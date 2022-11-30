ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Toomey Touts 2017 Tax Law as Most Proud Accomplishment

Looking back on his 18 years in Congress, outgoing Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey said the legislative accomplishment he’s most proud of is the 2017 tax reform bill. Toomey reflected on his time in office recently in an interview with NBC 10 at his Allentown office. Toomey said the tax reform law has “made America a more attractive place to invest and work – so I think it’s been a remarkable success.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reuters

Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud scheme

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's real estate company was convicted on Tuesday of carrying out a 15-year-long criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities, adding to the legal woes facing the former U.S. president as he campaigns for the office again in 2024.
NBC Philadelphia

Iran's Attorney General Signals That Morality Police Could Be ‘Abolished'

Iran‘s Attorney General said Saturday that the country’s controversial morality police will be “abolished,” local media reported, amid ongoing nationwide protests. “The morality police had nothing to do with the Judiciary and the same institution that established it, has now abolished it,” Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as saying at a religious event by the semi-official news agencies ISNA and ILNA, as well as by several other media outlets.
NBC Philadelphia

How the U.S. Became a Global Corn Superpower

The United States has just about 90 million planted acres of corn, and there's a reason people refer to the crop as yellow gold. In 2021, U.S. corn was worth over $86 billion, according to calculations from FarmDoc and the United States Department of Agriculture. According to the USDA, the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Reuters

Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy