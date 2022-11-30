ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

townandstyle.com

Stray Rescue of St. Louis | Celebrating 25 Years of Showing Their True Colors

[What] Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Celebrating 25 years of Showing Their True Colors. [Where] Chase Park Plaza Hotel. [Why] Fundraiser towards their $25 million capital campaign to build and renovate their 120,000 sq ft facility. [Who] CEO Cassady Caldwell, Board of Directors President Mark Scott, COO Andrea Wilkey, Chief of Veterinary Services Dr Christine Schulz. Hosts Hunter Sansone, Gayle Bass and Trey Morris. [Highlights] Cocktails, silent and live auction, dinner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

A St. Louis holiday date complete with Christmas lights, a warm meal and hot chocolate

Thanksgiving has passed, so you know what that means: St. Louis is in full-on holiday mode. We've curated a date for you that has everything you need to enjoy the season. Cozy dinner on a heated patio? Check. Fun holiday activity? Absolutely. A sweet treat to enjoy on the ride home? Of course. Read on for a food-filled holiday date to enjoy with your loved ones this year, all within the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill

Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market features over 15 local merchants from the St. Louis metro area, with new vendors added on a weekly basis. Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill. Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market...
ALTON, IL
Washington Missourian

Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union

And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
UNION, MO
FOX2now.com

Beloved Christmas-themed light show in Festus returns this weekend

The countdown is officially on to Christmas and plenty of people across the St. Louis region will use the weekend to get into the holiday spirit. Beloved Christmas-themed light show in Festus returns …. The countdown is officially on to Christmas and plenty of people across the St. Louis region...
FESTUS, MO
FOX2now.com

North St. Louis fire leaves one man dead

A possible murder is being looked into by the bomb and arson investigation squad. A possible murder is being looked into by the bomb and arson investigation squad. ‘It represents a new brightness’ Ameren helped light …. Ameren Illinois helped light the Christmas tree in East St. Louis on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Thursday: Best books of 2022, chosen by St. Louis librarians

This conversationwill be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. It’s December: What better time to cozy up and open a great new book? Or, perhaps you’re looking for the perfect book to give as a gift this holiday season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Gateway Arch Winterfest at Kiener Plaza

A season tradition is happening in downtown St. Louis. A season tradition is happening in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis County infant dies after ingesting fentanyl; …. An infant died after ingesting fentanyl last month in north St. Louis County. Three adults now face criminal charges in her death. St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO

