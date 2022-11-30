Staten Island Foundation board celebrates original founders and grants fellowships in Betsy Dubovsky’s name

Read full article on original website
2022 Annual Building Awards recognize excellence in Staten Island design
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Island Chateau in Grasmere played host to the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce’s 60th Annual Building Awards Friday, where dozens gathered to celebrate the distinction of the Island’s most impressive construction projects. As guests dined under elegant chandeliers, members of the Staten...
Looking to nominate a Staten Island teacher to win $25K reward? Friday is the deadline.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you know an outstanding educator on Staten Island, Friday is the deadline to nominate them to win a prestigious award worth $25,000. The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence honors the city’s top public school teachers from across the five boroughs, and grants them cash prizes, in addition to donating to each one’s school.
Elected officials see former Staten Island Hospital site as ‘golden opportunity’ for new development
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With decades of litigation and tax issues resolved, the former Staten Island Hospital site in Tompkinsville is finally poised for a new chapter of development. Borough President Vito Fossella and City Councilmember Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) are eager to get the ball rolling and explore opportunities...
NYC DOE leader, parent on $200M special education investment
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is devoting an additional $200 million to programs for the nearly 200,000 city public school students who receive some form of special education, Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday. Christina Foti, the DOE’s chief of special education, and advocate Laura Espinoza of the group Vision Futuro joined PIX11 Morning […]
National Grid reps to explain environmental progress at Community Board 2 meeting Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Representatives from National Grid will discuss the energy provider’s efforts to reach the state’s clean energy targets during a public virtual Community Board 2 committee meeting on Monday. The Dec. 5 joint committee meeting of the Traffic, Transportation and Public Service committees will...
She was elegant, stylish . . . and a dedicated community volunteer. Jane Russo dies at 88.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Jane Russo, 88, a generous community volunteer, devoted mother of three and wife of longtime Staten Island trial attorney Thomas J. Russo, died Wednesday at home in Oldwick, N.J. Born Jane Griffith in Manhattan on July 20, 1934, Mrs. Russo graduated from St. Bartholomew Catholic Academy...
‘Drag Story Hour’ at Staten Island Children’s Museum proceeds despite protest led by Artist Scott LoBaido
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Protestors had their say Saturday in Livingston opposing a “Drag Story Hour” at the Staten Island Children’s Museum, but their jeers had little effect. In fact, the event’s organizer, Yun-Hee Proffit, said the protest, led by local artist Scott LoBaido, achieved the...
Here’s the story behind the new art installation on Richmond County Surrogate Court House
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Members of the community came together Saturday afternoon in St. George to discuss the future of justice on Staten Island, and the role of youth and creativity in the vision. The event, hosted by city Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) and city Department of Design...
Play equipment installed at beloved Staten Island park, where a $3.7 million makeover is underway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Slides, swings and a complex climbing apparatus are now being installed at Gerard P. Dugan Playground, a popular Mid-Island facility that is currently in the midst of a nearly $4 million overhaul. According to the NYC Parks Department, the new play equipment, which can be seen through a construction fence at Mill Road and Tysens Lane, should be operational this spring.
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
NYC announces path forward to transform special education in public schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will work to transform and rebuild trust in public schools serving special education students. Schools Chancellor David C. Banks on Thursday announced a path forward for students with disabilities, which includes: the sustaining and scaling of four successful and innovative programs; the creation of a new paid internship program for high school students with an Individualized Education Plan (IEP); the creation of a new advisory council that will make recommendations to reimagine special education.
Food service pros take notice: Restaurant Depot stakes a claim on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Food service operators of the borough who learned of a soon-in-coming Restaurant Depot rejoiced over the news. The grocer to the industry has leased the building at 1801 South Avenue in Travis. That address is home to the former location of Asian Foods which is...
New NY Assembly draft maps introduce revised look for Staten Island, Manhattan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A controversial State Assembly district share would come to an end under draft maps that the New York Independent Redistricting Commission released Thursday. Constituents in the North Shore had part of their district, represented by Democratic Assemblyman Charles Fall, forced into lower Manhattan and a...
laborpress.org
Short-Staffing Crisis at NYC Hospitals
New York, NY – On Wednesday, November 30, NYSNA nurses gave harrowing testimony on how short-staffing puts patient care at risk at a City Council oversight hearing on the state of nursing in NYC. Over 100 nurses and allies, joined by City Council Hospitals Committee Chair Mercedes Narcisse and...
longisland.com
LI Weight Loss Doctor Announces First Ever Awareness Campaign and Weight Loss Scholarship
Dr. Howard Goodman and his practice, the Long Island Weight Loss Center in Merrick, New York, has launched an educational campaign, "Slim Down Long Island," to bring awareness to the obesity epidemic as people begin to set their new year's resolutions. In addition to the campaign, the practice is also offering a Weight Loss Scholarship to one individual who will win a free 12-week weight loss plan, valued at $6,000.
Richmond University Medical Center dedicates entire hospital campus to former longtime board chair, Kathryn K. Rooney
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In recognition of 15 years of service to Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) and its community, RUMC and its Board of Trustees announced the entire hospital campus has been renamed to honor longtime former Chair Kathryn K. Rooney, Esq. Rooney retired from the board earlier this year and served as its chair since 2007.
Now hiring: NYC seeks $170,000 a year rat killer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some people couldn’t get elected dog catcher, but New York City government wants to know who could be its rat killer, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. City officials posted an application for the position, officially known as the director of rodent mitigation, that comes...
Owners of a Dongan Hills pizzeria host Christmas Toy Drive for children with cancer. And you can help.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since this season is the time to spread holiday cheer and bring smiles to children’s faces, what better way than to donate toys to youngsters who are ill. In the true spirit of the season, members of Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation want...
Right-wing activist plans to protest SI Drag Queen Story Hour, leftist orgs vow to defend
Right-wing activist and painter Scott LoBaido announced his intention to protest a Drag Queen Story Hour event at a Staten Island children’s museum on Saturday.
Staten Island restaurants step up night life as customers say, ‘Feed us . . . and entertain us, too’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Patrons’ patterns have changed post-pandemic, say owners of some upscale restaurants as guests seek hyper-local celebrations and entertainment. In response to the demand, a few eateries have amped up the borough’s nightlife scene. Maria Buonsante of Luce Restaurant said, “We’re booking weddings, engagements...
