Suspect fatally shot after leading Delaware State Police on pursuit on I-95 south
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware state trooper fatally shot a suspect along Interstate 95 Friday, forcing the busy highway to be shut down during the investigation. A suspect was fatally shot by Delaware state troopers after leading police on a pursuit involving two carjackings. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. "During the foot pursuit, the suspect pointed a gun at troopers and gunfire ensued," Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell from the Delaware State...
WTOP
Toddler killed in fatal Howard Co. crash
Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured 6 others. Howard County police said the crash happened at 6:14 p.m. Friday along Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Police said that a tanker truck was traveling northbound along...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Update Shootout That Closed I-95 On Friday
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating a multiagency officer-involved shooting in the Newark area this morning. On December 2, 2022, at approximately 7:29 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre St. outside of Newport in reference to a suspicious person with a gun. Upon contact, the subject fled on foot and was pursued by troopers. During the foot pursuit, the suspect pointed a gun at troopers and gunfire ensued. During this encounter, an occupied Vocational Technical School District bus was struck by gunfire at the corner of Marshall Street and Market Street. There were no injuries reported on the bus.
NBC Philadelphia
Suspect Dead After 2 Carjackings, Police Shootout Causes Chaos Along I-95 in Delaware
Police blocked Interstate 95 in New Castle County, Delaware, for hours Friday after a suspect died following a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire, and multiple exchanges of gunfire, according to Delaware State Police. The shooting and chase took place along the southbound lanes...
fox29.com
Officials: Suspect dead after leading Delaware State Troopers on lengthy pursuit, carjacking two vehicles
NEWARK, Del. - A suspect is dead after Delaware State Police say he led them on a lengthy chase that involved two carjackings and multiple shots fired. Authorities say the incident began around 7:29 a.m. in Wilmington as troopers responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun. Trooper...
phillyvoice.com
Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire
The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: 4 killed in head-on crash on I-495 in New Castle
PHILADELPHIA - Troopers with Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of four people on Thursday night. According to law enforcement officials, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in New Castle. Police say a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of...
WGAL
Fatal crash in West Hempfield Township
West Hempfield Township Police are investigating a fatal crash. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road. The coroner says a 41-year-old man from Columbia died at the scene.
fox29.com
Officials: School bus struck by gunfire, I-95 closed after police pursuit near Newark, Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - An investigation is underway after an apparent police pursuit ended in gunfire, shutting down I-95 in both directions near Newark, Delaware. Around 8 a.m. Delaware State Police stated that both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Route 896 would be shut down for an ‘extended period’ due to police activity.
Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.The deadly collision happened in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard a few minutes after 2 p.m., police said.That's when officers began receiving reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a vehicular collision, according to authorities.Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control of it before striking the woman.Medics attempted to save her life but she did not survive her injuries, police said.She was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.The driver who...
firststateupdate.com
Four Killed In Wrong Way Head-On Collison On I-495
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that resulted in the deaths of four individuals in the New Castle area late Wednesday night. On November 30, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Interstate 495 in the area of Route 13. At the time, a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on Interstate 495 in the left lane. The Ford continued to travel southbound within the northbound lanes of Interstate 495 directly into the path of the Toyota resulting in a head-on collision. Following the collision, both vehicles slightly rotated counterclockwise and came to rest a short distance from the point of impact.
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested after Pursuit
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-A Dover man has been arrested on multiple charges after an investigation began early Friday morning. Delaware State Police say at around 3:14 a.m., troopers responded to the 19000 block of Norwood Street in Rehoboth regarding a man who was attempting to burglarize a home. That man, later identified as Matthew Jester, had allegedly tried to force his way into the home and threatened a resident with a large knife.
SUV crashes into Pa. deli slightly missing owner and customers inside
It was reportedly a moment of fright for customers and the owner of a Pa. deli when an SUV crashed into the store. The owner of Boccella’s Deli in Delaware County said he couldn’t believe it, saying the car only slightly missed hitting his wife. “We saw the...
School bus with 36 students on board shot up as man flees police in Delaware
A school bus with dozens of students on board was hit by gunfire during a gun battle and police chase that spanned a large part of New Castle County, Delaware on Friday.
4 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Four people were killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Delaware Wednesday night, police say.Delaware State Police said a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-495 near Route 13 around 11:30 p.m. The truck collided with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma in the left lane.The driver of the Ford, a 48-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver of the Toyota, a 41-year-old woman from Philadelphia. There were two passengers in the Toyota, and they were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.The crash closed the highway between Interstate 95 and Route 13 overnight while the crash was investigated. The road has since reopened.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Roosevelt Boulevard in NE Philadelphia
Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.
abc27.com
Lancaster County woman facing charges for double fatal Route 30 crash
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster city woman is facing charges after a preliminary hearing took place on Wednesday in regard to an August 2021 Route 30 crash that killed two people and severely injured two others. Whitney Webb faces a charge of accidents involving death or personal injury...
WDEL 1150AM
Newark fire injures woman; two boys evaluated for smoke inhalation
A woman and two boys were being treated following a kitchen fire that spread through a Newark townhouse Friday morning. According to the Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company, its members responded to a blaze on Madison Drive in College Park Townhouses at 7:06 a.m. Occupants of the townhouse tried to put out the fire using an extinguisher.
State troopers rescue injured hunter from marshy area near Maryland wildlife refuge
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police rescued a hunter who was injured and stranded near the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Friday, according to authorities.State troopers used their helicopter to search for the hunter amid marshy terrain after learning that a man had fallen from a tree stand, police said in a press statement issued Saturday.They found the hunter on the ground after he had fallen 14 feet to the ground from the tree stand, according to authorities.At that point, he was in need of medical attention, police said.The crew inside the helicopter assisted first responders from Dorchester County with their ground rescue efforts, according to authorities.The crew deployed a trooper paramedic who was equipped with medical equipment and rescue gear. That person helped prepare the hunter for an aerial extraction, police said.State troopers used their helicopter to hoist the hunter 80 feet into the air before flying that person to a trauma center, according to authorities.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting On I-95 In Philly: Report
State police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia, according to a report by 6ABC. Troopers were dispatched to the northbound lane of I-95 near Academy Road in the city's Torresdale neighborhood at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the outlet wrote. Sources told 6ABC that one...
