Phoenix, AZ

riff raff
3d ago

very sad that people can't just walk away from an argument before it gets out of hand and calm down. he would be alive and she would be free.

fox10phoenix.com

Double murder of Phoenix roommates remains unsolved, 12 years later

PHOENIX - It's been 12 years since two Phoenix roommates were found dead in their home, and police have increased the reward for information that could lead investigators to their killer. Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found dead at a home near 42nd Street and Thomas. The victims lived...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix police arrest suspect in murder of 23-year-old woman

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 23-year-old woman who was found shot to death last month. Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on November 26 after a building maintenance person found Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez, 23, deceased in one of the rooms.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop leaves man dead

PHOENIX - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop near 67th Avenue and McDowell. A witness had called 911 just before midnight on Dec. 1 after they reportedly saw someone in a passenger car opening fire while driving past the stop.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting, suspect at large

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road late Thursday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man dies after drive-by shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a reported drive-by shooting in west Phoenix Thursday night. The man was shot near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road on the evening of Dec. 1, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Police said a witness saw...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting in north Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was shot to death in a north Phoenix home Thursday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the house and found 38-year-old David Chavez with an apparent gunshot. Paramedics said Chavez died from his injuries at the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Body set on fire near downtown Phoenix, police investigating

PHOENIX — Arson and homicide detectives are asking the public for help after a man’s body was set on fire in Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Officers in the area saw smoke from a small fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 3 p.m. Officers were able to quickly...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

ATV crash in Phoenix leaves 2 adults, child injured

PHOENIX - Three people, including a young child, were rushed to the hospital on Friday after an ATV crash in Phoenix. The accident happened near 48th Street and McDowell on Dec. 2. Few details were released about the collision, but crews said a man and woman in their 60s and...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police seeking answers after burned body found in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A grizzly discovery in Phoenix has homicide detectives searching for answers Friday. On Thursday around 3 p.m., Phoenix police officers in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street saw smoke from a fire. When they arrived on scene, they located the fire and put it out, according to the Phoenix Police Department,
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Search for drugs in south Phoenix home leads DEA agents to 'cockfighting' facility

PHOENIX — A search for drugs at a south Phoenix home led federal authorities to discover what they believed was a cockfighting ring in the backyard. The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force served a search warrant at the home near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road Thursday morning. During the search, officers located several roosters in the backyard and suspected the property doubled as a cockfighting facility.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teenager who shot gun outside ASU dorm now in custody, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. - A teenager who reportedly opened fire on Arizona State University's Tempe campus early Thursday morning is now in custody. The incident started after a bystander reported seeing a suspect with a gun near a dorm on McAllister and Lemon Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 1.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Firefighter injured while battling Gilbert house fire

GILBERT, Ariz. - A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Gilbert on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3. The fire broke out at a single-story home near Gilbert and Elliot roads. No residents were injured after the fire broke out in the attic, but a firefighter was...
GILBERT, AZ

