informnny.com
Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Hy-Vee Hall ballroom in Des Moines erupted in cheers in 2008 when the youthful Illinois senator hinted at the improbable possibility of the feat ahead: “Our time for change has come!”. That Iowa, an overwhelmingly white state, would propel Barack Obama’s rise...
informnny.com
New York Labor Force sharply decreased below its pre-pandemic peak
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A new report by state comptroller DiNapoli finds that the New York state workforce is down 19,000 the last two years, marking the largest decline after the great recession. The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on New York State’s labor force was more severe than in other...
informnny.com
NY IG report shows racial disparities in discipline in prisons
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—After a six year investigation, the report found black incarcerated individuals were nearly 22% more likely to be issued a misbehavior report than white incarcerated individuals and Hispanic individuals were 12 % more likely. It also found that non-white inmates were issued more misbehavior reports per person.
informnny.com
Crisis Text Line looking for volunteers
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Suicide Prevention Center of New York partners Crisis Text Line are looking for volunteers this holiday season. As a Volunteer Crisis Counselor, you would help those struggling with mental health that need some support. If you’re interested in becoming a virtual volunteer that will support...
informnny.com
Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers...
informnny.com
Prayers? Bombs? Hawaii history shows stopping lava not easy
HONOLULU (AP) — Prayer. Bombs. Walls. Over the decades, people have tried all of them to stanch the flow of lava from Hawaii’s volcanoes as it lumbered toward roads, homes and infrastructure. Now Mauna Loa — the world’s largest active volcano — is erupting again, and lava is...
informnny.com
Historic increase in SUNY applications
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State University of New York (SUNY) has announced a historic increase in applications from both in-state and out-of-state students across all SUNY campuses. SUNY reports over a 110% increase in Fall 2023 applications and credits their two-week fee-waiver initiative to apply early and in increased numbers.
informnny.com
Jefferson County flu cases spike, concerning officials
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Country is facing a spike in flu cases, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has declared flu activity to be high nationwide. In New York, there have been over 41 thousand cases of the high-contagious flu confirmed this season, according to the Department of Health. The virus is mainly spread by coughing, sneezing, or close contact.
informnny.com
Three North Country ‘Community Health Heroes’ awarded
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and North Country Health Compass Partners recently announced the recipients of the 2022 “Community Health Hero” award. The award is given in honor of National Rural Health Day, recognizing North Country residents who have demonstrated outstanding public...
informnny.com
Dulles State Office Building in Watertown accepting donations for New York’s Annual Toy & Coat Drive
NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families that could use a helping hand begins Thursday with a drop-off area at a central location in Watertown. In Jefferson County, donations can be dropped off at Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street...
informnny.com
High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
informnny.com
Winning lottery ticket worth more than $17K sold in Malone
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Check your lottery tickets. A winning ticket worth more than $17,000 was sold in Malone. The ticket, worth $17,211, was sold at Mountain Mart on State Route 11. The New York Lottery announced the winning ticket for the November 30 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. Take...
