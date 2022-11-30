Williamsport, Pa. — A former employee at a local jewelry store was arrested and charged after nearly $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise was discovered. State Police in Montoursville served warrants on Melissa Marie Badger’s residence and vehicle on Aug. 17 after an investigation into the thefts. The 42-year-old Badger worked for Marc Williams Goldsmith from April to July of this year, allegedly stealing approximately $4,949 worth of jewelry. Williams personally helped identify the stolen items after they were discovered. Badger was charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. Badger posted $25,000 unsecured bail on Dec. 1. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Biichle on Dec. 8 for a preliminary hearing on the charges. Docket sheet

MONTOURSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO