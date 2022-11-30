ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

iheart.com

Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges

>Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Dauphin County police officer is under arrest on multiple theft charges. Christopher J. Still is accused of submitting false in the amount of nearly 100-thousand dollars from 2019-to-2022. Still is also being charged with stealing three guns from an evidence locker. A preliminary hearing is set for December 13th.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local goldsmith helps police identify nearly $5,000 worth of stolen jewelry

Williamsport, Pa. — A former employee at a local jewelry store was arrested and charged after nearly $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise was discovered. State Police in Montoursville served warrants on Melissa Marie Badger’s residence and vehicle on Aug. 17 after an investigation into the thefts. The 42-year-old Badger worked for Marc Williams Goldsmith from April to July of this year, allegedly stealing approximately $4,949 worth of jewelry. Williams personally helped identify the stolen items after they were discovered. Badger was charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. Badger posted $25,000 unsecured bail on Dec. 1. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Biichle on Dec. 8 for a preliminary hearing on the charges. Docket sheet
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
pahomepage.com

Police investigate shooting at Hazle Twp. Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27 News

$7200 in jewelry, coins stolen in Kutztown burglary

MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say $7,255 worth of jewelry and coins were stolen during a home burglary in Kutztown. State Police say on Nov. 28 between 7:50 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., an unknown person entered the home by prying open a sliding door. Inside, the suspect stole a jewelry box that […]
KUTZTOWN, PA
skooknews.com

Mahanoy City Man Facing Assault and Animal Cruelty Charges

A Mahanoy City man is facing assault and animal cruelty charges stemming from an incident in the borough early Friday morning. According to Mahanoy City Police, around 2:00am Friday, police were called to 68 South Main Street for a report of a domestic between Daniel Smith, of Mahanoy City and a woman. This was the second time that police were called to the home that night after a verbal domestic earlier in the evening.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Former fire department treasurer charged with theft

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A former treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from a volunteer fire department in Union County. State police say Leann Fisher, 48, took $351,978 from the White Deer Township Fire Department while serving as the department treasurer between December of 2018 and July of this year.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three in custody after Hazle Township Walmart shooting

UPDATE: Three teens have been taken into custody in relation to this incident. Two are from Hazleton, Juan Albino, 18, and Frallen Perez, 15. There was an additional 16-year-old male listed as a suspect. His name has not been released at this time. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Gunshots rang out in the parking […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

York City Police make two gun arrests

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were arrested in separate incidents after York City Police found firearms during traffic stops. On November 25 at 10:49 p.m. York City Police stopped a vehicle on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. and found the driver to be in possession of marijuana, suspected oxycodone, and various drug paraphernalia.
wkok.com

State Troopers Mum on ‘Car in Creek’

SHAMOKIN DAM — State troopers say they have no information to release on an accident involving a car into a creek Friday in Monroe Township, Snyder County. We have a photo from the Hummels Wharf Fire Company posted on WKOK.com. CSR 911 dispatchers say the incident was along Park Road around 2pm. Volunteer first responders, Kellers Auto Body and state police were among those on the scene. Also, no info from PSP on a crash earlier this week on Routes 11 & 15 in Hummels Wharf.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man wanted in homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are searching for a man wanted in a November homicide. Police say Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, was responsible for the death of man whose body was found in a residential basement Nov. 26. Police found the man's body in the residence in the 100 block of Locust Street around 4 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pair sought in use of counterfeit cash at Berks Walmart

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County said they are attempting to identify two people who passed hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash. The crime unfolded Nov. 4 at the Walmart store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. Police said a man and a woman filled a shopping cart...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

