Staten Island Foundation board celebrates original founders and grants fellowships in Betsy Dubovsky’s name

Dr. Howard Goodman and his practice, the Long Island Weight Loss Center in Merrick, New York, has launched an educational campaign, "Slim Down Long Island," to bring awareness to the obesity epidemic as people begin to set their new year's resolutions. In addition to the campaign, the practice is also offering a Weight Loss Scholarship to one individual who will win a free 12-week weight loss plan, valued at $6,000.

MERRICK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO