ALJ is ranked number 2 out of 46 bands performing in their division throughout the entire east coast.
Linden Graduate Inducted into Professional Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame
Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, a 1982 graduate of Linden High School, was inducted into the Professional Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame in Chicago on May 17, 2022. She was actually notified of her pending induction for the Class of 2020, but due to Covid issues, the induction ceremonies were held up for two years. This was “the dream of a lifetime” coming true for this athlete. When her Linden High School World History teacher asked her what she planned to do upon graduation, Carolyn replied “I want to be the best female bowler in the country.”
