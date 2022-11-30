Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Toomey Touts 2017 Tax Law as Most Proud Accomplishment
Looking back on his 18 years in Congress, outgoing Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey said the legislative accomplishment he’s most proud of is the 2017 tax reform bill. Toomey reflected on his time in office recently in an interview with NBC 10 at his Allentown office. Toomey said the tax reform law has “made America a more attractive place to invest and work – so I think it’s been a remarkable success.”
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Trump Organization convicted of tax fraud in New York
Donald Trump's family business was found guilty of tax fraud by a New York jury Tuesday, dealing a blow to the ex-president as he eyes the White House again. In all, they were found guilty on 17 counts.
Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud scheme
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's real estate company was convicted on Tuesday of carrying out a 15-year-long criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities, adding to the legal woes facing the former U.S. president as he campaigns for the office again in 2024.
Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger Wins New Democratic 'Battleground' Post
Spanberger defeated Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright, who has won reelection in a tough seat while holding more progressive views.
Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign Completely Unraveled in Just a Few Days
Legal battles, fallout over a meeting with Kanye West and criticism from members of his own party have all hit the former president's bid to return to the White House.
NBC Philadelphia
Iran's Attorney General Signals That Morality Police Could Be ‘Abolished'
Iran‘s Attorney General said Saturday that the country’s controversial morality police will be “abolished,” local media reported, amid ongoing nationwide protests. “The morality police had nothing to do with the Judiciary and the same institution that established it, has now abolished it,” Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as saying at a religious event by the semi-official news agencies ISNA and ILNA, as well as by several other media outlets.
NBC Philadelphia
How the U.S. Became a Global Corn Superpower
The United States has just about 90 million planted acres of corn, and there's a reason people refer to the crop as yellow gold. In 2021, U.S. corn was worth over $86 billion, according to calculations from FarmDoc and the United States Department of Agriculture. According to the USDA, the...
Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection.
