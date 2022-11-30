Read full article on original website
Man arrested following standoff in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers were called to a home along Rauschs Road near Orwigsburg around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon after the 63-year-old allegedly pointed a gun at another person. The man then locked himself inside. A few hours later, he came out and fired at officers, but no...
skooknews.com
Mahanoy City Man Flees with Vehicle During Repossession, Wrecks near Girardville
A Mahanoy City man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he fled in a vehicle during repossession then wrecked it near Girardville. According to Mahanoy City Police, around 2:50am, they were dispatched to the area of Centre Street and Catawissa Street for a report of a disturbance. Police...
iheart.com
Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges
>Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Dauphin County police officer is under arrest on multiple theft charges. Christopher J. Still is accused of submitting false in the amount of nearly 100-thousand dollars from 2019-to-2022. Still is also being charged with stealing three guns from an evidence locker. A preliminary hearing is set for December 13th.
Local goldsmith helps police identify nearly $5,000 worth of stolen jewelry
Williamsport, Pa. — A former employee at a local jewelry store was arrested and charged after nearly $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise was discovered. State Police in Montoursville served warrants on Melissa Marie Badger’s residence and vehicle on Aug. 17 after an investigation into the thefts. The 42-year-old Badger worked for Marc Williams Goldsmith from April to July of this year, allegedly stealing approximately $4,949 worth of jewelry. Williams personally helped identify the stolen items after they were discovered. Badger was charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. Badger posted $25,000 unsecured bail on Dec. 1. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Biichle on Dec. 8 for a preliminary hearing on the charges. Docket sheet
Harrisburg man arrested after allegedly killing 17-year-old in dispute over stolen dirt bike motorcycle
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Miguel Sliger-Rivera, 36, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1 by Harrisburg Police for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Tyandre Warren. Warren was found deceased...
pahomepage.com
Police investigate shooting at Hazle Twp. Walmart

Thieves steal $3,000 from gaming machines in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Main Street Sandwich Shop on Sunbury Street has called Minersville home for the past 35 years. But around 3 a.m., a portion of the store was turned upside down. “I got the phone call this morning from my son. He was driving through, and he'd seen...
Man arrested, dogs found in filthy conditions in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Humane officers removed eight dogs from a home on South Main Street in Mahanoy City on Friday. The animals were scared and skinny as they were loaded up into crates. Humane Officer Dana Mansell says she was shocked when she saw the dogs and how...
WGAL
Thieves load trash bags at Home Depot, steal more than $6,000 in merchandise, Springettsbury Township police say
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County say two people stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot. Springettsbury Township police said the theft happened on Nov. 12 at the Home Depot on East Market Street. Police said the suspects entered the store and filled...
$7200 in jewelry, coins stolen in Kutztown burglary
MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say $7,255 worth of jewelry and coins were stolen during a home burglary in Kutztown. State Police say on Nov. 28 between 7:50 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., an unknown person entered the home by prying open a sliding door. Inside, the suspect stole a jewelry box that […]
skooknews.com
Mahanoy City Man Facing Assault and Animal Cruelty Charges
A Mahanoy City man is facing assault and animal cruelty charges stemming from an incident in the borough early Friday morning. According to Mahanoy City Police, around 2:00am Friday, police were called to 68 South Main Street for a report of a domestic between Daniel Smith, of Mahanoy City and a woman. This was the second time that police were called to the home that night after a verbal domestic earlier in the evening.
Man shoves clerk during robbery of downtown Harrisburg store
Harrisburg Bureau of Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person they say robbed a downtown store on Thursday. Around 7 p.m. Thursday, a man went into a convenience store in the 300 block of Market Street, pushed the clerk and then stole $400 to $500 from the register.
local21news.com
Jaws of life used for multi-vehicle crash on Rt. 61, one injured
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials had to quickly use the jaws of life in order to save entrapped victims of a multi-vehicle crash this morning, after they found one of the cars on its side. According to Overlook Fire Company, the accident happened at 7:37 a.m. this morning...
Former fire department treasurer charged with theft
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A former treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from a volunteer fire department in Union County. State police say Leann Fisher, 48, took $351,978 from the White Deer Township Fire Department while serving as the department treasurer between December of 2018 and July of this year.
Three in custody after Hazle Township Walmart shooting
UPDATE: Three teens have been taken into custody in relation to this incident. Two are from Hazleton, Juan Albino, 18, and Frallen Perez, 15. There was an additional 16-year-old male listed as a suspect. His name has not been released at this time. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Gunshots rang out in the parking […]
abc27.com
York City Police make two gun arrests
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were arrested in separate incidents after York City Police found firearms during traffic stops. On November 25 at 10:49 p.m. York City Police stopped a vehicle on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. and found the driver to be in possession of marijuana, suspected oxycodone, and various drug paraphernalia.
wkok.com
State Troopers Mum on ‘Car in Creek’
SHAMOKIN DAM — State troopers say they have no information to release on an accident involving a car into a creek Friday in Monroe Township, Snyder County. We have a photo from the Hummels Wharf Fire Company posted on WKOK.com. CSR 911 dispatchers say the incident was along Park Road around 2pm. Volunteer first responders, Kellers Auto Body and state police were among those on the scene. Also, no info from PSP on a crash earlier this week on Routes 11 & 15 in Hummels Wharf.
WGAL
Man wanted in homicide
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are searching for a man wanted in a November homicide. Police say Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, was responsible for the death of man whose body was found in a residential basement Nov. 26. Police found the man's body in the residence in the 100 block of Locust Street around 4 p.m.
Former Pa. volunteer fire company treasurer accused of stealing $355K over 4 years
WHITE DEER - The former treasurer of a volunteer fire company in Union County is accused of stealing approximately $350,000 from the organization over a four-year period. Leann M. Fisher, 48, of New Columbia, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of theft and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. The investigation...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pair sought in use of counterfeit cash at Berks Walmart
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County said they are attempting to identify two people who passed hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash. The crime unfolded Nov. 4 at the Walmart store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. Police said a man and a woman filled a shopping cart...
