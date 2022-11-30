Read full article on original website
Breakfast burrito or taco? Unfolding a debate as big as Texas
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Both tacos and burritos have been a staple of breakfasts in Texas as long as there have been mornings with flour tortillas. But is there a difference? It all depends on who you ask and where you live. Ask a West Texan, and you will...
Texas Economists speak on potential Railroad Strike Impact
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Congress is moving closer to forcing the terms of a labor deal on rail workers and management. We reached out to local economists to hear they don’t believe a rail strike would happen, but if it continues, it could severely impact our economy.
GM venture to invest additional $275M at Tennessee plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution announced Friday that it will invest an additional $275 million to expand a Tennessee battery cell factory for electric vehicles. Officials with the companies had already pledged to spend $2.3 billion...
Central Texas cities rank among best ‘Christmas Towns’
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Central Texas cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Fredericksburg and Wimberley both appear on the list. Other cities listed in...
‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom debate in Virginia
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The announcement of an “After School Satan Club” at a primary school in Virginia caused concerned among many local parents. A flyer circulated on social media, which announced the club and its planned launch at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake on Dec. 15.
Report names best rooftop bars in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — A dive bar or a club can both be a good time for a night out, but sometimes you’re looking for a change of scenery. If it’s a view you’re after, a rooftop bar is the spot to be. With New Year’s celebrations looming, do you know where to go?
Texans: The right time to put up Christmas lights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lights and decorations are a big part of what makes the holiday season so special, however, a recent study shows much debate on when the right time to display your Christmas lights is. According to a study conducted by the House Method, most homeowners in...
Ascension Providence named Texas Large Employer of the Year
WACO, Texas (FOX44) – The Texas Workforce Commission and its local Workforce Solutions partners have named Ascension Providence as Texas’ Large Employer of the Year. The announcement was made at the 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference going on this week in Dallas. Ascension Providence was nominated by Workforce...
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
A strong cold front will arrive Saturday morning which will bring gusty north winds and a sharp cool-down. Highs on Saturday afternoon will mostly be in the 50s. Cloud cover will increase, and some light rain will be possible, primarily across parts of North Texas Sunday. After a quick warm up Monday into Tuesday, another cold front will move through late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures and increased chances for light rain once again.
Local group helping young trafficking victims wins award
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Network has won an award which will benefit victims of youth trafficking. The Office of the Governor awarded the Network’s Klaras Center for Families (KCF) close to $100,000 to continue operations of its Hope Shelter Program. This is in line with the Office of the Governor’s vision to invest in innovative projects which support survivors of sex trafficking.
