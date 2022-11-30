ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island Foundation board celebrates original founders and grants fellowships in Betsy Dubovsky’s name

By Carol Ann Benanti
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Looking to nominate a Staten Island teacher to win $25K reward? Friday is the deadline.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you know an outstanding educator on Staten Island, Friday is the deadline to nominate them to win a prestigious award worth $25,000. The FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence honors the city’s top public school teachers from across the five boroughs, and grants them cash prizes, in addition to donating to each one’s school.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

NYC DOE leader, parent on $200M special education investment

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is devoting an additional $200 million to programs for the nearly 200,000 city public school students who receive some form of special education, Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday. Christina Foti, the DOE’s chief of special education, and advocate Laura Espinoza of the group Vision Futuro joined PIX11 Morning […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Play equipment installed at beloved Staten Island park, where a $3.7 million makeover is underway

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Slides, swings and a complex climbing apparatus are now being installed at Gerard P. Dugan Playground, a popular Mid-Island facility that is currently in the midst of a nearly $4 million overhaul. According to the NYC Parks Department, the new play equipment, which can be seen through a construction fence at Mill Road and Tysens Lane, should be operational this spring.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC announces path forward to transform special education in public schools

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will work to transform and rebuild trust in public schools serving special education students. Schools Chancellor David C. Banks on Thursday announced a path forward for students with disabilities, which includes: the sustaining and scaling of four successful and innovative programs; the creation of a new paid internship program for high school students with an Individualized Education Plan (IEP); the creation of a new advisory council that will make recommendations to reimagine special education.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
laborpress.org

Short-Staffing Crisis at NYC Hospitals

New York, NY – On Wednesday, November 30, NYSNA nurses gave harrowing testimony on how short-staffing puts patient care at risk at a City Council oversight hearing on the state of nursing in NYC. Over 100 nurses and allies, joined by City Council Hospitals Committee Chair Mercedes Narcisse and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

LI Weight Loss Doctor Announces First Ever Awareness Campaign and Weight Loss Scholarship

Dr. Howard Goodman and his practice, the Long Island Weight Loss Center in Merrick, New York, has launched an educational campaign, "Slim Down Long Island," to bring awareness to the obesity epidemic as people begin to set their new year's resolutions. In addition to the campaign, the practice is also offering a Weight Loss Scholarship to one individual who will win a free 12-week weight loss plan, valued at $6,000.
MERRICK, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Richmond University Medical Center dedicates entire hospital campus to former longtime board chair, Kathryn K. Rooney

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In recognition of 15 years of service to Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) and its community, RUMC and its Board of Trustees announced the entire hospital campus has been renamed to honor longtime former Chair Kathryn K. Rooney, Esq. Rooney retired from the board earlier this year and served as its chair since 2007.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island restaurants step up night life as customers say, ‘Feed us . . . and entertain us, too’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Patrons’ patterns have changed post-pandemic, say owners of some upscale restaurants as guests seek hyper-local celebrations and entertainment. In response to the demand, a few eateries have amped up the borough’s nightlife scene. Maria Buonsante of Luce Restaurant said, “We’re booking weddings, engagements...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy