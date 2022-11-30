Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools
Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
Active shooter threat on SnapChat puts Middletown High School on high alert
Middletown High School was on high alert Friday due to reports of an active shooter at 7:15 a.m.
Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ
A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.
Morris County Prosecutor, Sheriff host summit and tour of correctional facility with Morris County Chapter of the NAACP
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre, Undersheriff Mark Spitzer, Undersheriff Alan Robinson, Chief Warrant Officer Jack Ambrose, Warden Christopher Klein, and other members of Morris County law enforcement joined executive members of the Morris County Chapter of the NAACP for a tour of the Morris County Correctional Facility.
Newark teachers, staff to get $1 million in back pay, sick days, union says
A Newark Public Schools directive that required teachers union members, including teachers, aides, and other school staff, to use sick or personal days for COVID-related absences violated a collective bargaining agreement, an arbitrator ruled last week.Now, more than a year after a grievance was filed by the union, the American Federation of Teachers Local 481, the district will have to pay roughly $1 million in back pay and sick or personal...
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
Assemblywoman Matsikoudis recovers $280K for constituents
NEW JERSEY – Freshman Assemblywoman Michele Matsikoudis is celebrating a record day and successful year in helping constituents get funds that are rightfully theirs. Since taking office in January 2022, Matsikoudis and her team have recovered nearly $280,000 for residents of her legislative district covering parts of Morris, Somerset and Union counties. Navigating around the fallout of government agency closures, she aided residents in receiving delayed or denied unemployment claims.
NYPD SHAKEUP: 4 chiefs to retire at end of month
There’s a shakeup happening with the top brass at the NYPD, 1010 WINS has learned.
Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham
A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
Toledo, former Passaic County surrogate, censured by judicial conduct committee
The Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct (ACJC) released its decision on the matter of former Passaic County Surrogate Bernice Toledo today, publicly censuring the former Democratic officeholder and barring her from holding future judicial office. The ACJC first made allegations of wrongdoing against Toledo in January 2020, accusing her of...
HBW Student Hit By Car While Crossing Bloomfield
An H.B. Whitehorne Middle School student was hit by a car this morning while crossing Bloomfield Avenue at Park Avenue. This is the intersection by Hillcrest Farms. According to the Verona Police Department, the accident occurred at 7:50 a.m. while the student was in the crosswalk and in compliance with the pedestrian signal. The car was eastbound in the right-hand lane. There is no crossing guard at this intersection.
School bus with children on board hits utility pole and house in Rockland County
News 12 has been told that there were around 20 children on the bus, and some have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.
Union City landlord who had ethics complaint against Stack dismissed still seeking recourse
A Union City landlord who recently had an ethics complaint against Mayor Brian Stack, also the state Senator of the 33rd Legislative District, plans on pursuing legal action against him and the city after what she describes as a tumultuous 2022. “We’re definitely getting special attention from the city: they...
NYPD transit chief resigns as 3 other top cops announce retirement
Big changes are coming to NYPD top brass as four executives announce their retirement.
NYPD undergoes massive shakeup 2 days after new Chief of Department named
The NYPD underwent a massive shakeup Friday, with 18 changes in police leadership announced — just two days after Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey took the reins, The Post has learned. Among the moves was the appointment of Deputy Chief John Chell — a close pal to the department’s new highest-ranking uniformed officer — to Chief of Patrol, according to the orders sent out to the department. In 2008, then-Lt. Chell fatally shot 25-year-old Ortanzso Bovell when the cop was side-swiped by the stolen car that Bovell was driving and the officer’s firearm went off accidentally, killing the man, according...
Cupcake Decorating with Sweet Samantha
The Clark Public School District’s Parent University Program presents Winter Cupcake Decorating with Sweet Samantha, runner-up on Food Network’s Cake Wars. Each parent/child pair will decorate 3 cupcakes together: a polar bear, a snowman, and gingerbread. The event will take place on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m....
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
After repeated denials, St. Peter’s Prep sues to demolish 19th century buildings
St. Peter’s Prep is taking legal action against the Jersey City Zoning Board after it ruled the school could not demolish two historic buildings. The school filed a lawsuit in Hudson County Superior Court on Nov. 30 against the zoning board to overturn its decision that denied the school the ability to demolish the 19th century buildings on York Street, arguing that the decision was “arbitrary and capricious.”
Arthur L. Johnson High School hosts first-ever Tournament of Bands
On Saturday, September 24, Arthur L. Johnson High School hosted its first-ever Tournament of Bands Competition, hosting 9 different schools from Central New Jersey. ALJ jumped up to a score of 81.170, leaping from a score of 75 the week prior. Currently, ALJ is ranked number 2 out of 46 bands performing in their division throughout the entire east coast.
NJ court affirms: You don’t have to be driving to be busted for DWI
TRENTON – A state appeals court has affirmed, yet again, that somebody doesn’t have to be driving to be convicted of driving while intoxicated. The latest case comes out of Passaic County, where Anthony Damico had been arrested in 2019 after police found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his Ford Ranger, slouched toward the truck’s passenger seat, with the truck’s engine running and its brake lights and turn signal on.
